Best THC Drinks: 5 Best Weed Drinks for Ultimate Relaxation

If you’re looking to take your cannabis experience beyond conventional methods like vaping, THC drinks might be your ticket to a whole new level of enjoyment. These refreshing drinks not only quench your thirst but also deliver a precisely measured dose of THC to guide you into relaxation or delight.

Whether you need an alternative to alcohol, an easier way to consume THC, or anything else, you’re sure to enjoy these tasty cannabis-infused beverages. Unlike with alcohol, you won’t have to drink as much to achieve the intended benefits, and best of all, you won’t have an awful hangover the next day. They even have an advantage over slow-acting edibles: a quick onset of 10 to 15 minutes.

In this article, we’ll explore the top five THC drink options with great flavors and soothing benefits. We’ll evaluate each product’s flavor, strength, and overall experience to help you select the best THC drink that complements your tastes.

Summary of the Best THC Drinks

Potential Benefits of THC Drinks

THC beverages can provide many different benefits, including:

Pain relief : THC is believed to bind with receptors in the brain to relieve mild discomfort and pain. It can also help fight inflammation.

: THC is believed to bind with receptors in the brain to relieve mild discomfort and pain. It can also help fight inflammation. Boosted mood : THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system in the brain, influencing the release of dopamine and serotonin. As a result, THC can produce feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and happiness.

: THC interacts with the endocannabinoid system in the brain, influencing the release of dopamine and serotonin. As a result, THC can produce feelings of euphoria, relaxation, and happiness. Improved sleep: THC can help individuals fall asleep faster and improve sleep quality.

Best THC Drinks

1. Best Overall: Delta Cannabis Water

Why We Love It

With hundreds of positive reviews, top-quality ingredients, and high potency, Delta Cannabis Water unquestionably made the top of our list. Promising euphoria and relaxation, this THC-infused drink strives to deliver pure serenity.

Crafted with a high dose of Delta-9 THC and CBD, it delivers a balanced and potent experience, catering to the sophisticated tastes of experienced users. Boasting zero sugar and zero calories, Delta Cannabis Water aligns with health-conscious lifestyles, letting consumers indulge without worry. This specially crafted drink prioritizes authenticity with its all-natural ingredients and high-quality THC from reputable sources.

Pros:

Zero sugar or calories

Relaxing effects

Potent doses

Minimal, vegan ingredients

Cons:

Not intended for beginners

Specs:

Size: 12 fl oz per can; 6 or 12 cans per pack

Strength: 20 mg of Delta-9 THC and 10 mg of CBD per can

Flavor(s): Blood Orange

2. Best for Beginners: Five Sipz THC Seltzer

Why We Love It

With its natural ingredients and low calorie count, Five Sipz THC Seltzer presents an inviting option for beginners exploring the world of THC beverages. Its gentle dosage makes it suitable for those new to THC consumption, letting them experience its benefits without overwhelming effects.

This THC beverage leverages the properties of CBD to promote relaxation and restful sleep. Additionally, it offers potential relief for individuals experiencing chronic pain. This THC drink is a great holistic solution for anyone seeking a gentle introduction to the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

Pros:

Ships to all 50 states

Great for beginners

Tasty fruit flavors

Light euphoric relaxation

Cons:

May need to drink more than one can for desired effects

Specs:

Size: 12 fl oz per can; 6, 12, or 24 cans per pack

Strength: 2 mg of THC and 2 mg of CBD per can

Flavor(s): Black Cherry, Guava Passionfruit, and Grapefruit

3. Best Drink Additive: TRĒ House Delta-9 Syrup

Why We Love It

With its delicious watermelon flavor, you can drink TRĒ House Delta-9 Syrup straight from the bottle or add it to your favorite drink. It has a highly potent blend of Delta-9 and Delta-8 bound to provide a powerful experience.

