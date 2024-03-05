CBD Oil for Anxiety: 4 Best CBD Oils for Anxiety, Depression, and Stress

If you’re someone who struggles with anxiety or depression, you may be looking for natural ways to feel better.

While many treatment options are available, CBD oil has become popular for managing symptoms of depression or anxiety. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a chemical compound found in the hemp plant that has been shown to have a variety of potential health benefits, from stress reduction to fighting chronic pain (and even helping insomniacs fall asleep).

In this article, we’ll showcase the top 5 best CBD oils for anxiety and give you the lowdown on why they’re worth trying.

From full spectrum; to broad spectrum; and even flavored options, we’ve got you covered with the best CBD for anxiety.

Summary of the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

While most CBD oils play a role in regulating various functions like sleep, mood, and anxiety-induced stress, some CBD products are better suited for anxiety relief than others.

We looked at quality, potency, and type of CBD to make our recommendations. We also looked for CBD products and companies that went above and beyond in sourcing their ingredients and testing for purity and got raving customer reviews — because you only deserve the best.

Note: CBD should not be used in treating anxiety or as a replacement to prescribed anxiety medications. Consulting with a professional is advised, especially if you suffer from various anxiety disorders or mental health issues like:

Generalized social anxiety disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Panic disorder

Anxiety and depression

Neurological disorders

Psychiatric disorders

Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

1. Best Overall CBD Oil for Anxiety: CBDfx Calming Tincture

How Well It Works

CBDfx Calming Tincture is a full spectrum CBD oil that also contains CBN, another cannabinoid known for its calming properties. It is available in multiple strengths, which makes it ideal for beginners and experienced users alike. CBDfx also formulates this tincture with a specifically curated blend of calming hemp terpenes, so it’s extra effective.

Because CBDfx Calming Tincture is vegan, organic, and gluten-free, it is a popular choice among those with dietary restrictions. It’s also medically reviewed. The reviewer, a pharmacy expert, recommends it specifically for customers who struggle with sleep.

CBDfx offers free shipping on orders that meet a minimum cost. They offer a 60-day guarantee on this and their other products.

What customers love

Customers say they start feeling relaxed and sleepy about a half hour after using this CBD oil tincture, and the effects continue to build. Several reviewers mention that taking CBDfx Calming Tincture before bed helps them feel more refreshed the next day. New CBD users often appreciate the less-potent formula, while experienced users love the stronger CBD dosage.

Pros:

Vegan and cruelty-free

60-day money-back guarantee

Medically reviewed

Organic and gluten-free

Cons:

Strong hemp taste

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/tincture, 60 mL/tincture

Strength: 1000 mg of CBD/tincture, 2000 mg of CBD/tincture, 4000 mg of CBD/tincture, 6000 mg of CBD/tincture

Flavor(s): Natural

2. Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oil: CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

How Well It Works

For those who prefer a broad spectrum CBD oil, this oil from CBDistillery is an exceptional choice. The CBDistillery Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is THC-free, but it contains plenty of relaxing terpenes to enhance the effects of CBD and ease symptoms of anxiety disorders. CBDistillery employs expert botanists who are careful to use only clean, natural ingredients in their products. They also have this CBD oil tested in a third-party lab to verify its purity and potency.

It is easy to measure and dispense the proper CBD dosage, thanks to the convenient, dropper-top bottle. CBDistillery offers discounts on repeat orders through their Subscribe & Save program. Veterans and Service Members are also eligible for discounts on CBD products. The company offers a 60-day guarantee.

What customers love

Customers love this CBD oil because it helps them feel calm and collected without making them overly sleepy. Those who find full spectrum CBD oil to be sleep-inducing tend to respond better to this broad spectrum CBD oil. Reviewers say they start feeling the effects within minutes if they take this oil sublingually. It has a natural hemp flavor but is not overpowering.

Some customers take this CBD oil every morning to help ease social anxiety and general jitteriness. Others only take it before anxiety-inducing events, such as important meetings or presentations.

Pros:

Made with 100% clean ingredients

Third-party lab tested

60-day money-back guarantee

High in beneficial terpenes

Cons:

Free shipping only available with subscription

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 1000 mg of CBD/tincture

Flavor(s): Natural

3. Best Flavors: Soul CBD Oil Drops

How Well It Works

If you’re sensitive to the flavor of hemp and are seeking a tastier CBD oil, Soul CBD Oil Drops are a great choice. This CBD oil is made with hemp-derived CBD isolate, so it does not have the strong terpene flavor you get with most broad spectrum and full spectrum CBD oil. Soul also adds additional, natural flavorings to make these CBD oils even more enjoyable. There are seven different flavors to choose from.

