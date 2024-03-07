CBD Oil for Dogs: 6 Best CBD Oils for Dogs in 2024

Whether you are caring for an aging Golden Retriever, a hyperactive Jack Russell Terrier, or any breed in between, the best CBD oil for dogs can make them happier, healthier pets.

For many dog owners, though, understanding the world of CBD oil isn’t always a relaxing stroll in the park. From deciphering CBD types and concentrations to finding the right taste and ingredients, there’s much to consider when shopping for dog-safe CBD oil.

Given the importance of these factors, we’ve created this guide to answer all your questions and highlight what the best CBD oil for dogs should look like. Here we explore top-rated pet CBD brands, define what constitutes a quality hemp supplement, and provide expert tips on ensuring your dog gets the most out of its CBD experience.

Summary of the Best CBD Oil for Dogs

Best CBD Oil for Dogs

1. Best Overall: CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs

How Well It Works:

If you’re looking for a vegan CBD oil for dogs, we suggest trying CBDfx’s CBD Oil for Dogs. Although it is made entirely without animal products, this oil is flavored to taste like bacon or chicken. So, dogs love it and have no idea that it’s vegan.

CBDfx CBD Oil for Dogs is a broad-spectrum CBD oil that customers love for pain relief for their dogs. Several reviewers mention giving it to their pups to manage pain during recovery from surgery. It’s also popular for dogs with intervertebral disc disease (IVDD).

This CBD oil for dogs is organic, non-GMO, and made with all human-grade ingredients. This gives customers confidence in its purity and safety. CBDfx sells it in four strengths for dogs of different sizes. Additionally, this oil is medically reviewed by a veterinarian and tested for purity in a third-party lab.

CBDfx offers a rewards program. Customers who sign up earn points with every purchase, and points can be redeemed for discounts on future orders.

Pros:

Veterinarian-reviewed

Vegan, organic, and non-GMO

Made with human-grade ingredients

Lab-tested

Cons:

Only available in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 250 mg/bottle, 500 mg/bottle, 1000 mg/bottle, 2000 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Bacon, Chicken

2. Best for Sensitive Stomachs: CBDistillery Pet CBD Tincture

How Well It Works:

If your dog has a sensitive stomach, CBDistillery Pet CBD Tincture is a great product to try. This CBD oil for dogs is made with clean ingredients, so there’s less chance for it to irritate your dog’s digestive tract. It’s also formulated by an expert botanist and made with cold-pressed hemp seed oil, known for being easy on digestion.

CBDistillery Pet CBD Tincture is made from US-grown hemp and is rigorously lab-tested for purity. The company recommends it for relief and relaxation. As a full-spectrum CBD oil, it contains lots of beneficial hemp compounds to support relaxation and relief.

Customers love giving their older dogs this full-spectrum CBD oil. They find it helps ease many kinds of pain, including dental pain due to tooth decay and old age. Reviewers also say this full-spectrum CBD oil helps their older dogs adapt to changes in their lifestyle and environment.

CBDistillery offers discounts through its Subscribe & Save program. They also offer military discounts.

Pros:

Made with 100% clean ingredients

Formulated with hemp seed oil for easy digestion

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Cons:

Strong hemp aroma

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 600 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Not specified

How Well It Works:

Dogs and pet owners alike love Penelope’s Bloom Pet CBD oil for its enticing flavor and potent effects. This CBD oil for dogs tastes like peanut butter, so even the pickiest dogs are excited to eat it. Penelope’s Bloom also offers this oil in various strengths for dogs of different sizes. So, whether you have a tiny chihuahua or a massive Great Dane, there’s a Penelope’s Bloom formula to suit their needs.

Penelope’s Bloom Pet CBD Oil is a full-spectrum CBD oil. The hemp terpenes and minor cannabinoids in this formula enhance the effects of CBD for even more powerful pain relief and anxiety relief. Customers say their older dogs become more agile and willing to jump on furniture after a few days on this oil.

Pet owners with anxious dogs find this oil helps their pups calm down and sleep. It contains some added chamomile, which makes it even more relaxing than most CBD oils.

This CBD oil for dogs is made with organic hemp, and it’s also lab-tested for safety. It comes in a convenient dropper bottle which pet parents love.

Penelope’s Bloom offers discounts for customers who buy more than one bottle of CBD oil for dogs. They also offer discounts on monthly orders through their Subscribe & Save plan.

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Lab-tested for purity and potency

Contains chamomile for stronger calming effect

Easily digestible formula

Cons:

Only available in one flavor

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 250 mg/bottle, 500 mg/bottle, 750 mg/bottle, 1000 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Peanut Butter

4. Best for Small Dogs: Medterra CBD Pet Oil

How Well It Works:

Medterra CBD Pet Oil are designed to help your pet feel calmer and more balanced. These drops are appropriate for dogs of all sizes, but customers love this formula for their chihuahuas, Yorkies, and miniature poodles.

