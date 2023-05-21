CBD Oil for Cats: 4 Cat CBD Products to Give Your Cat’s Health a Boost

Not unlike humans, some cats struggle with chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. Cats in pain may struggle to climb stairs or jump into bed. Anxious cats may hide, or they may act out by urinating outside of the litter box. Luckily, there is a natural remedy that can help cats deal with both pain and anxiety: CBD oil for cats.

Humans have been benefiting from CBD oil for many years, and now CBD brands have begun creating specialized CBD oil just for cats.

Most cat CBD oils come in flavors that cats find appealing, such as chicken or beef. They contain a lower dose of CBD than human CBD oils, making it easy to give your cat just the right amount.

But which CBD oil for cats is the best when pet owners are on the hunt? After lots of testing and reviewing, we settled on four cat CBD oils that truly stand out.

Summary of the Best CBD Oils for Cats

Benefits of CBD Oil for Cats

Pain relief: CBD oil for cats can help relieve pain caused by arthritis, an old injury, or even a recent surgery.

CBD oil for cats can help relieve pain caused by arthritis, an old injury, or even a recent surgery. Reduced inflammation: CBD has anti-inflammatory benefits. It can help relieve swelling in a cat’s joints, digestive tract, and soft tissues. This makes it a powerful remedy for arthritis.

CBD has anti-inflammatory benefits. It can help relieve swelling in a cat’s joints, digestive tract, and soft tissues. This makes it a powerful remedy for arthritis. Anxiety relief: Some cats become anxious in a new environment or when visitors enter the home. Others experience anxiety in the car or at the vet’s office. CBD oil for cats can help your cat feel calm and content in these situations.

Some cats become anxious in a new environment or when visitors enter the home. Others experience anxiety in the car or at the vet’s office. CBD oil for cats can help your cat feel calm and content in these situations. Reduced allergy symptoms: Cats who have allergy symptoms, such as itchy skin, often benefit from CBD oil. It can help relieve any inflammation associated with allergies and itchiness.

Cats who have allergy symptoms, such as itchy skin, often benefit from CBD oil. It can help relieve any inflammation associated with allergies and itchiness. Obsession control: Some cats develop obsessive compulsions, such as over-grooming or excessive licking. CBD may help control these obsessive behaviors.

Best CBD Oils for Cats

Best Vegan Option: CBDfx Cat Tincture

What we love

CBDfx Cat Tincture is a stand-out CBD oil that is made with only vegan ingredients and is certified Cruelty-Free. However, despite being vegan, it has a delicious chicken flavor that cats love. This CBD oil for cats is formulated with all human-grade ingredients, which gives cat owners confidence in its quality and safety. The base ingredient is coconut-derived MCT oil, which is easy on cats’ digestive tracts.

CBDfx suggests giving your cat a half dropper of this oil in the morning and another half dropper at night. They recommend this CBD oil for its calming effects and ability to relieve muscle and joint pain. Like all products from CBDfx, this one is tested in a third-party lab to ensure it is safe and potent. CBDfx maintains a cGMP-approved facility and uses specialized CO2 extraction processes to ensure their CBD is solvent-free.

Pet owners say their cats enjoy the taste of this CBD oil, often licking it right out of the dropper. They notice that their cats start to appear calmer and less anxious within an hour of being given the oil. Several reviewers report that their cats display fewer anxiety behaviors, such as excessive licking when taking this CBD oil. Cats with arthritis reportedly become more mobile and active, especially after taking this CBD oil a few days in a row.

Pros:

Vegan and Cruelty-Free

Made with all human-grade ingredients

Produced via CO2 extraction

Independently lab tested

Cons:

Only available in one flavor and strength

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 250 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Chicken

Best for Arthritis: Penelope’s Bloom Cat CBD Oil

What we love

If you’re looking for CBD oil specifically to manage your cat’s arthritis pain, we recommend trying Penelope’s Bloom Cat CBD Oil. Not only does this oil contain an ample dose of CBD, but it’s also made with wild Alaskan salmon oil. This salmon oil is high in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help relieve inflammation and support joint health.

Penelope’s Bloom Cat CBD Oil is a full spectrum product, which means it contains hemp terpenes and other cannabinoids that may strengthen the pain-relieving qualities of CBD. Plus, the formula is designed to digest and absorb easily, so the CBD will take effect as soon as possible.

While this CBD oil for cats is excellent for controlling arthritis pain, it can also help relieve stress, calm hyperactivity, and increase appetite. Penelope’s Bloom suggests starting with a dose of 1 mL per day and slowly increasing it if needed.

Penelope’s Bloom Cat CBD Oil gets great reviews from senior cat parents. Some say their senior cats start playing again, for the first time in years, after taking this oil. Customers notice that their cats are bending and jumping with greater ease thanks to the pain and inflammation-reducing qualities. Some customers even find that their older cats have larger appetites and are more willing to eat after being given Penelope’s Bloom Cat CBD Oil.

