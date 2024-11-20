Kevin Pang has had a busy year. As you may recall, last we heard from the Chicago-based food writer, he was promoting his most recent book, A Very Chinese Cookbook. Now, Pang has gone from your bookshelf to your TV screen, with a new show on NBC about Chicago food; specifically, about Chicago’s best burgers. The show, Poochie and Pang (eat Chicago) airs this Sunday.

For the new show, Pang teamed up with an infamous old friend, Poochie Rollins, known for being one of the faces of The Wieners Circle. Poochie and Pang met back when Pang staged a video (which later went viral) of him trying to irritate her by ordering vegan cheese and fancy beef for his burger; the video, in all its 2009 grainy glory, kicks off Episode 1. Since that time, the two have become friends, and Pang thinks that their differing perspectives echo another fancy Chicago TV pair. “I thought of the idea of Siskel and Ebert,” explains Pang. “Siskel was erudite, scholarly, wore tweed jackets, Ebert was the everyman from the liberal union paper.” On the show, Pang is often more attentive to technical details of particular dishes, while Poochie mocks him and tells him to just eat the dang food.

For the first season of Poochie and Pang, the pair focuses on Chicago’s best burgers. Over four episodes, they try more than a dozen burger joints — and I’m willing to bet that you’ve heard of practically none of them. “We are not going to Au Cheval, Mott Street, and The Loyalist,” laughs Pang. “They get enough press.” Instead, Pang (along with producer Matt Knutson of Chicago’s Best and Windy City Live) drove around the area for weeks to find the best burgers that were truly under the radar. In episode one, you’ll see one burger joint inside of a Shell gas station and another in Bristol, Illinois (50 miles west of Chicago). “We need to cover places where people live; not just the West Loop and Logan Square,” says Pang. “We went to Winfield, Illinois — who has been there? We found a fantastic Wagyu smashburger at a place called Berger Bros Pub.”

In Episode 3, they showcase a spot that I’ve driven past a million times, but didn’t even know serves food, let alone a destination-worth burger — Carol’s Pub. “It’s the closest you can get in Chicago to an In-N-Out double double; there’s something about the crunch of the lettuce,” says Pang. “It’s not just punching above its weight, it’s legitimately fantastic.”

The show isn’t just about watching these two eat a ton of burgers; there are also a variety of written and comic segments, too. Expect to see musical montages, a Wes Anderson tribute, and a scene with Pang dressed up in Western wear.

The first episode of the show is up on YouTube, and episodes will come out once a week until early December. The show has already been picked up for a second season, so expect more episodes of Poochie and Pang. Though they haven’t decided the focus for season two, Pang promises it won’t be more burgers.