It’s hard to believe, but summer is almost halfway over! To help a little bit with the pain of the waning of Chicago’s busiest outdoor season, here are a few must-do food events for the late summer and early fall. There’s no shortage of great things to eat and experience.

Chicago Gourmet

This food festival is one of the fixtures of the Chicago dining calendar, and it gets better and better every year. Tickets for Chicago Gourmet, which takes place between September 21 and 29, went on sale two weeks ago, and some events are already sold out. Luckily, most of the options, including the super lux Grand Cru sessions, are still on sale. Our own Amy Cavanaugh will be judging at one of my favorite events, the Hamburger Hop, where some of Chicago’s favorite chefs compete to create the best burger. If you’re looking to watch your favorite chefs do something other than cook, check out the inaugural edition of Chefs Get Pickled, which is not a drinking competition (as I first thought) but a pickleball tournament! You can attend, or even buy a ticket to compete against your favorite chefs. The whole lineup of events and parties is here: chicagogourmet.org

Taste of Chicago

I sometimes think of Taste of Chicago as the more down-to-earth version of Chicago Gourmet, though given that Taste of Chicago is much older, perhaps Chicago Gourmet is the more upscale version of Taste of Chicago. This year, the event runs from September 6 to 8, and features more than 40 restaurants, a dozen food vendors, and a ton of musical artists on multiple stages. Admission to the event is free, but each individual vendor will sell food. In addition to the main event, there will be a Taste of Chicago neighborhood event in Pullman Park on August 17. The full schedule is here: tasteofchicago.us

Veggie Fest

If you’re looking for a different sort of food than most Taste of Chicago vendors have to offer, check out Veggie Fest this weekend, August 10 and 11. There’s a huge set of vendors, a food court featuring vegetarian spots from all over Chicago, live music, culinary demos, yoga and meditation classes, and more — all for free. Find out more here. stories.prowly.com

Have a great rest of the summer!