Medterra CBD Pet Oil come in three flavors: unflavored, beef, and chicken. Customers say their finicky dogs enjoy the beef and chicken flavors straight from the dropper. Some reviewers like putting the unflavored CBD oil on some cheese and feeding it to their dog.

This CBD oil for dogs can help calm a nervous dog during fireworks, before a vet appointment, or when people are visiting. Customers also like it as an appetite stimulant for older dogs. They say it makes their older dogs more willing to eat, which helps maintain their overall health as they age.

Medterra offers discounts for students and military members. If you’d like to save even more, consider signing up for their Subscribe & Save program.

Pros:

Human-grade and non-GMO

Recognized by the US Hemp Authority

Lab-tested

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 300 mg/bottle, 750 mg/bottle, 1200 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Unflavored, Beef, Chicken

5. Best for Picky Dogs: Cornbread Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets

How Well It Works:

Do you have a dog who turns their nose up at most treats? For fussy dogs, we suggest trying Cornbread Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets. This CBD oil for dogs tastes like corndogs; customers say even their pickiest dogs get excited to eat it.

As the name suggests, Cornbread Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil for Pets is made with full-spectrum hemp extract from hemp flowers. This ensures the CBD oil contains enough hemp compounds to be effective but not so many as to give it an overly strong flavor. Plus, the flavorings used in this oil are vegan, so you can feel good about your purchase from an ethical perspective.

Customers say this CBD oil for dogs gives their dogs relief from joint pain, dental pain, and back pain. Some reviewers say their older dogs start eating more after being given this oil. Others mention their dogs being able to jump on the couch again after a few weeks of regular use.

If you’d like to save, consider signing up for repeat deliveries through Cornbread’s Subscribe & Save program.

Pros:

Contains no preservatives and additives

Made with organic ingredients

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Need to spend a certain amount to get free shipping

Specs:

CBD type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 750 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Corndog

6. Best for Anxious Dogs: Canna River CBD Pet Tincture

How Well It Works:

Canna River CBD Pet Tincture is a great choice for nervous and anxious dogs. Customers say this CBD oil for dogs helps ease anxiety symptoms such as panting, pacing, and excessive licking. Some reviewers give it to their dogs when settling into a new place. Others like giving this oil to their dogs before vet visits, parties, and other busy events.

Canna River CBD Pet Tincture comes in delicious bacon, chicken, and salmon flavors that dogs love. It’s a broad-spectrum CBD oil, so your dog benefits from calming terpenes and minor cannabinoids. Canna River promises the oil will help your dog feel calm and happy with an ample appetite.

This broad-spectrum CBD oil also contains CBG, which is another cannabinoid, similar to CBD. However, its anxiety-relieving properties are thought to be even more prominent than those of CBD. CBG may also help manage inflammatory and neurological conditions. So, if your dog struggles with tremors or seizures, this may be a good CBD oil to give them – after checking with the vet, of course.

Canna River plants one tree for every order placed through their website.

Pros:

High in CBG for excellent anxiety relief

Made with food-grade, pet-safe flavors

Cruelty-free

Non-GMO

Cons:

Some flavors may have strong scents

Specs:

CBD type: Broad-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL/bottle

Strength: 1000 mg CBD + 500 mg CBG/bottle

Flavor(s): Bacon, Chicken, Salmon

How We Found the Best CBD Oils for Dogs

We started putting together our recommendations for this list by examining the required differences between human and pet CBD oil products. Our research showed that dogs require a simple, easily-digestible formula free from allergens and specific natural botanicals. As such, we only considered CBD oils made from organic hemp plants and ingredients to ensure your pup gets the highest-quality CBD hemp oil possible.

The next step in our search for the best CBD oil for pups was to check out the lab testing and manufacturing process. We made sure to only recommend CBD oils from brands that third-party test their products for potency, purity, and safety.

Final considerations included the dosing convenience for dogs of all sizes, flavor options, and customer reviews. Ultimately, only CBD oils proven to taste great, support multiple wellness needs, and provide fast-acting relief to pups of all sizes made the cut.

How to Pick the Best CBD Oil for Your Pet

When your dog is suffering, it can be hard to focus on anything, let alone which of the many CBD oils are best for getting them back on their feet. Make it easier on them and yourself with our expert tips on buying CBD oil from pet parents who’ve found great success in using the best CBD oils for their dogs.

