4 Best People Search Sites: Free and Paid Sites to Find People Online

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

In today’s fast-paced, digital world, staying connected and making new connections is easier than ever. It doesn’t matter which generation you’re from — technology is how we communicate now. The days of searching through phone books for a phone number are long gone. Nowadays, we use people search sites to find and contact our friends and loved ones. But with so many people search websites available, how do you know what the best people search sites are?

If you’re looking to reconnect with childhood friends or forge relationships with new ones, people search engines can be invaluable tools, and we’re here to help you find the best ones for your purposes. These useful services make it easy to look up a person’s phone number, social media profiles, or general contact information so you can get in touch and stay in touch.

We’ve done the research for you and rounded up the four best people search sites. Whether you’re planning to use these resources for employment or tenant screening or to reestablish connections from your past, we’ve got you covered. Read on to learn more about how the right people search engines can help you build and maintain connections both personally and professionally.

Summary of the Best People Search Sites

Best Overall Search Site: TruthFinder Best Search Site for Accurate Information: Intelius Best Search Site for Customer Service: PeopleFinders Best Search Site for Social Media Presence: Spokeo

Best People Search Sites

1. Best Overall Search Site: TruthFinder

Learn More

About Service

TruthFinder is your answer when you need to find a long-lost friend, reconnect with people from your past, or check someone’s background. This search engine does precisely what its name suggests: it finds the truth.

Launched in 2015, TruthFinder quickly became one of the best people search sites in the business. The search engine finds people fast by checking public records and even diving deep into the dark web. Its commitment to providing comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information sets it apart as one of the top people search sites around.

With just a few clicks, you can access a person’s phone number, email address, contact information, criminal records, social media accounts, address history, court records, and even birth and death records. Since it utilizes numerous databases, you can do a records search in almost any domain.

If you ever encounter issues, TruthFinder’s support team is just a message or a call away. The search engine is legal and easy to use, as it gathers information that’s already public. You don’t need to visit agencies or courthouses — TruthFinder does all the work for you in seconds. You can also use it to see what information is available about yourself online.

If you’re looking for the best paid people search site online, you’ll want to check out TruthFinder.

Pros:

Accurate and detailed reports

Up-to-date information

Easy-to-use interface

Complies with the Fair Credit Reporting Act

Cons:

Full access requires a paid subscription

Learn more about TruthFinder

2. Best Search Site for Accurate Information: Intelius

Learn More

About Service

Although technology and social media often leave nothing hidden, there are still ways for people to keep a low profile, even from people search engines. That’s where Intelius comes in.

As one of the best people search websites, Intelius allows you to discreetly search for people and find anyone’s address, phone number, email address, criminal records, arrest records, date of birth, and more. Since it’s all online, you’ll never have to visit an agency to request any type of records search.

Since its inception in 2003, Intelius has remained a trusted provider in the world of people search sites. The site is owned and operated by PeopleConnect Inc., a Seattle-based company dedicated to enhancing how people explore, locate, and manage information.

With each people search you initiate, Intelius meticulously scours an extensive public and criminal records database, ensuring that the information you obtain is current and accurate. With its speedy results and commitment to accuracy, it’s no wonder we ranked it as one of the best people search sites on the web today!

Although this popular people search site doesn’t offer a traditional free trial, Intelius allows users to initiate basic searches for free with Intelius People Search and Reverse Phone Search. However, a subscription is required to obtain more detailed reports.

Gone are the hassles of in-person visits to government offices or firing off a barrage of individual information requests. Intelius streamlines the process into one efficient and effective platform.

If you want to find a person and accuracy is what you’re after, you’ll want to give Intelius a try!

Pros:

Fast and reliable results

Anonymous public records search

Comprehensive background checks

Can be used to manage your online presence

Cons:

Slightly confusing interface

Learn more about Intelius

3. Best Search Site for Customer Service: PeopleFinders

Learn More

About Service

Whether used for personal, professional, or safety reasons, PeopleFinders has proven to be a valuable tool for individuals who want to uncover details about others. Its intuitive interface, versatility, and accuracy make it an excellent choice for all users.

As one of the best people search sites, PeopleFinders leverages its access to an extensive database, containing over 43 billion public records, to compile detailed reports. With nearly two decades of experience in the people search field, it has perfected the art of helping users unveil information about others.

The process is simple: you provide a starting point—such as a name, phone number, or address—and the search engine combs through its database to return results tailored to your search criteria.