Designed to elevate mood, induce relaxation, and provide a body and head buzz, it caters to those seeking an ecstatic and mildly trippy experience. This syrup offers flexibility in consumption, whether added to a favorite beverage or sipped straight. With 23 servings per bottle, it’s an excellent value for your money if you prefer to create your own THC concoction.

Pros:

Vegan

Good value for money

Versatile uses

Potent euphoric effects

Cons:

Does not ship to certain states

Specs:

Size: 4 oz per bottle

Strength: 1000 mg blend of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC per bottle

Flavor(s): Watermelon Felon

4. Most Unique: BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower

Why We Love It

With blissful ingredients and aesthetically pleasing packaging, the BRĒZ Lemon Elderflower THC beverage is a great social tonic. Promising euphoria and relaxation, it aims to provide a balanced experience. With a gentle blend of THC and CBD, it offers a harmonious ratio for heightened sensations without overwhelming psychoactive effects.

Infused with Lion’s Mane mushrooms, this beverage elevates cognitive function and mental clarity. With only 30 calories per serving, this THC drink appeals to health-conscious consumers because it is gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan. Utilizing fast-acting micronized extracts, this THC beverage promises a rapid onset within five minutes, providing up to 1.5 hours of pleasant effects.

Pros:

Gluten-free and vegan

Euphoric blend of mushrooms and cannabinoids

Great for beginners

Low-calorie

Cons:

May need to drink more than one can for desired effects

Specs:

Size: 7.5 fl oz per can; 6, 12, 18, 24, or 48 cans per pack

Strength: 2.5 mg of THC, 5 mg of CBD, 25 mg of Lion’s Mane per can

Flavor(s): Lemon Elderflower

Why We Love It

A can of Cheech & Chong’s High & Dry THC-Infused Seltzer Water delivers the perfect dose for inducing good vibes and alleviating stress. Its ingredient quality shines through, with no additives. It boasts just three simple ingredients infused with pure THC magic.

Give this seltzer just 10 to 30 minutes to kick in, and enjoy the euphoric ride. By providing a nice buzz and a range of flavors to suit various preferences, this THC drink caters to those seeking a refreshing beverage to enhance their mood and unwind.

Pros:

Minimal, vegan ingredients

Unique flavors

Zero calories or sugar

Stress-relieving

Cons:

Only comes in packs of four

Specs:

Size: 12 fl oz per can; 4 cans per pack

Strength: 5 mg of Delta-9 THC per can

Flavor(s): Magic Mule, Grapefruit Twist, Raspberry Highball, and Citrus Sunrise

How We Picked the Best THC Drinks

To guarantee our readers a fantastic experience, we thoroughly evaluated each product when selecting the top THC beverages, accounting for several important factors. As a result, we can confidently recommend products meeting our high quality standards.

Ingredients

The quality of the ingredients is crucial to safety and overall experience. Maintaining ingredient quality goes beyond ensuring the hemp extract is potent; it also involves the whole drink formulation. We prioritized products crafted from high-quality ingredients and minimal additives so consumers can indulge in THC-infused beverages with confidence. We were sure to be conscious of the beverages’ nutrition facts, choosing options with little to no calories and sugar.

Lab Testing

Like all cannabinoid products, lab testing is crucial for THC drinks. We prioritized products tested for potency and purity by third-party labs. Lab tests verify THC content and check for impurities. Companies release their lab results for each product on their websites to ensure transparency.

Customer Reviews

We carefully considered customer reviews providing information about actual experiences and customer satisfaction. Customer feedback gave us insight into the effectiveness of the products and assured us people enjoyed all the flavors of these cannabis drinks.

How to Find the Best THC Drink for You

Here’s a breakdown of product features to consider when buying cannabis drinks.

Type of THC

THC beverages can include different strains—such as indica, sativa, or hybrid—each having its own effects and benefits. Whether you prefer the calming properties of indica, the energizing effects of sativa, or the balanced experience of a hybrid, selecting a cannabis drink with the right strain(s) is essential as it affects your overall experience.