The strongest isn’t necessarily the best CBD oil for your pup

We often confuse strength and potency for effectiveness, and while that may sometimes be the case, it isn’t always – especially for your pup. Dogs are thought to have a more complicated endocannabinoid system than humans, and with their smaller size and faster metabolism, they often require a lower potency CBD oil for dogs that’s easy to dose and digest.

So, when shopping for broad or full-spectrum CBD oils, consider choosing those specific to your dog’s weight or size. For example, large dogs weighing in excess of 100 lbs. respond well to CBD oils concentrated at 1000mg or higher. That same amount would be overstimulating for smaller dogs, who usually only need a tenth of that amount to experience the same wellness needs.

Your pet can still be allergic to CBD oils

Pet safe and safe for your pet are two different things, and it is important to be aware of the potential for allergens when choosing a high-quality CBD oil for your pup. While most CBD pet oil is free from essential oils or fragrances, they do contain bioavailable carrier oils that can be made from allergy-triggering sources.

For example, organic MCT oil is the preferred ingredient in CBD products to enhance absorption and ease digestion, but it’s also made from tree nuts and could have the potential to harm your dog and even you. If you are worried about allergens, consider pet CBD products made with hemp seed oil or organic virgin olive oil, as these are less likely to cause reactions.

Trust nothing that doesn’t have a lab report

The health and wellness of your pet during their CBD use is guaranteed when you only buy CBD oils with a third-party lab report. These documents confirm the potency of each batch and certify that there are no potential toxins or metals present in the formula that could harm your pup.

The best CBD brands post their lab reports online for review, and you should never trust a CBD oil for dogs without it. So, before you click buy now, scroll to the bottom or top of the page and check out the lab report for total assurance that you are buying safe CBD oil tinctures for your pup.

Wellness benefits aren’t the same, so choose wisely

There are many types of CBD formulas, and they all provide very different effects based on their cannabinoid profile. For example, full-spectrum CBD oils contain a bunch of cannabinoids that can stimulate enhanced effects in the areas of relaxation, physical comfort, and even appetite stimulation.

On the other hand, those looking more for overall wellness and support of an active lifestyle might want to look for specific CBD oils tailored to their pup’s needs. Many pet-specific CBD oil tinctures or CBD dog treats are made without the other cannabinoids that provide added physical or emotional wellness effects, making them a more targeted approach to your pup’s specific issue.

Potential Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs

There is still a lot of ongoing research into the science of CBD, and while we know a little about its effects on humans, we are only just beginning to understand its impact on our four-legged friends.

Easing inflammation

One of the standout benefits of CBD oil for dogs is its potential anti-inflammatory effects. Research suggests that CBD may interact with endocannabinoid receptors in immune cells, reducing inflammation and providing relief from these conditions.

Pain relief

Watching your dog suffer from pain is heart-wrenching. Thankfully, CBD’s analgesic properties might offer a natural alternative for managing their discomfort. By interacting with the endocannabinoid system, CBD could significantly reduce pain and improve mobility, bringing back the playful energy you love in your pet.

Calming anxiety & stress

Does your dog show signs of anxiety or stress through excessive barking, destructive behavior, or aggression? CBD oil for dogs might just be the answer. It’s believed to interact with serotonin receptors in the brain, helping regulate mood and behavior.

Imagine a calmer, happier dog greeting you when you come home – that’s the potential impact of CBD oil.

Boosting appetite & alleviating nausea

Nobody likes seeing their dog lose interest in food or struggle with nausea from taking other medications or as a result of getting old. The National Cancer Institute reports that CBD can stimulate appetite and control nausea, often caused by certain treatments or medications.

Imagine your dog eagerly waiting for mealtime again – that’s what CBD oil for dogs could help achieve.

Promotes cardiovascular health

CBD oil could potentially improve your dog’s cardiovascular health. Early research suggests that CBD has heart-protective effects, including reducing damage from damaged blood vessels and irregular heart rates, reducing blood pressure associated with stress, and reducing heart rate and blood pressure associated with anxiety and stress.

Supports skin health

If your dog suffers from skin conditions like allergies, rashes, or infections, CBD may provide relief, especially when formulated with carrier agents such as MCT or hemp seed oil. These compounds are believed to help improve the skin’s protective barrier, reducing the potential for irritation.

Overall wellness support

The best CBD for dogs has been associated with a broad range of health benefits to support dogs at all stages of life. Whether it’s encouraging a better night’s sleep, improving joint and muscle mobility, or providing relief from the effects of aging, regular CBD dosing ensures your pet has everything it needs to live out its years happy and healthy.

How to Give a Dog CBD Oil

The question of how much CBD oil to give your pup is easily answered by reading the label of the bottle, but the nature of CBD oils makes them a little trickier to administer than other forms of hemp-derived supplements. In liquid form, oral consumption of CBD oil tinctures via a dropper is a trial-and-error method that can best be worked out with the following dosing advice.