Its commitment to user-friendliness distinguishes this people search site from other people search sites because it’s designed to cater to a diverse audience, accommodating tech-savvy individuals and those less familiar with online tools.

If you need a people search website that delivers accurate and detailed results without overwhelming you with complicated forms and a complicated interface, then PeopleFinders is the perfect choice for you!

Pros:

Allows users to purchase single reports

Easy-to-navigate website and mobile app

Accesses a wide range of data

Cons:

No free background checks

Learn more about PeopleFinders

4. Best Search Site for Social Media Presence: Spokeo

Learn More

About Service

Since its launch in 2006, Spokeo has garnered a substantial following, attracting over 20 million monthly visitors. After spending some time on the site, it’s easy to see why!

The people search site is extremely easy to navigate. With just a person’s name and address, the search engine swiftly scours through billions of public records sourced from over 1,000 data providers, delivering a wealth of information within minutes.

What sets Spokeo apart from other people search websites is its remarkable inclusion of social media. While other search sites offer data from more significant social media platforms, such as Facebook, Spokeo goes the extra mile by uncovering accounts on lesser-known platforms, too. It can also link email addresses to a person’s name and discover any social media profiles associated with that email address. So, if someone has changed their email since you last spoke with them, you can still find them.

Users can use the site’s primary search features or opt for more detailed reports. Spokeo even offers background checks, allowing users to access court records, criminal history, and vital records such as birth and death certificates.

Whether searching for a long-lost loved one or a friend with whom you’ve lost contact, Spokeo is the premier people search site for your needs.

Pros:

Excellent social media searches

Quick, real-time results

Easy-to-navigate interface

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau

Cons:

Only available in the United States

Learn more about Spokeo

What Is A People Search?

As the internet expands and access to public records grows, people search sites are becoming increasingly popular and invaluable. Intelius, one of the earliest platforms in this field, still stands as one of the best people search sites today.

Over the years, several other popular people search sites have followed in the footsteps of pioneers like Intelius, introducing new and exciting features that allow users to search for individuals from the comfort of their homes.

People search websites are gaining popularity because they’re convenient, easy to use, and have a wide range of personal and professional applications, such as employment or tenant screening. Instead of contacting multiple agencies to gather information, these search websites let you find people using various criteria, such as a person’s name, phone number, address, username, email address, or other personal information.

By drawing from numerous databases, people search sites provide access to a wide array of information including:

Background information

Contact information

Property records

Public records

Social media profiles

Family members

Contact information

Birth and death certificates

Criminal history and records

Arrest records

Court records

Consumer reports

These search engines can be used for a variety of reasons, but most often, individuals and companies use people search services to find old friends and loved ones or to vet new employees or love interests.

How We Chose the Best People Search Services

While selecting the best people search websites, we took great care to prioritize our readers’ wants, needs, and values. Therefore, we factored the following information into our decisions as we selected our top picks:

Cost

One of the things we examined during the selection of the best people search sites was cost. We assessed the pricing for both basic and premium offerings and any available free trials or complimentary searches.

Furthermore, we scrutinized the flexibility of each search engine’s pricing structure, ensuring no hidden fees existed. Lastly, we aimed to include websites that catered to users seeking single reports as well as those looking for bulk search options.

Accuracy

When evaluating people search websites, we prioritized accuracy as a fundamental criterion. We assessed each platform’s ability to provide reliable and up-to-date information, ensuring that the data you receive is as precise as possible and offers the best background check. This includes a comprehensive review of each service’s data sources and verification procedures. We did this by conducting searches and double-checking that the results matched across the following areas:

Name

Phone number

Address

Email address

Social media accounts

Contact information

Reverse phone search

Username search

Family members

Features

Another thing that we looked for in the best people search services was features that helped to enhance the user experience. All of the selections on our list offer various search options, such as searching by name, phone number, or address. This flexibility allows users to find information quickly.

Additionally, we valued advanced features, such as the ability to search for social media profiles, perform reverse phone lookups, and find email addresses. These features add depth to the search results.

Reputation

Reputation played a pivotal role in our evaluation of people search sites. We carefully examined customer reviews and testimonials from reliable sources and platforms, favoring services with strong and consistent reputations.

A positive reputation is indicative of customer satisfaction, trustworthiness, and reliability. Services with solid reputations are more likely to deliver accurate results and excellent customer service, which is crucial for all users.

User Interface

User experience was another aspect that we paid special attention to. A user-friendly design is crucial because it ensures that all users, regardless of their experience, can easily navigate the platform. A smooth and intuitive interface is essential for making a platform accessible and efficient for everyone.