Soul CBD Oil Drops are made with organically farmed ingredients. They are vegan and gluten-free and they’re sweetened with stevia extract. Soul recommends taking these oils sublingually for best results.

Customers who join Soul Inner Circle, the company’s Membership Program, are eligible for free shipping and discounts along with exclusive sales.

What customers love

Customers cannot find enough good things to say about the taste of these CBD oils. Those who previously avoided CBD oil because of its strong flavor love turning to Soul CBD Oil Drops for relief. They say the Lemon Lime flavor is nicely tart and balanced.

The Peppermint flavor also gets rave reviews — some customers say it helps wake them up in the morning. Many customers use this CBD oil to ease daytime anxiety, but there are positive reviews from customers who use it in the evening, too.

Pros:

Available in multiple strengths and flavors

Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO

Made with organically farmed hemp

Cons:

Some flavors may be overly sweet

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 mL/tincture

Strength: 500 mg of CBD/tincture, 1000 mg of CBD/tincture, 1500 mg of CBD/tincture

Flavor(s): Watermelon Mint, Peppermint, Raspberry Lemonade, Sex on the Beach, Pineapple Mango, Lemon Lime, Orange.

4. Best CBD Oil for Daytime Use: Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

How Well It Works

Aspen Green Calm Organic CBD Oil is a great choice for those who need to take the edge off daytime anxiety without feeling too groggy. This full spectrum CBD oil does contain traces of THC, but there’s only a small amount per serving. This is enough to take advantage of the entourage effect, but not enough to put most customers to sleep.

Aspen Green Calm Organic CBD Oil has a tasty, lemon flavor which gives you a nice pop of freshness in the morning. It is Certified USDA Organic, and it is made with vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, which gives customers confidence in its purity.

Formulated by physicians, this top-notch CBD oil is a popular choice for those diagnosed with anxiety disorders such as social anxiety disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Aspen Green uses hemp grown in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to make this and their other CBD products. Their supercritical CO2 extraction method ensures purity and is also environmentally friendly. Aspen Green also adds other calming herbs, including chamomile extract and Ashwagandha extract, to this product to enhance its calming effects.

Aspen Green offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a 60-day return policy. Customers can enjoy free shipping and save on repeat orders through their Subscribe & Save program.

What customers love

Customers love using this CBD oil to keep them calm and focused throughout the day. Some take a single dose every morning. Others like to keep a bottle at their desk for relief during tense and challenging situations.

They find this oil helps relax their mind while also easing physical symptoms, such as sweaty palms. Reviewers say the lemon flavor balances out the hemp taste without being too sour or overwhelming.

Pros:

Physician-formulated

Organic, vegan, and non-GMO

Eco-friendly extraction process

Formulated with calming chamomile, ashwagandha, and tulsi

Cons:

Not appropriate for those with tree nut allergies

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 50 mg CBD per serving

Flavor(s): Lemon

How We Picked the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety

The CBD industry is ever-expanding, and hundreds, if not thousands, of quality CBD products are out there. So how did we go about selecting just the five best CBD oils for anxiety? It all boiled down to a two-part process.

First, we had a checklist that we went down while considering each product. To pass this part of our process and move on to the next round, the CBD oil had to meet the following standards.

Lab Tested

Lab testing confirms that the CBD oil contains as much CBD as the label states. We only chose oils for which we could review the lab testing results ourselves.

Made With USA-Grown Hemp

CBD is only as good as the hemp it came from. We only considered products made with USA-grown hemp as this made it easier to ensure the hemp was grown in adherence to high safety and quality standards.

Reputable Company

As we learned more about each oil, we also learned about the companies behind these oils. We aimed to feature oils from companies with great reputations. Many of the companies on this list are involved in organizations to further hemp research and CBD use in the United States. Some have earned cGMP and FDA certifications, which further assured us of their reputability.

Full or Broad-Spectrum Formula

When using CBD to manage anxiety disorders, it is beneficial to use a broad-spectrum or full-spectrum product. The additional cannabinoids and terpenes in these products work in conjunction with CBD to better relieve anxiety and stress, racing thoughts, and physical symptoms of anxiety. As such, we only considered full and broad-spectrum products for our list.

