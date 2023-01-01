CBD Capsules in 2023 – 5 Best CBD Softgels and Capsules

Zero hemp taste, long-lasting effects, and discreet dosing make CBD capsules the go-to choice for anyone wanting the benefits of cannabidiol. However, to find high-quality CBD softgels that offer benefits suited specifically to your wellness needs, you’ll need to consider a lot more than the price.

But with thousands of search results for CBD capsules, how can you be sure to get the best one without sacrificing safety or effectiveness?

To guarantee that you’re getting top-notch hemp supplement capsules to support any and all of your wellness needs, check out our detailed CBD capsules buyers guide. You’ll learn what products are the best, how to use them, and what to watch out for when shopping for CBD capsules.

Best CBD Capsules

Best CBD Capsules Reviewed

1. CBD Gel Capsules – CBDfx: Top Choice for Overall Best CBD Capsules

Learn more about CBDfx

Why We Recommend These CBD Capsules

Overall, CBDfx’s capsules stand out as the best for their rich cannabinoid profile, all-natural formulation, and easy-to-swallow size. Plus, with the formula containing organic MCT oil, you can also benefit from additional wellness effects that support your mental clarity and physical health.

CBDfx Full-Spectrum Gel Caps Features & Benefits

CBDfx has long been known to provide exceptional hemp products, and their capsules are no different. These full-spectrum CBD softgels have all the key features you should look for in a reliable CBD capsule, including a potent dose of CBD, natural hemp plant compounds, and bioavailable ingredients to promote faster absorption.

The 50 mg of CBD per softgel ensures users get the relief from physical or mental discomfort they’re looking for. With heightened levels of minor cannabinoids such as CBC and CBG, the formula helps to maximize the entourage effect — a phenomenon that allows for all plant compounds to work together and support multiple areas of your health.

Terpenes and additional hemp plant compounds are also retained during the CO2 extraction process. These smaller molecules offer a boost of energy and focus while improving your immune system, promoting sleep quality, and reducing inflammation.

The small capsule size combined with the natural MCT oil makes it easy to swallow and digest these capsules, which also helps promote faster and more effective absorption. This means you can expect noticeable stimulation of endocannabinoid receptors faster than you would with CBD gummies or other edibles.

Bottles containing 30 to 120 CBD softgels are available for as-needed orders with multiple payment options to suit your needs. Free shipping is available on orders over $75, and a generous return policy covers all purchases.

Pros:

Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO

Fast-acting effects

Easy to swallow

Benefits users of all levels

Cons:

Contains tree nuts

Specs:

CBD Per Capsule: 50mg (full-spectrum)

50mg (full-spectrum) Order Options: 30, 60, and 120-count childproof bottles; as-needed orders

30, 60, and 120-count childproof bottles; as-needed orders Wellness Benefits: Pain and inflammation, mental health, muscle soreness, relaxation

Pain and inflammation, mental health, muscle soreness, relaxation Shipping Policy: Free with orders exceeding $75

Learn more about CBDfx

2. Full-Spectrum CBD Softgels – CBDistillery: Designed for Stress Relief

Learn more about CBDistillery

Why We Recommend These CBD Capsules

CBDistillery’s softgels are specifically formulated to help ease away the worries of the day and promote a sense of well-being. This full-spectrum formula was made with organic hemp oil, and it contains multiple cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytocannabinoids for maximum relief.

CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Capsules Features & Benefits

Each capsule contains 30 mg of CBD for a balanced yet effective dose. At this concentration, new users should have no trouble adjusting to the benefits of CBD, while veteran users will be able to appreciate the full capabilities of this premium CBD oil formula.

The MCT oil in each capsule enhances the overall effects of the cannabinoids, encouraging muscle stress and soreness to melt away. Additionally, with the full spectrum of cannabinoids stimulating CB2 receptors that regulate serotonin production, you can improve your mental well-being and ward off the negative thoughts that can follow us after a long day at work or school.

As a leader in the industry, CBDistillery puts quality and safety at the forefront of its manufacturing practices. Following each stage using cGMP guidelines, a third-party lab tests each product batch for quality and potency. You can access the test results as part of CBDistillery’s transparency policy to have full confidence in every purchase.