We sought simplicity and clarity in the user interface, looking for evidence that people could quickly comprehend how to use the platform. Additionally, we ensured that users could easily input their search criteria, navigate their search results, and access the information they were looking for. Our preference leaned towards services that offer user-friendly interfaces on both websites and mobile apps.

Database Size

People search sites get their information from a variety of sources, including but not limited to:

Public records

Social media

Online directories

Court records

Education records

Licensing bureaus

Blogs

Websites

Data aggregation

When choosing our top picks for the best people search websites, we prioritized people search sites that gathered information from a wide range of databases rather than depending on only one or two. We also checked to ensure that the databases the people search sites were drawing from were accurate and current. Finally, we assessed the filtering mechanism to ensure they sifted through information accordingly.

Reports

One of the most fundamental features of a good people search site is the reports that it generates. For that reason, we examined each detailed report in depth to ensure it met our high standards. We understand that more detailed pieces may come at a higher cost, so we weighed each against the offered value. We looked at the range of information each report contained and how detailed it was.

Customer Support

While most people may not require customer support for the best people search sites, we still insisted that our top search sites had excellent reputations for customer service.

Responsive customer service is crucial because you should never be left in a lurch if something goes wrong. Our selections prioritized platforms that boasted positive customer service reviews and offered customer support through various channels, such as email, live chat, and phone support.

How Do People Search Websites Work?

People search websites are online platforms that compile and organize vast amounts of information about individuals from various sources, such as public records, social media, online directories, court records, and more. The people search engines allow you to quickly locate general information—such as a phone number—or access more detailed reports.

When using the best people search sites above, you start with a search query, typically by entering a person’s name or other identifying information. The website’s search engine then sifts through its extensive database, looking for matches that correspond to the information you provided.

The results usually include a list of individuals with similar names or details. Some people search sites also offer detailed reports with information about a person, such as their contact details, addresses, phone numbers, and more.

The user experience is generally straightforward, ensuring that people of all tech backgrounds can easily input search criteria, navigate the search results, and access the information they seek.

Accuracy is crucial for these platforms, as they aim to provide reliable and up-to-date information. To achieve this, they often cross-check and verify the data from multiple sources.

These websites also adhere to various laws and regulations, like the Fair Credit Reporting Act, to protect privacy and individual rights while providing access to valuable information about people.

What To Consider When Choosing a People Search Website?

When choosing a people search website, it’s essential to keep several considerations in mind, especially if you’re unfamiliar with how these platforms work.

Purpose and Legality

First and foremost, understand your reason for using a people search website. These platforms use search engines to find information about individuals, such as contact details and public records, and they can be used for a wide range of personal and professional purposes.

Using this information for legal and ethical purposes—such as employment or tenant screening—is vital. When using a site, abide by privacy laws, such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act, and use the data responsibly.

Accuracy

People search websites use numerous data sources, including public records, social media, and online directories. The accuracy of the information depends on the reliability of these sources. Before committing to a site, check to make sure the platform verifies and updates its data regularly.

Cost Structure

Evaluate the pricing structure of the website. Some platforms offer free basic searches but charge for more detailed reports or premium features. Understand the costs and whether there are any hidden fees involved.

Finding a pricing structure that meets your needs is also a good idea. For example, you don’t want to enroll in a monthly subscription if you don’t plan to do a bulk search or use the service regularly.

Features

Look for features that enhance your search capabilities. Most people search websites provide options to search by name, phone number, or address. Advanced features like reverse phone lookup and email searches can also add depth to your search results.

Reputation

Research the reputation of the people search website. Customer reviews and testimonials from reliable sources can provide insights into the platform’s reliability and accuracy. Platforms with positive feedback and consistent reputations are more likely to deliver accurate results.

User Interface

A user-friendly design is crucial, especially if you’re not tech-savvy. Ensure the platform has a smooth and intuitive interface, allowing you to easily input search criteria, navigate search results, and access the necessary information. Some platforms also offer mobile apps for added convenience.

Database Size

The information available on people search platforms comes from various sources, including public records, social media profiles, court records, and more. Choose a website that gathers data from a wide range of databases to increase your chances of finding comprehensive information.

Value for Money

People search websites generate reports that include a wide range of information about an individual. Evaluate the quality and comprehensiveness of these reports and weigh them against the cost to make sure you get value for your investment.

Customer Support

While you might not need customer support often, it’s essential to have access to responsive and reliable help when required. Check to make sure the platform offers customer support through email, live chat, and phone in case any issues arise during your search.

