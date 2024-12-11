Billy Zureikat and his girlfriend (now wife) began making and delivering boxes of cookies to friends and family during the pandemic. The boxes became an annual tradition — and a hot commodity — with Zureikat adding new recipes along the way. The home cook and baker was at a bar with friends early last December when he overheard a couple order shots of Malört, and inspiration hit: He already created a Negroni cookie, why not make a Malört cookie? The chocolate cookie itself is slightly tart, thanks to grapefruit zest, and the sweetness is offset by the bitterness of the Malört glaze. To let the flavors really develop, Zureikat recommends letting the dough rest in the fridge for 30 minutes to 24 hours.

“I wanted to make something that would shock people that it actually tastes good,” he says. “I’m not about wasting food and just doing stuff for a gimmick.” The recipe took off on his Instagram account (how-to video below), with followers pleasantly surprised by just how good the cookies taste. This year, Zureikat is partnering with Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits for a limited-time sale of the cookie on Friday, December 13. A portion of the sales will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Billy Zureikat’s Malört Cookies

Makes:21 cookies

BAKE time:12 minutes

2 cups (398 grams) Granulated sugar 1 Grapefruit, zested 1 cup (226 grams) Unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 Egg 3 1/2 tsp. Vanilla extract or paste, divided 1 3/4 cups (289 grams) All-purpose flour 1/4 cup + 3 Tbsp. (50 grams) Cocoa powder 1 tsp. Kosher salt 3/4 tsp. Baking soda 1 1/2 cups (230 grams) Powdered sugar 2 oz. Malört

1. Mix grapefruit zest with the granulated sugar, squeezing together until a sandy consistency forms. Set aside 1/2 cup of your grapefruit sugar in a small bowl.

2. In the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with a paddle attachment, mix the remaining grapefruit sugar with butter, egg, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Mix on medium speed until light and creamy, about 2-3 minutes.

3. Mix flour, cocoa powder, salt, and baking soda together in a small bowl. Add the dry ingredients to the creamed butter mixture and mix on low speed for about 30-45 seconds, until fully combined.

4. Portion dough into balls about the size of a golf ball, then roll in the reserved grapefruit sugar. Place four balls onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between each ball. Using your palm, press down each ball to flatten to about 2 inches in diameter.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-13 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool for 30 minutes.

6. For the glaze: Whisk together the powdered sugar, Malört, and 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract until smooth. Drizzle glaze over cooled cookies. Let glaze set for 20-30 minutes.