CBDistillery’s maximum-strength full-spectrum CBD softgels are available in 30-count containers. Ordering one or a bunch is possible as a one-off or subscription order. While free shipping doesn’t come with one-off orders, it does come with all subscription purchases, as does customized delivery and additional discounts.

Pros:

Consistent & reliable effects

Supports mental & physical stress

Organic CBD oil formula

3rd-party lab tested for quality

Cons:

Capsules may clump if kept in warm or humid areas

Specs:

CBD Per Capsule: 30mg (full-spectrum)

30mg (full-spectrum) Order Options: 30-count bottles; one-off or subscription orders

30-count bottles; one-off or subscription orders Wellness Benefits: Physical & emotional stress relief, muscle soreness

Physical & emotional stress relief, muscle soreness Shipping Policy: Free with subscription orders; standard rates apply to one-off orders

Learn more about CBDistillery

3. Serious Rest Capsules – Receptra: Ideal for Sleep Support

Learn more about Receptra

Why We Recommend These CBD Capsules

The unique combination of full-spectrum CBD oil, natural calming botanicals, and all-natural ingredients make Receptra’s CBD capsules an excellent choice for tackling sleep-related wellness issues. Plus, the capsules include bioavailable ingredients to ensure the effects last throughout the night.

Receptra Serious Rest CBD Softgels

Organic hemp grown in the USA extracted using clean CO2 methods was used to make these capsules. Each one contains 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil combined with natural botanicals that promote peaceful sleep, encourage a sense of calm, and help reduce inflammation.

Beyond the benefits of CBD in the organic full-spectrum hemp extract, each CBD softgel capsule contains heightened concentrations of minor cannabinoids such as CBDa, CBC, and CBN. These cannabinoids provide additional support to the endocannabinoid system and help regulate serotonin levels, which promote relaxation.

Chamomile and valerian root are added to the formula to enhance the effects of CBD. These natural botanicals are known for their anti-inflammatory and calming properties; they also help reduce anxiety and tension in the body. Additionally, the full-spectrum CBD softgels include linalool, a terpene compound found in lavender that supports healthy sleep patterns.

Strict lab testing and quality control procedures confirm the safety and purity of Receptra’s CBD capsules, and each batch is monitored for accuracy. Lab reports to verify the potency and purity of these capsules can be found on Receptra’s product page.

Bottles of these CBD softgels are available in 30-count quantities and can be purchased as one-off orders as often as needed. Shipping policies vary per order, but a money-back guarantee covers all purchases.

Pros:

Supports a range of nighttime wellness needs

Infused with natural botanicals

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Long-lasting effects

Cons:

Bovine gelatin capsules may not be suitable for some diets

Specs:

CBD Per Capsule: 25mg (full-spectrum)

25mg (full-spectrum) Order Options: 30-count bottles; one-off orders

30-count bottles; one-off orders Wellness Benefits: Sleep support, relaxation, tension relief, inflammation reduction

Sleep support, relaxation, tension relief, inflammation reduction Shipping Policy: Varies by order

Learn more about Receptra

4. Isolate CBD Gel Capsules – Medterra: Zero THC CBD Softgels

Learn more about Medterra

Why We Recommend These CBD Capsules

With no THC and the ability to provide relief at any time of the day, Medterra’s Isolate CBD Gel

Capsules are an excellent option for anyone looking to benefit from the therapeutic advantages of cannabinoids without risking their job, reputation, or any other private matters.

Medterra Isolate CBD Capsules Features & Benefits

Available in different concentrations of 25mg and 50 mg CBD per capsule, Medterra’s CBD isolate capsules are a no-brainer for anyone looking to safely enjoy CBD’s potential benefits without worrying about THC. The company guarantees its unique extraction process produces a pure product that won’t produce THC metabolites, even with regular use.

To limit any potential for adverse reactions or interactions with other medications, Medterra combines its isolate CBD oil with MCT oil, which helps support the body’s natural ability to absorb and process cannabinoids.

With pure CBD suspended in organic MCT oil, these CBD gel capsules can quickly and effectively support a range of wellness needs related to physical and emotional stress, anxiety, muscle soreness, inflammation, and overall wellness.

Medterra’s quality control procedures are top-notch, ensuring the purity and safety of each product batch. All gel capsules are third-party tested to verify potency and accuracy, and lab reports show every analysis result for complete transparency.

