It’s hard to believe that summer is almost over, but Labor Day is a week and a half away. If you haven’t made plans for your holiday weekend, it’s time to get started — here are a few great options for the last gasp of summer.

Brunch It Up

One of the best parts about a holiday weekend is an extra day of brunch. A bunch of Lettuce Entertain You restaurants are extending their Sunday brunch menus to include Labor Day Monday, including Aba, Café Ba-Ba-Reeba!, Beatrix, Miru, The Oakville Grill & Cellar, Summer House Santa Monica, and more. Plus, if you’re looking for a deal (and who isn’t) it’s the season for Lettuce Entertain You’s scratch-off game in their app, which probably provides the best returns of any loyalty program in town. Here’s a full list of places to spend the holiday.

Snack on Wings

Festivals may be winding down for the season, but there are some great ones over Labor Day weekend that are worth a visit. One favorite: Wing Out Chicago, which runs all weekend in Wrigleyville. Admission is $20, which gives you access to all the vendors, live music, competitions, performances, and more.

Grab Some Sausage

If Polish food is more your vibe, head to Taste of Polonia, a four-day festival celebrating all things Polish, including dance, food, beer, exhibitions, and a special stage just for kids, plus other activities for the little ones. A plus: the performance schedule is packed. Check it out.

Plan a Picnic

If you’re planning to fire up the barbecue, Publican Quality Meats is always my go-to for amazing items to grill, and they also offer custom ordering if you’re looking for something super special — but plan ahead, as they usually cut off ordering for Labor Day a week in advance. Or, make it easier on yourself and head to Sunda, which is offering new, special take-away items that are perfect for Labor Day gatherings, including (huge!) sushi platters like a classic platter that is $85 for 48 pieces — definitely enough for a hungry crowd.

Happy Labor Day!