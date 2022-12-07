The holiday decorations are up, gifts are being bought and wrapped, and the smell of pine is in the air — it’s definitely that time of year. And while there are some annual Chicago holiday traditions to help you get into the mood (Zoolights, anyone?), this year there are a huge number of fun pop-ups to give your holiday spirit a shot in the arm. Here are a few of my favorites.

Happy’s Holiday Bar at Chicago Athletic Association

One of my favorite spaces for a pop-up in the city is at the Chicago Athletic Association, where they (semi) regularly turn their first floor into different unique concepts. During this time of the year, the whole place is turned into a kitschy holiday dive bar, complete with wood paneling, Christmas trees, decorations, and special drinks. There’s also a ton of programming, including live musical performances, karaoke, meetups with Santa, and gingerbread house building, so check the schedule before you visit. 12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop

Chateau Carbide at Pendry Chicago

The Pendry’s awesome rooftop has been transformed for the season into Chateau Carbide, a ski lodge–inspired space with both indoor and outdoor seating, personal fireplaces, thick blankets, log chalets, and a special menu. I’m excited to taste the Ski In, Ski Out, a cocktail made with Irish whiskey and earl grey-infused hot apple cider. 224 N. Michigan Ave., Loop

Mistletoe at Mordecai

If you’re looking to experience some beautiful Christmas decorations, head to Mordecai. The bar has turned its second floor into a jewel box of lights, ornaments, and more. Best of all, it’s easy to make a whole evening out of this visit, since Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville is just across the street. For those of us with some ’90s nostalgia (or, I suppose, a love of gangster movies), sip on a Keep the Change, Ya Filthy Animal, a winter-inspired old fashioned. 3632 N. Clark, Lake View

Very Harry Christmas at Replay

This is the pop-up for the nerds (in other words, the best of all pop-ups). It’s not just in an arcade bar, it’s Harry Potter–themed. Expect special decor, unique drinks (of course there’s butterbeer), and, of course, plenty of your favorite retro games. The bar is also hosting a ton of special themed events, including Harry Potter trivia, a House Cup challenge with quidditch beer pong, and Disrobed: A Night of Witchy Striptease. 5358 N. Clark St., Andersonville

Happy Holidays!