Medterra’s CBD isolate capsules come in 30-count bottles and are available as single orders and subscription purchases. Shipping is free when you purchase $75 or more of Medterra products, so feel free to browse the user-friendly site for other great supplements to add to your CBD capsule routine.

Pros:

Entirely THC free

Multiple concentrations available

Suitable for day or nighttime use

Travel-friendly packaging

Cons:

Dosing guidelines vary based on CBD experience

Specs:

CBD Per Capsule: 25mg or 50mg (isolate)

25mg or 50mg (isolate) Order Options: 30-count bottles; one-off or subscription orders

30-count bottles; one-off or subscription orders Wellness Benefits: Anxiety relief, sleep support, physical and emotional stress relief

Anxiety relief, sleep support, physical and emotional stress relief Shipping Policy: Free with orders of $75+

Learn more about Medterra

Learn more about Joy Organics

Why We Recommend These CBD Capsules

This broad-spectrum CBD oil formula combines the restorative power of cannabinoids along with naturally occurring terpenes to provide full-body relief from stress, muscle soreness, mental fatigue, and more. Additionally, Joy Organics’ careful extraction process preserves valuable cannabinoids while removing THC from the final product to ensure you get all the benefits without any psychoactive effects.

Joy Organics Broad-Spectrum CBD Softgels Features & Benefits

These CBD softgels utilize a unique nanoemulsion technology that reduces CBD molecules into tiny particles for enhanced absorption into the bloodstream. The body can then quickly process and use the cannabinoids for a more effective response to CBD treatments without any psychoactive effects.

To suit the needs of first-time and experienced CBD users, Joy Organics has created two potencies of these gel capsules with 10 or 25 mg of CBD to ensure you get the amount that’s right for your wellness needs. The lower dose tends to support general wellness or mild discomfort, while the higher dose may be better suited for more intense physical or emotional stresses.

The nano CBD oil formula is enhanced with MCT oil for longer-lasting effects along with beta-caryophyllene, a terpene with known anti-inflammatory benefits.

Joy Organics also has strict lab testing policies that verify the purity and potency of each product batch, and third-party labs perform all analyses. Lab reports are available to customers on the Joy Organics website.

Order these CBD oil capsules in 30-count bottles and choose between one-off orders or a subscription plan for convenience. Shipping rates are standard on all orders, but you can often find on-site coupon codes prominently featured to help you save.

Pros:

Enhanced absorption & effects

Broad-spectrum of cannabinoids

Medically reviewed formula

Supports multiple wellness needs

Cons:

No free shipping options

Specs:

CBD Per Capsule: 10mg or 25mg (broad-spectrum)

10mg or 25mg (broad-spectrum) Order Options: 30-count bottles; one-off or subscription orders

30-count bottles; one-off or subscription orders Wellness Benefits: Stress relief, anxiety support, muscle soreness, inflammation relief.

Stress relief, anxiety support, muscle soreness, inflammation relief. Shipping Policy: Standard rates apply unless otherwise noted

Learn more about Joy Organics

Process Used to Make Our List of the Best CBD Capsules

We began creating this list by considering what makes for an excellent CBD supplement. We looked at hemp sources to ensure only those with the highest-quality, non-GMO growing standards we used.

Next, our research took us to extraction methods, verifying each product was made with a clean and pure process. Finally, we looked at additional factors such as onset time, specific wellness benefits, customer reviews, company transparency, and third-party testing.

When all was said and done, we found the five CBD capsule supplements above to represent the best when it comes to quality, potency, and overall value.

What are CBD Capsules?

CBD capsules are a convenient and discreet way to experience the power of cannabidiol without the taste or messy and time-consuming dosing methods. Sometimes called CBD pills or softgels, these supplements work similarly to popular CBD tinctures and edibles, except they offer an easier way to dose and deliver the same benefits.

These premium hemp-derived supplements are made with either full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or CBD isolate extract suspended in MCT oil or other carrier oils for added bioavailability – the body’s ability to absorb and process a CBD supplement for maximum benefit.

When designed for a specific wellness purpose, encapsulated CBD may also contain additional botanicals such as melatonin for sleep support or turmeric to reduce inflammation. Some even formulate their capsules with cognitive boosting ingredients such as the amino acid L-theanine for greater mental clarity.

