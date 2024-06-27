1. Think of Perman Wine Selections as your personal shopper, with offerings hand-picked by the staff at fair prices. Weekday delivery — a $20 flat fee for up to three cases — covers much of the central city.

2. 57th Street Wines specializes in natural and small-production offerings from around the globe, with a well-curated $15-and-under section. Same-day delivery within Hyde Park runs $7; $25 for same-week delivery elsewhere.

3. Chicago’s oldest wine shop (it dates to 1888), the House of Glunz carries Old World classics alongside lesser-known (but still quality) bottles. It delivers via Velocity Courier around the city, typically for $10 to $15 a bottle.