Sublingual CBD oil dosing for dogs

Sublingual dosing means placing the oil on your pet’s gums and under their tongue. This is done using a dropper or syringe and requires as precise dosing as possible to ensure the desired effects without the risk of overwhelming your pup.

Sublingual dosing for dogs can be done before or after a meal, but it is often best done after they have eaten. To make sure the CBD oil is absorbed, keep your pup’s head up for at least one minute and then sit with them for a few minutes longer to make sure they don’t have a negative reaction.

Dosing CBD oil in dog food

If you can’t get your dog to sit still long enough to give them CBD sublingually, you have the option to mix it into food. Like sublingual dosing, you’ll still need to put CBD oil in drop by drop, paying close attention to the instructions for how much CBD oil, or number of drops, to administer.

Food dosing can be just as tricky as sublingual dosing because pets may not like the added hemp smell of CBD on their food. If this is the case, consider mixing the dose with a small amount of wet food or adding something extra to your pup’s meal with a strong smell or flavor they enjoy.

Dosing CBD oil tinctures in dog water

You can put a few drops of CBD oil into your dog’s water before you leave the house for a while or after you return. Often, this method is the best for pets with behavioral issues that manifest as a result of separation anxiety. This way, you can ensure that your pet receives a dose of calming CBD with every lap they take.

The drawback of this method is that if your pet doesn’t like the taste, they may stop drinking from their water bowl altogether. To prevent this, add a small amount of low-sodium chicken broth or beef bouillon to mask the flavor and encourage your pup to keep drinking.

You can also put a few drops in the water and the remaining drops on a treat to ensure your pet gets their daily dose in a way that guarantees noticeable effects.

Other Types of CBD for Dogs

While the best CBD oils are great for fast-acting relief from internal wellness needs, they aren’t the only solution to ensuring your dog’s best quality of life. For the best support for your pup inside and out, consider using CBD oils in conjunction with these other hemp-derived pet wellness supplements.

CBD treats for dogs

The best CBD dog treats make mealtime and minor medical events a little easier to manage. With treats, you’ll be able to provide consistent dosing without the fuss of mixing into food or water and with flavors your pet will love.

Additionally, CBD dog treats offer long-lasting effects compared to other products, making them great for chronic conditions resulting from aging or illness.

CBD topical solutions for dogs

Overall physical wellness has always been a key element to CBD for cats and dogs, and topical products may sometimes be more effective for outside wellness issues. CBD topicals can make a world of difference for dogs, from soothing muscle and joint aches to boosting the appearance and texture of your pup’s skin and coat.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Oil for Dogs

One of the best benefits of CBD oil is its low risk of adverse side effects. Even in dogs with a more sensitive system, CBD dog treats and oil drops have produced minimal reported side effects that typically include:

Dry mouth or increased thirst

Appetite changes

Drowsiness or sedation

Stomach upset

While these side effects may seem alarming, the truth is that they are a common reaction to humans or animals consuming CBD oils.

Often the side effects dissipate over time or with a lowered dose, and by giving your dog CBD the same time every day with meals and plenty of water, you can ensure a gentle and effective experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I give dog CBD oil to my cat?

You should only share CBD oils among pets of different species if the formula is specifically designed for that purpose. Cats and dogs have unique biological systems, and while they have some similarities, they don’t tolerate the same ingredients well.

2. Can I take CBD pet oil if I run out of my own?

With the lower concentrations and lack of ingredients that make CBD so beneficial for humans, it’s probably not a good idea to take pet CBD oils meant for a dog. Instead, look into purchasing human-grade products without the additional additives and flavors designed specifically for people.

3. I gave my dog CBD oil. How long will it take to see results?

It all depends on the type of CBD oil you give your dog, the severity of their health condition, and how often they receive their dose. However, typically most people see noticeable changes in their pet’s behavior within 30 minutes and a full spectrum of results within two to four weeks.

4. What does “Not Detectable” mean with broad-spectrum CBD oil?

Broad-spectrum CBD oil may contain trace amounts of THC so low that the third-party lab results report “Not Detectable” on the certificate of analysis. This means that while there may be a minuscule amount of THC present in the formulation, it’s not enough to produce any psychoactive effects or offer much of its highly sought-after benefits.

Healthy Dogs Take CBD

If you want to get your dog the best support for their physical and mental health, consider incorporating CBD oils into their daily routine. With proper dosing and product selection, you can give your pet everything they need for a happier and healthier life.

Remember, a lot goes into choosing the best CBD oils for dogs, so if you don’t have the time to do the research, check out any of the top-rated products we recommend. With their help, you’ll be able to give your best friend the care they deserve and the relief they need.