Once we checked off the qualities above, we moved on to the next stage of our process: testing. Basically, we and our team tried these CBD oils to see which ones relieved our anxiety most effectively. We tried them in the morning and at night. As we sampled, we not only paid attention to the effectiveness of the CBD, but also the flavor, the packaging, and how quickly the oil took effect.

Finally, we read reviews. We spent so much time reading reviews! Not only did we check the companies’ own websites, but we also sought out reviews on third-party sites to ensure we were getting the full spectrum of customers’ opinions.

We aimed to feature CBD products that reviewers loved as much as we did. As our goal was to find great CBD oil for anxiety, we paid the most attention to reviews from customers who reported struggling with stress and anxious thoughts. However, we did also read reviews from customers struggling with poor sleep, depression, and other related ailments.

After checking off our criteria, sampling products, and reading reviews, we were able to confidently select the five CBD oils you see featured above. We hope you love them as much as we did.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Anxiety

If your primary reason for taking CBD is to help manage anxiety or stress, there are six key factors to consider when choosing a CBD oil.

Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum Formula

CBD isolate has its place, but when treating anxiety, you’re best off with a full-spectrum or broad-spectrum oil. Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum oils contain the natural terpenes from hemp. Terpenes are aromatic compounds that are increasingly being found to have health benefits. A few specific terpenes are really effective at managing anxiety symptoms.

Linalool: This terpene has a floral scent and can help ease aggression while soothing your mind and body.

Alpha-Pinene: Also found in pine trees, this terpene interacts with your brain chemistry to help you retain memories and improve cognitive function in stressful situations.

Beta-Caryophyllene: With a scent reminiscent of black pepper, this terpene relieves anxiety and may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease.

Full-spectrum CBD oils also contain small amounts of other cannabinoids, sometimes including THC. As long as they contain less than 0.3% THC, this is legal in the U.S. The tiny amounts THC can actually help enhance the stress-relieving effects of the CBD.

If you would rather avoid tiny amounts of THC, you can instead look for a broad-spectrum CBD oil. Broad-spectrum oils contain the terpenes and other cannabinoids from hemp, but not the THC.

Lab Testing

Make sure any CBD oil you use for anxiety disorders has been tested in a third-party lab. There are two types of testing that CBD companies have done. The first test verifies the potency. In other words, it demonstrates that the bottle you buy does, in fact, contain as much CBD as the company claims.

The second type of lab testing verifies purity. It shows that the CBD oil is free from contaminants like pesticides, herbicides, phthalates, and sulfates. If you’re going to be using CBD oil for anxiety daily, you really want to see lab test results to ensure it is free from these potentially harmful substances.

Reasonable Potency

CBD oil for anxiety comes in many different potencies. Some may contain only 250 mg of CBD per bottle, while others contain as much as 3000 mg.

Which potency is best? That really depends on your personal needs and preferences. If you are new to CBD or know that you only need a small dose, you probably want a less-potent product. On the other hand, if you’re taking CBD for severe anxiety symptoms, or if you know you need a high dose, a more potent formula is ideal.

Quality Assurance Characteristics

Check to see what the CBD company does to ensure the quality of their product. Do they make their CBD oil in an FDA-inspected facility? Maybe they adhere to cGMP manufacturing standards, or perhaps they hold a USDA Organic certification. A CBD company does not have to check all of these boxes, but they should be making a reasonable effort to ensure the quality of their CBD oils.

Flavor

Some CBD oils contain no added flavors and taste like natural hemp. Others are lightly flavored with essential oils and other natural flavorings. Still others have a stronger, more candy-like flavor.

Again, this really comes down to personal preference. If you’re really sensitive to strong flavors and find the taste of hemp off-putting, you’ll be better off with a flavored oil. On the other hand, some people enjoy the taste of hemp and would rather use a limited-ingredient CBD oil with no added flavors.

Bottle Design

Some CBD oils come in plastic bottles with dropper tops. Others come in glass bottles and perhaps with a small syringe for dosing. If you plan on taking your CBD oil with you to work or school, a plastic dropper bottle is likely the better option. But if you plan on taking your CBD when you’re at home in the evening, a glass bottle probably isn’t an issue.

If you’re new to using CBD for anxiety relief, don’t hesitate to try a few products and see what you think. Everyone reacts to CBD a bit differently, and a product that a friend loves may not be the best one for your needs.