Even if capsules aren’t designed for a specific purpose, they still retain many of the same plant compounds found in hemp extracts. With rich terpene profiles and flavonoids working to enhance the effects of CBD, many have found CBD capsules the perfect way to manage daily wellness needs for a happier, more balanced life.

How to Choose the Best CBD Capsules

Though we’ve provided some of the best CBD capsules on the market based on our research, it’s ultimately up to you to discover which product works best. So, consider the following before any purchase to ensure a safe, effective, and positive CBD experience.

Know your wellness needs

Understanding why you are taking CBD capsules is the first step to finding the best product for your needs. Not all CBD products are designed to support the same wellness needs, and some may be better suited for more serious chronic issues than others.

For example, full-spectrum CBD capsules offer a comprehensive array of plant compounds for full-body relief and may be best suited for addressing multiple needs such as stress, anxiety, physical soreness, insomnia, and more.

On the other hand, nano CBD capsules are designed to enhance absorption into the bloodstream for faster responses to targeted issues. Therefore, they may be better suited for inflammation or pain.

Broad-spectrum CBD capsules may provide a nice balance between the two, offering some of the entourage effects without any THC consumption. These capsules are also a great starting point for first-time CBD users.

Choose potency & dose of the CBD capsule product

The next step is to consider the strength of your desired product, usually indicated by milligrams (mg) of CBD in each capsule or bottle. Generally speaking, higher mg CBD capsules mean more noticeable and sustained effects, but this also depends on your body weight and metabolism.

Remember that CBD won’t get you high, but a concentrated dose could provide a more stimulating effect that may not be suitable for all. Therefore, we suggest starting low and increasing gradually until you find your ideal dosage.

Fortunately, the number of mg CBD capsules contain doesn’t vary too greatly, with many brands offering between 10 and 50 mg capsules. This makes finding your ideal dose a little easier while avoiding the potential to consume too much (or not enough) CBD.

Do your research

Don’t forget that to find the isolate, broad, or full-spectrum CBD capsules that are right for you, you’ll need to consider the different ingredients on the label. While you may find a product to be perfect for your needs, it could contain common allergens regularly used in the supplement industry thus making it an unacceptable choice.

Similarly, it’s important to verify the third-party lab results for each batch of product. Though most companies post these reports on their website, some only offer them upon request. It’s best practice to look for a company that openly cites and links all its lab test results so customers can access this info anytime.

Finally, read customer reviews and visit the company website for details on their manufacturing methods, satisfaction guarantees, return policies, and more. This can be a great way to ensure you’re buying from a reputable brand that stands behind its product.

Benefits of CBD Capsules

The powerful supportive nature of CBD has offered millions of people worldwide a safe and natural way to restore and maintain wellness. From anti-inflammatory and antioxidant to neuroprotective and anxiolytic, CBD has many potential benefits.

When applied to CBD pills and capsules specifically, we find those same wellness benefits with the added convenience and discretion of pill form. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many have turned to CBD capsules to assist in managing a variety of chronic and acute health issues, including:

stress & anxiety

sleep disruption

joint pain & inflammation

mental clarity & focus

muscle soreness & fatigue

digestive issues

skin conditions

Furthermore, the unique formulation of CBD oil in capsules ensures faster and longer-lasting results compared to other CBD products. Whether through nanoemulsified hemp extracts or the addition of bioavailable carrier oils, capsules provide an easy and reliable way to get the most out of your CBD supplement.

Lastly, the biggest benefit of CBD gel caps or capsules is the discreet and convenient dosing. With no taste and the ability to wash down CBD pills with a quick sip of water, adding CBD into your daily routine has never been easier. Not to mention, they can be taken virtually anywhere with no risk of leaking or spilling.

How to Use CBD Capsules

Using CBD capsules is easy and quick, provided you follow the instructions on the product label and fully understand your own CBD needs. While some consumption methods may vary, all include the same base steps:

1. Take one or two capsules with water once or twice daily, depending on your desired dose and the product concentration of CBD in each capsule (i.e., 10 mg, 25 mg, etc.)

2. Swallow capsules whole for proper absorption into the bloodstream

3. Start low and go slow to find the ideal dose for your desired effects

4. Increase or decrease the dose as needed based on results and further research.

Because the capsules need to break down in your stomach before releasing CBD oil into your bloodstream, it could take up to two hours to feel the effects. Keep this in mind when using CBD capsules, and avoid taking additional servings until you know how your body responds to the product.