Benefits of People Search Sites

People search sites serve as valuable tools for various personal and professional needs. Whether you want to reconnect with friends and family, ensure your online interactions are secure, or make informed decisions, these platforms offer several benefits. You can use them to:

Reconnect With Loved Ones: Easily find someone you’ve fallen out of touch with and reconnect with long-lost friends and family members.

Easily find someone you’ve fallen out of touch with and reconnect with long-lost friends and family members. Verify Online Contacts: Confirm the identities of people you interact with online for safety and security or perform a reverse phone lookup.

Confirm the identities of people you interact with online for safety and security or perform a reverse phone lookup. Ensure Personal Safety: Stay safe when meeting new people, especially in online dating or social networking.

Stay safe when meeting new people, especially in online dating or social networking. Explore Family History: Unearth your family’s past, trace your roots, and discover your ancestry with these powerful search engines.

Unearth your family’s past, trace your roots, and discover your ancestry with these powerful search engines. Make Informed Professional Decisions: Search for a person you’re considering hiring to verify their identity and job history.

Search for a person you’re considering hiring to verify their identity and job history. Safeguard Against Scams: Protect yourself from fraud by verifying people’s information.

Protect yourself from fraud by verifying people’s information. Aid in Legal Matters: Gather information for legal purposes, investigations, and proceedings.

Gather information for legal purposes, investigations, and proceedings. Recover Debts: Find someone who owes you money and recover debts.

Find someone who owes you money and recover debts. Assist in Tenant Screening: Use the people search engines to ensure you have reliable tenants by checking their backgrounds before allowing them to rent your property.

Use the people search engines to ensure you have reliable tenants by checking their backgrounds before allowing them to rent your property. Enhance Online Dating Safety: Verify the identity of online dates for a safer dating experience.

Verify the identity of online dates for a safer dating experience. Protect Against Cyberbullying: Investigate and protect against online harassment or cyberbullying.

Investigate and protect against online harassment or cyberbullying. Reunite With Lost Property: Reclaim lost or unclaimed property with accurate information.

What Information Is Provided by People Search Sites?

People search sites offer a wealth of information about individuals, drawing data from multiple sources to create comprehensive reports. Here’s what you can typically expect from your search results:

Contact Information

People search sites often display an individual’s phone number, email address, and physical address. This is particularly useful for reconnecting with friends or family members.

Social Media Profiles

Many people maintain social media accounts, and these platforms can link you to a person’s Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other profiles. This provides insight into their interests, professions, and connections.

Public Records

You can access an array of public records, including birth and death certificates, marriage and divorce records, and more. These records offer a window into an individual’s life events and family ties.

Criminal Records

People search sites may contain information about an individual’s criminal records and history, such as arrests, convictions, or sex offender registrations. This information is valuable for personal safety and decision-making.

Employment and Education History

If you’re curious about someone’s professional background, these sites can reveal their job history, job titles, educational qualifications, and institutions they attended.

Property Records

To find out where someone lives or owns property, you can access property records that include addresses, property values, and ownership details.

Family Members

These platforms often provide information about a person’s immediate family members, helping you locate relatives or confirm relationships.

Aliases and Nicknames

Some individuals go by various names. These sites can uncover any other names or nicknames a person may use.

Background Reports

For comprehensive insights, some sites offer background reports that include a combination of the details mentioned above. These reports can provide you with an overview of an individual’s background and history.

Business and Professional Information

For business or networking purposes, you can access information about an individual’s business affiliations, professional history, and associations.

These sites aggregate data from various sources, including public records, social media, online directories, and more, to provide a profile of an individual. Keep in mind that it’s essential to use this information responsibly and respect others’ privacy.

FAQ

Are people search sites legal?

Yes, people search sites are legal, primarily accessing publicly available information. However, it’s essential to understand that the use of data obtained from these sites is subject to various regulations, such as the Fair Credit Reporting Act in the United States, which governs consumer information used for employment, credit, and other purposes. Using these sites is legal, but adhering to legal requirements and ethical information use is crucial.

Not only is it vital to use this information wisely but also to understand the consequences of misusing these sites. If the information provided is used for stalking, harassment, or other illegal activities, the site owner and the person committing the act may face legal consequences.

Finally, laws and regulations may vary depending on your location, so it’s always a good idea to read the terms and conditions and research laws and regulations in your area.

Are there free people search sites?

