It’s finally feeling like summer, and that can only mean one thing: street festivals! Chicago has an abundance of street festivals throughout the city, and while not all of them have interesting food, a lot do. Here are four of our favorite food festivals you need to add to your calendar.

Rogers Park Taco Crawl

Everyone loves tacos, right? If you want to try lots of them all in one spot, head to the Rogers Park Taco Crawl on July 17. There are 22 neighborhood restaurants participating, including Taqueria El Chorrito and Taqueria El Charro. The way it works is that you pick a route (cleverly named Cilantro and Maiz; each has 11 restaurants), you pay a flat fee ($25 in advance, $35 day of), and get to try each restaurant’s signature taco. Tickets and a full list of restaurants are available online.

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

Currently in its 18th year, Roscoe Village Burger Fest brings together 10 Chicago restaurants to compete for the title of Best Burger in Chicago. On July 18, 19, and 20, restaurants will be trying to impress with their best, while local celebrity judges taste and pick the winner on Saturday, with a people’s choice award on Sunday. There’s also live music, a kids zone, and even a dog zone (with pools for pups!).

Veggie Fest Chicago

Ok, before you yell at me, despite the name, Veggie Fest Chicago is actually held in Lisle. That said, it’s worth the trip for one of the largest vegetarian festivals in North America. On August 9 and 10, you can enjoy a huge variety of food vendors, live music, and speakers on wellness and vegetarian lifestyles. Best of all, admission is free.

Great American Lobster Fest

What could be more fun than eating seafood while looking at the water? Eating lobster plus sides plus Goose Island beer while looking at the air and water show! On August 16 and 17, attendees at the Great American Lobster Fest festival will enjoy fresh lobster, sides, drinks, vendors, music, and reserved seating with a view of the Lake. Tickets run between $65 and $75 a person.