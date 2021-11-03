I’ll admit it — I am one of those weirdos who genuinely loves turkey. And not just during Thanksgiving; I cook turkey all year long. But I readily admit that I am part of a small minority, and many cooks, guests, and restaurant diners easily tire of the giant birds. For this year’s Thanksgiving round-up, I decided to try something different and pick the best places you can go for non-turkey feasts. These might be vegetarian, feature other cuts of meat, or just be all around different. Go beyond the bird and try something new.

The Posh Thanksgiving

If you’re looking to blow your dinner guests completely away, invite them to Adorn for Thanksgiving. The new restaurant in the Four Seasons is hosting the “Great British Holiday Supper” or “Ol Fezziwig’s Feast,” starting with mulled winter wassail to get you in the mood, and then moving onto some awesome old-school English classics like a star gazey pie (made with scallops), angels on horseback (oysters with bacon and water chestnuts), and Yorkshire pudding. Mains include whole grilled turbot with morels or prime rib with horseradish. If you watch way too much BritBox, this is the dinner for you. Plus, enjoy live music all evening. This feast will run you $150 a person. adornrestaurant.com

The Italian Thanksgiving

A much more affordable, but still awesome Thanksgiving feast can be had at Osteria Langhe, where chef Cameron Grant has swapped turkey for locally raised duck. For $36, you can munch on half of a Slagel Farms duck topped with a Barolo vinegar and honey glaze, and served with pancetta, mushrooms, and pearl onions. Their full menu of Italian treats will be available as well; put together a great feast for your family without breaking the bank. osterialanghe.com

The Plant-Focused Thanksgiving

Testaccio is taking pumpkin to the next level – instead of just boring old pies, the restaurant is serving up whole roasted pumpkins with kale, chanterelle, mushrooms, sage, and housemade focaccia croutons. Ok, so there’s a little bit of pancetta in it, but it’s not going to give you the meat sweats like a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Plus, it’s only $18 a person, and the entire regular menu is available to supplement this delicious centerpiece. testacciochicago.com

The Pan-Asian Thanksgiving

Looking to eat at home, but mix things up a little? Give Sunda a call. The restaurant is featuring a package that includes pork belly adobo, street corn stuffing, shishito mashed potatoes, and other sides. It does include turkey, in case you have someone at the table who still wants the bird, but the turkey is confit turkey legs, which sounds like a delicious and different treat. The package is available for pickup and costs $180 for four people. sundanewasian.com/chicago

Happy Thanksgiving!