Potency

Consider how much THC is in each can or serving to know how much you’d need to consume for the intended effect. Options are available to suit both beginners and experienced consumers, so choose a product with a THC concentration that aligns with your desired experience.

Value

Determine the product’s value, accounting for cost, serving size, potency, and quality. THC drinks are often sold in packs of 4, 6, 12, or 24, so consider which offers you the best value.

Types of THC Strains

The three main strain types of THC are indica, sativa, and hybrid. Each has different benefits and uses.

Indica

Indica strains are renowned for their ability to calm the body and mind. They frequently result in a tranquil body high beneficial for relieving pain and insomnia. Those who want to unwind and relax after a long day often choose indicas.

Sativa

Sativa strains have energizing and uplifting effects. They are a popular option for daytime use since they often inspire creativity and elevate mood. People who want a euphoric high without being overly tired tend to choose sativas.

Hybrid

Hybrid strains result from crossing indica and sativa plants, which combine traits from both varieties. They provide a more well-rounded experience, with effects that can differ based on the genetic makeup of the particular strain. Hybrids can satisfy a variety of needs and offer both stimulation and relaxation.

Other Types of THC Products

A plethora of options is available when it comes to THC products. Each offers unique benefits, enabling users to select one that best fits their needs and desired experience.

THC Gummies

If you don’t mind waiting for the buzz to kick in, edibles such as THC gummies might be a good choice for you. Gummies typically take longer to start working than inhalable methods but offer longer-lasting results. They’re precisely dosed, easy to consume, and have fun fruity flavors.

THC Pre-rolls

Pre-rolls are cannabis products that are ready to smoke and made of ground flowers wrapped in rolling paper. These convenient options eliminate the need for users to roll their own joints. THC pre-rolls offer a traditional smoking experience with consistent THC content, allowing consumers to enjoy the effects of cannabis easily.

Potential Side Effects of THC

You may experience THC side effects, including:

Dry mouth

Increased appetite

Nausea

Difficulty concentrating

Anxiety or paranoia

Dizziness or lightheadedness

FAQs

Are THC drinks legal?

THC beverages are legal because they are formulated with hemp-derived extract, which is legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. However, each state has its own laws so be sure to check before purchasing and using cannabinoid products.

How much THC should I drink?

The right amount of THC for you depends on your body weight, desired effects, and individual tolerance. If you’re new to THC, it’s important to start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed. Beginners should stick to an initial dose of 2.5 to 5 milligrams of THC. Before taking more, wait at least one to two hours, as it may take some time for you to feel the effects after consuming a THC drink. Experienced users can opt for higher doses based on their tolerance and desired intensity of effects.

What happens if I drink too much THC?

Drinking too much THC may result in unwanted side effects, such as anxiety, physical discomfort, or nausea. If you experience these symptoms, stay calm, find a comfortable environment, drink plenty of water, and rest.

Are THC drinks safe?

You can rest assured that THC beverages coming from reputable brands that prioritize product quality are safe to drink. These companies use reliable ingredients and test their products for purity. While choosing a high-quality drink is essential, consuming responsibly and in moderation is still necessary.

Are THC drinks addictive?

While THC itself is not considered physically addictive in the same way as drugs such as alcohol or nicotine, some people may develop psychological dependence on cannabis, including THC beverages. It’s vital to consume them responsibly to minimize risk of developing dependence. Additionally, support from healthcare professionals can be beneficial if your cannabis use is interfering with your well-being.

Conclusion

After exploring a range of THC-infused beverages, it’s clear these drinks offer a convenient and enjoyable way to experience the benefits of cannabis. THC drinks also provide a discreet alternative to alcohol and a flavorful way to enjoy THC. Each product on our list presents its own unique flavor profile and potency, catering to a variety of preferences. Whether you’re seeking an energizing pick-me-up or a soothing sleep aid, there’s a THC beverage to suit every mood and event.

