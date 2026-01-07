It’s almost Restaurant Week, which means that reservations are filling up at some of Chicago’s most popular restaurants. Held January 23 through February 8, the event features $30 lunch menus and $45 or $60 dinner menus. As regular readers know, I’ve often been skeptical of Restaurant Week; restaurants are often overcrowded, the menu options are limited, and the supposed savings don’t always materialize. However, if you know what to look for, there are bargains to be found. Here are four picks.

The Alston

One of the nice things about Restaurant Week is the ability to try expensive restaurants that you probably wouldn’t otherwise. The Alston falls into this category for many, as it’s pricey, but it’s also one of the prettiest rooms in town with delightful service details. Their three-course, $60 meal includes goodies like duck confit croquettes and chicken chasseur with Robuchon potatoes, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that you should do the add-on — for an additional $20, you can get a wagyu filet mignon served with sauce Diane. That is a great deal for high end meat at a splurgy restaurant. 750 N. State St., River North

Steingold’s of Chicago

It’s rare that I get that excited about a Restaurant Week lunch deal (remember friends, it’s actually pretty easy to get a great lunch for $30) but this is an exception. Not only is Steingold’s great, this lunch menu has the stuff on it that you would normally order. Classic lox and bagel! Brisket! Kreplach! That said, you’re going to want to go in hungry, because a three-course lunch with these dishes will set you right up for a nap. 3737 N. Southport Ave., Lake View

Table, Donkey and Stick

One of my criteria for a great Restaurant Week menu is choice — if you’re forced into a fully pre-selected menu, unless you happen to love all the options, it’s not a great deal for you. Table, Donkey and Stick wins at this by a landslide; they have eight second-course choices and six third-course choices. Also, I like a restaurant that saves you money by not forcing you to eat dessert. Instead, you can load up on housemade charcuterie, marinated Slagel steak with fennel giardiniera, or pork schnitzel with capers. Plus, it’s only $45 (instead of $60) for dinner. 2728 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

Rose Mary

I love Rose Mary for many reasons, and their Restaurant Week menu is one of them, for two very specific reasons. This is one of the few spots that includes a full-size, high-quality, dry-aged steak on its menu, so you should get that. Plus, the appetizer menu is so good that you can add on one additional dish (and it should be the grilled clams) without breaking the bank. That said, if you or your date would want the cacio e pepe instead of the steak, skip it and go on a normal night. 932 W. Fulton St., Fulton Market District

Remember folks, always check the Restaurant Week menu before you go out and make sure it’s a good deal for your dining habits. Skip the pasta dishes, eat vegetarian another time, and reward spots that are creative with good values; it’s the only way to show restaurants that it’s worth trying harder.