It’s possible to find free people search sites online. These sites offer basic search functionalities to help you find general contact information, and reverse phone lookup or reverse address searches are often free.

While a free people search site can be a good starting point, more in-depth information often requires a subscription or a one-time fee.

Is my information private on people search websites?

Understandably, people might question the safety of their information, especially if anyone can use free people search sites. Since these people search engines aggregate data from public sources, it’s possible someone could find your personal information, even if you don’t want them to.

Fortunately, many of these people search sites offer opt-out procedures, allowing you to contact the site and request that they remove your data. Keep in mind that you’ll have to prove your identity before they can fulfill your request.

Each site has its own policies regarding opt-out requests, and you can find more information about site-specific rules in its terms and conditions. Additionally, an opt-out request from one site may not cover other sites. If you’re concerned about your personal information falling into the wrong hands, we recommend investing in a high-quality identity theft protection program.

What’s the difference between the best paid and best free people search sites?

Paid people search sites offer in-depth details about individuals, including contact information, social media profiles, criminal records, arrest records, and more.

These people search engines typically present data in a user-friendly manner, making it easy for users to find the information they need. Paid sites also often come with robust customer support, allowing users to get assistance with any inquiries or concerns they may have.

Moreover, they may offer enhanced privacy features, allowing users to control what information is displayed and protecting their data from unwanted exposure. These sites are generally ad-free, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient user experience.

On the other hand, free people search sites offer only basic information, such as names, addresses, and phone numbers. They also typically offer things like reverse phone lookup, reverse address lookup, or username search. While they’re accessible at no cost, they often rely on ads to support their services.

This ad-supported model can be intrusive and impact the user experience. Free sites may lack comprehensive customer support, leaving users to navigate the platform without assistance. Privacy concerns can also arise, as these sites might not allow users to control the information displayed, potentially exposing more personal data. Finally, the data available on free sites may be less accurate or current than the information available from their paid counterparts.

The choice between paid and free people search sites ultimately depends on your specific needs, the importance of data accuracy, your preference for user experience, and your budget.

A paid people search site is recommended if you require more comprehensive and reliable information. However, free sites can suffice for casual use if you only need basic information, such as a username search or reverse phone lookup, and are willing to navigate ads and potentially outdated data.

How accurate are the results from a people search site?

The accuracy of results from people search sites can vary and is influenced by factors such as data sources, data update frequency, search criteria, common names, and privacy settings. These sites collect information from many sources, so data quality depends on the reliability of those sources.

Regular data updates are crucial for accuracy. However, inaccuracies may arise, especially for individuals with common names or due to incomplete search criteria. Privacy settings on social media and other platforms can also limit available data.

One of the best ways to get a better picture regarding a search engine’s accuracy is to read the customer reviews and testimonials. You can also cross-reference other free searches as well.

Can I use people search sites to reconnect with friends and family?

Yes, people search sites can be a helpful tool for reconnecting with lost friends and family. These platforms allow you to search for people using details like their name, phone number, or last-known location. As long as you know basic personal information about the person you’re looking for, people search sites can help you track them down.

However, it’s important to remember that success isn’t guaranteed. For the person search site to find a person, their information must exist in a database. It might be challenging to find someone if their personal information has changed since you last were in contact with them.

Additionally, the accuracy of results can vary, and there might be multiple individuals with the same name, making it challenging to verify the identity of the person you’re trying to find.

For personal and sensitive searches, it’s advisable to reach out through social media, mutual contacts, or professional search services, especially if you’re seeking someone with whom you’ve lost touch for an extended period.

While people search sites can be a valuable starting point, they may not always provide the complete or up-to-date information you need to reconnect with someone.

Conclusion

In today’s digital age, people search engines have become essential tools for staying connected and making new friends. Whether you want to find old pals, check your online buddies, or run background checks, the best people search sites are here to help.

TruthFindertakes the lead as the best all-around option. It provides accurate and detailed reports while complying with the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Meanwhile, Intelius shines with speedy, trustworthy results and thorough background checks. Instant Checkmate is also fantastic for performing background checks, offering unlimited reports and great dark web monitoring, while Spokeo is the go-to for social media searches, delivering fast and real-time results. Finally, PeopleFinders offers flexibility, allowing you to buy single reports, and their website and mobile app are easy to use.

With their advanced search capabilities, these top people search sites allow users to search for information about people, from contact details to criminal records. Using people search services can serve a wide range of purposes and return detailed information across multiple areas—just remember to use this information responsibly and respect privacy and the law.

Related Content

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.