How to Use CBD Oil for Anxiety

There are two key ways to use CBD oil for anxiety: sublingual and oral.

Oral Dosing

If you decide to take CBD orally, all you need to do is dispense the oil on your tongue and swallow it. You could also add the CBD oil to a favorite food or beverage, such as your morning smoothie or your evening mug of chamomile tea.

When taken orally, CBD does take a while to take effect. The CBD first has to pass through the walls of your stomach and intestines and into your bloodstream. You can expect to feel more relaxed within 30 – 90 minutes. The effects will start off subtle and build over time.

Sublingual Dosing

To get faster effects from CBD, try taking it sublingually. Place the oil under your tongue, and put your tongue down on top of it. Hold the oil there for at least a minute. You have blood vessels close to the surface under your tongue, and some of the CBD will be absorbed into them. You’ll start noticing the anxiety-relieving effects of CBD within minutes.

After a minute, you can swallow any remaining CBD oil. It will be absorbed through your digestive tract, giving you longer-lasting relief from stress and anxiety disorders.

How Much CBD Should You Take For Anxiety?

Everyone reacts to CBD a bit differently. Some people need a larger dose than others. Some people need to take CBD oil for anxiety more often than others. Here is some general advice to help you find your perfect dosage and dosing frequency.

CBD Dosage

Most CBD oils come with a recommended dosage on the bottle. This is a good place to start when determining your dose. After you take the recommended dose once or twice, you’ll know whether you want to adjust up or down.

Most people find that they need between 25 and 75 mg of CBD per day to manage generalized anxiety or sleep-related ailments. If you struggle with PTSD, you may need to take a bit more than this.

Try starting out with just 10 or 20 mg of CBD. Wait about two hours, and see how you feel. If you get enough relief, then you’ve already found your dose. If you’re not quite as relaxed as you’d like, try taking a slightly larger dose the next time. Again, assess how your body and mind respond. If needed, you can increase the dose again.

Don’t worry too much about taking too much CBD. If you take a bit more than needed, you may feel a bit groggy and sluggish, but you won’t have serious safety and side effects. Just take a smaller dose next time around.

You may also find that you need to take more CBD in the evening than in the morning. For example, a 10 mg dose may take the edge off your morning stress, but you might need 40 mg to drift off to sleep pleasantly at night.

Dosing Frequency

How often should you take CBD for anxiety? Again, that depends on your own symptoms, lifestyle, and reaction to CBD. If your anxiety only bothers you in the daytime, then you may only need to take CBD oil each morning. On the other hand, if you primarily feel anxious at night, you may only need to take CBD before bed.

Many people with generalized anxiety, PTSD, and other diagnosed anxiety-adjacent ailments benefit from taking CBD oil twice a day: in the early morning and in the evening. They may also carry their CBD oil with them so they can take an extra dose before a particularly anxiety-inducing event, such as a meeting or test.

How Quickly Does CBD Calm Anxiety?

If you want quick relief from anxiety, take CBD sublingually. When you hold it under your tongue, you’ll start feeling the effects within 15 to 45 minutes. The effects will grow stronger once some of the CBD that you swallowed is absorbed through your digestive tract.

If you take CBD orally and swallow it right away, it may take an hour or longer to take effect. You can increase the rate of absorption by taking your CBD with a snack – preferably one that contains some fat.

The effects of CBD do tend to build over time. In other words, if you take CBD oil for anxiety every day, you should find that your base level of anxiety is lower after a week of continued use. And after two or three weeks of continued use, you should feel far less anxious, even if it has been hours since you last used CBD.

If you feel like you’re about to have a panic attack, or if your anxiety is building quickly and you need prompt relief, taking CBD oil sublingually is a good choice. However, you may also want to look into CBD vape products for this in-the-moment treatment. When you vape CBD, it goes to work almost immediately. You should not, however, vaporize CBD oil that is intended for oral use. CBD vape oils are formulated differently and are safe to inhale.

Side Effects of CBD Oil for Anxiety

As long as you are using a pure product that has been lab-tested to confirm its potency, the risk of side effects from CBD is low. Most people tolerate CBD very well, even in larger doses.

On occasion, however, you may struggle with one or more of the following side effects.

Fatigue

CBD can make you feel tired and sleepy. After all, some people take it at night to help them fall asleep. If your CBD is making you feel too worn out during the day, there are a few things you can try:

Take a smaller dose

Switch to a broad-spectrum or CBD isolate product

Make sure the CBD you’re taking does not contain CBN, a cannabinoid known for its sleep-inducing effects.