If you are a first-time user, a lower dose ranging between 10 to 20mg CBD per day is recommended. You can slowly increase this dosage if needed, but remember to keep track of your results and adjust according to your personal plan and needs.

Those weighing over 200 lbs. should consider adjusting their dosing needs to match the larger body mass. This may involve starting with higher doses of 25 mg CBD or greater until you find the ideal dose for your needs.

And finally, it is important to take CBD pills at the same time every day when possible, especially if using them to support overall wellness or a particular health issue. This will help you create and maintain consistent cannabinoid levels for better long-term results.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Ongoing clinical studies still haven’t confirmed any adverse side effects to taking premium CBD pills responsibly. But, there are some side effects to watch out for resulting from general hemp cannabis use:

Dryness of the mouth: This is due to cannabinoids interacting with CB1 receptors in salivary glands. Drinking water or chewing sugarless gum can help resolve this side effect.

This is due to cannabinoids interacting with CB1 receptors in salivary glands. Drinking water or chewing sugarless gum can help resolve this side effect. Drowsiness: Taking higher doses of CBD pills may lead to feelings of tiredness or drowsiness, but these effects are typically mild and last for a short period of time.

Taking higher doses of CBD pills may lead to feelings of tiredness or drowsiness, but these effects are typically mild and last for a short period of time. Lightheadedness or dizziness: This may occur when taking high doses of CBD capsules, though the effects are usually fleeting. In these cases, it is recommended to sit and have a snack with some water to maintain blood sugar levels.

Most users find that these side effects rarely occur, and when they do, they are mild and very temporary. Like anything else, it is essential to pay attention to your body and stop taking CBD capsules if any of these unwanted experiences become worse or persist over time.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What does mg CBD mean?

When mg CBD is written on a CBD product label, it means the amount of milligrams of cannabidiol (CBD) in each capsule. For example, 10 mg CBD would mean that there are 10 milligrams of CBD in each capsule. The higher the mg CBD amount, the more potent stimulation of CBD per capsule.

2. How many mg of CBD should I take?

The amount of mg of CBD you should take depends on your desired effects and health needs. It is recommended to start with a low dosage, such as 10-20 mg CBD per day, and slowly increase or decrease based on results until you find the ideal dose for your needs.

3. Are CBD oil capsules easy to take?

Yes, CBD capsules are one of the most convenient ways to take CBD. Because they do not have a taste and can be taken with a quick sip of water, adding them to your daily routine is simple and requires no extra effort or time. Additionally, they are easy to store and transport without risk of leaking or spilling.

4. Which is better for pain, isolate or full-spectrum CBD?

Both isolate and full-spectrum CBD are helpful in managing pain. The difference lies in the additional compounds found in full-spectrum CBD, such as terpenes or other cannabinoids, which may provide extra benefits for pain relief. Ultimately, it depends on your individual needs and preferences as to what you find works best for you.

5. Will I fail a drug test if I take CBD products?

It is possible that traces of THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis, may be present in some CBD products. If you are regularly drug tested at work or for any other reason, it is best to choose a product that has been third-party tested and certified THC-free. It is important to note that “non-detectable THC” and “THC-free” are not the same, and the former should be avoided if you need to be sure of passing a drug test.

Enhance Your Wellness Routine with Premium CBD Capsules

Whether it’s to support a specific wellness issue or enhance overall general wellness, CBD capsules offer a convenient and direct way to take CBD. With simple, all-natural ingredients and varying concentrations of mg CBD in each capsule, it is easy to customize your daily dose and find the perfect amount for your needs.

Always remember to consider the advice in this buyer’s guide before purchasing any CBD products, and don’t forget to check out more info about our top-rated products proven to provide the best when it comes to powerful CBD relief.

Summary of the Top Recommended CBD Capsules

1. CBD Gel Capsules – CBDfx: Top Choice for Overall Best CBD Capsules

2. Full-Spectrum CBD Softgels – CBDistillery: Designed for Stress Relief

3. Serious Rest Capsules – Receptra: Ideal for Sleep Support

4. Isolate CBD Gel Capsules – Medterra: Zero THC CBD Softgels

5. Broad-Spectrum CBD Softgels – Joy Organics: Nano CBD Capsules

