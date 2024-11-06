It’s time for my favorite holiday of the year — Thanksgiving! A day dedicated to food, family, and reflection, Thanksgiving can be the best day ever for a home cook. But sometimes… you’re tired, or bored, or overwhelmed, and you’re looking for something to spice up the holiday. Whether that’s a great pie, a restaurant that does the work for you, or an entirely catered meal, there are plenty of options to brighten your holiday.

Pie in the Sky

Even for a dedicated cook, sometimes it can be nice to buy part of the Thanksgiving feast, and one of the best ways to do that is to get a great pie (or three). Cindy’s Rooftop is hosting a “Pie in the Sky” Thanksgiving Pie Sale; customers can order pies between November 18 and November 23, and then pick them up on November 26 or 27. Flavors include pumpkin cheesecake, sweet potato, Dutch apple, and bourbon pecan, all crafted by pastry chef Yammi Mercado.

Breaking Bread

Another great way to elevate your holiday meal without doing too much work is to get the very best breads available; everyone will be impressed, whether they think you made it or not. Publican Quality Bread is doing Thanksgiving pre-orders, including dinner rolls, cornbread, pies, and their traditional awesome loaves. Pre-order on Tock for pickup between November 25 and 28.

Ultimate Luxe

If you want to leave the cooking behind and treat yourself on Thanksgiving, go to Shaw’s Crab House. You might not think of a seafood restaurant as the best place for this holiday but trust me on this. For $100 a person, you get a variety of starters; traditional dishes like roasted turkey breast, Brussels sprouts, and cranberry relish; as well as lots of pie options. But the best part? You get to nom on a whole Norwegian king crab, carved tableside so it’s perfect if you have someone who doesn’t love turkey on your Thanksgiving list. The menu is here.

Dine and Do Good

Thanksgiving is a time for giving back. And what’s better than giving back and also having a great meal? Soul & Smoke is offering an amazing Thanksgiving menu to take home. It includes ham, confit duck quarters, Cajun smoked turkey, and every fixing you can imagine. You can either order a package or build your own menu. Also, when you order your meal, you can purchase Thanksgiving meals for donation, and Soul & Smoke is going to cram its two community fridges full of delicious Thanksgiving meals for those in need. Order here.

Ugh, No More Turkey

Some of you just don’t want any more turkey — and that’s okay! Duck Duck Goat has you covered. For $250 (for four people), you can feast on Peking duck, char siu buns, mashed potato spring rolls, veggie fried rice, and green beans for a holiday feast that is guaranteed to be very much not-your-traditional holiday meal. Reserve on Tock.

Happy Holidays!