Also, make sure you’re getting enough sleep at night. If anxiety is keeping you awake, then it might be a lack of sleep, not your CBD, that is causing your daytime drowsiness.

Diarrhea

Some people struggle with diarrhea or an upset stomach after taking CBD oil for anxiety. If you’re already feeling a bit queasy because you’re anxious, taking CBD oil may simply escalate things. To battle this side effect, try taking CBD with a snack. Sometimes, that is easier on your stomach.

It could also be the carrier oil that is irritating your stomach. Try switching to a CBD product that uses a different carrier oil. For example, if you’re currently using CBD made with hemp seed oil, switch to one made with fractionated coconut oil as a carrier. If you’re currently using one made with MCT oil, switch to one made with hemp seed oil.

Dry Mouth

CBD can sometimes make your mouth feel dry and cottony. Especially if you take CBD daily, this is not a side effect you want to ignore. Prolonged periods of dry mouth can increase your risk of cavities and gum disease.

To keep your mouth moist, try taking a few sips of water after each dose of CBD oil. You can also chew sugar-free gum to increase your saliva production during the day. If these remedies don’t give you relief, talk to your dentist. They may be able to recommend a toothpaste or oral rinse that moistens your mouth.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal in the United States?

Yes, CBD is federally legal in the United States. In 2018, Congress passed the Farm Bill, which removed a lot of the previous restrictions on hemp growers. Since then, CBD has become more popular across the U.S.

There are some restrictions that CBD companies and hemp growers must adhere to in order to legally produce CBD products. Most notably, all hemp grown in the United States must contain less than 0.3% THC.

Can you use CBD isolate to treat anxiety disorders?

CBD isolate (or pure CBD) is a preparation that contains only CBD — and no other cannabinoids or terpenes. It can certainly be used to treat anxiety disorders as CBD itself has anxiety-relieving properties.

However, most people prefer to use full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD products for anxiety. These products contain other cannabinoids, such as CBN and CBG. These cannabinoids work synergistically with CBD via the entourage effect and grant the user more substantial relief from anxiety. Full spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products also contain terpenes, which are beneficial aromatic compounds from hemp.

If you can’t tolerate the flavor of full spectrum products or your body does not react well to other cannabinoids, then taking pure CBD isolate can be a good alternative.

Does CBD help with depression?

Some people struggle with a combination of depression and anxiety and are looking for a remedy that can help with both ailments. CBD can provide this relief in many cases.

CBD can help raise the levels of serotonin in your brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is responsible for positive feelings and good moods. Elevating your levels of serotonin by taking CBD may therefore help treat your depression.

If you are currently taking other medications for depression, do not stop taking them without first consulting with your doctor. If you do want to transition away from depression medications and use CBD instead, your doctor can guide you through this process in a safe way.

Does CBD help with PTSD?

Yes, many patients with PTSD find that CBD helps ease their symptoms. Research suggests that it works best in combination with therapeutic approaches such as memory extinction procedures or cognitive behavioral therapy.

Patients with PTSD often benefit from taking CBD before bedtime. It can help relax the mind, allowing for more restful sleep and fewer nightmares.

Can you overdose on CBD oil for anxiety?

There are no known cases of people dying from a CBD overdose. However, it is possible to take too much and suffer negative side effects as a result. The most common side effects include diarrhea, vomiting, and extreme fatigue.

It would be difficult to accidentally take so much CBD that you become very ill. Research has shown that people can safely tolerate up to 1,500 mg of CBD per day, and many bottles of CBD oil for anxiety don’t even contain that much. If you simply take an extra drop or an extra syringe of CBD, you’ll probably just feel more tired and sluggish than usual.

Conclusion

If you struggle with stress, generalized anxiety, social anxiety disorder, or even PTSD, consider taking CBD oil for anxiety relief.

CBD is legal, safe, and effective in managing anxiety symptoms, and the products featured above are the best on the market. Note that CBD should not be used in treating anxiety, and consulting with a professional is always advised. Some formulas are better suited for evening use, and others are perfect for daytime use.

It may take you a few tries to find your perfect dose, but once you do, you’ll have a dependable source of relaxation and stress reduction.

Paid Post by Originated Media. Originated Media receives commissions for purchases made through links in this post.

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.