Pros:

Contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids from wild Alaskan salmon oil

Formulated for easy digestion and absorption

High in terpenes and flavonoids

Cons:

Only one flavor currently available

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 150 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Salmon

Best for Anxiety: Medterra Pets CBD Drops

What we love

Medterra Pet CBD Drops are an excellent choice for cats who struggle with anxiety and anxiety-related behaviors. Medterra designs this oil for cats to help pets find balance and calmness. Since this pet CBD oil is made with pure CBD isolate, it does not contain traces of THC or other cannabinoids. You can safely adjust your cat’s dose without worrying that they’ll take in too much THC.

We also like that this CBD oil for cats comes in three flavors. This allows you to select the flavor your cat likes best, which should make for a stress-free dosing experience. The CBD in this oil is human-grade, and the flavoring ingredients are natural. Medterra sends this and their other CBD products to a third-party lab for testing, and you can look over the Certificates of Analysis on their website.

Many pet owners say they give their cats this oil before vet visits. They find that their cats are happier to ride in the car and that they sit more quietly to be examined. Some customers give their cats this CBD oil every day to manage anxiety behaviors such as excessive licking, vocalization, and pacing. They report that these behaviors decrease in frequency as they continue giving their cat CBD oil.

While some customers mix this oil into their cat’s food, most give it straight from the dropper to their feline friends. Most cats seem to prefer the Beef or Chicken flavor over the Unflavored option.

Pros:

THC-free

U.S. Hemp Authority-Certified

Tasty, enticing flavors

Cons:

None that we could find

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 15 mL or 30 mL

Strength: 300 mg, 750 mg, or 1200 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Beef, Chicken, Unflavored

Best for Picky Cats: Soul Pet CBD Drops

What we love

Some cats are pickier than others. The pickiest cats sometimes turn up their noses at CBD oil for cats, even if it is mixed into their food. If your cat is picky, we recommend trying Soul Pet CBD Drops. This product has a very enticing Bacon flavor and aroma that even the pickiest cats tend to love. It’s also made with CBD isolate, so it has a lot less hemp flavor than an oil made with full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD.

Soul Pet CBD Drops come in a plastic bottle, so there are no concerns about breakage. As long as you close the lid tightly, you can toss this bottle in your bag for on-the-go use. This makes Soul Pet CBD Drops a good option for anyone who travels with their cat. This oil’s calming benefits can come in handy if your cat becomes anxious or stressed out in the car.

These drops have a simple formula and contain just three ingredients: CBD isolate, MCT oil, and natural flavors. The CBD is lab-tested, and Soul shares the test results on their website.

Many cat parents say this CBD hemp oil has a strong bacon aroma that cats can smell from across the room. Several reviewers say their cats come running when they open the bottle. They find this CBD oil for cats helps ease joint stiffness, promotes a calmer mindset, and supports healthy aging. Some cat owners give their cats this oil to relieve itchy skin due to allergies.

Pros:

Simple, 3-ingredient formula

Lab-tested

Shatter-proof, plastic bottle

Cons:

Only one flavor currently available

Specs:

CBD type: CBD isolate

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 250 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Bacon

How We Picked The Best CBD Oils for Cats

When compiling this list, we only considered CBD hemp oil made specifically for cats or pets. This narrowed down our selection somewhat, but we still needed a way to determine which CBD oil for cats was the very best when buying CBD oil.

So, we started reading product descriptions and combing through reviews to find other customers’ opinions. This left us with a short list of top contenders, which we tested on our own cats to come up with a final ranking.

The following are the core factors we considered when selecting the winners in the four categories above.

Ingredient Quality

Cats can be sensitive to food additives and contaminants. So, we made sure that every oil on our list was made with only high-quality CBD oil and ingredients (and no harmful chemicals). We were impressed when we saw a CBD oil made with human-grade ingredients. Organic hemp-derived CBD oil products captured our attention, too.

Customer Satisfaction

By reading reviews of real pet parents, we were able to get a good sense of how cats typically responded to various CBD oils. We looked for oils that cat owners found effective. We also focused on reviews that mentioned specific benefits, such as improved mobility, fewer anxiety behaviors, and a larger appetite. The best CBD for cats, we found, received rave reviews from the owners of cats of many different sizes, ages, and breeds.

Lab Test Results

CBD products for cats should always be lab-tested for purity and potency. Lab testing is the only way to know, for sure, how much CBD the product contains. It also verifies that the CBD oil for cats is low enough in THC to be safe. Cats are sensitive to THC and react poorly if they ingest too much.

Ease of Use

You’ll notice that all of the CBD oil for cats featured here comes in bottles with dropper lids. That’s because this type of bottle makes the product easier to measure and administer. We avoided ranking CBD oils that one would have to measure with a spoon or separate syringe.

How To Find The Best CBD Oil for Your Cat

If you purchase one of the products featured here, we’re pretty confident you’ll be pleased with the results of this industrial hemp. However, every cat’s needs are different, and the best CBD oil for your cat may not be the best CBD oil for your friend’s cat. So, we recommend each cat owner does their reading and research before choosing a CBD product — or talk to your veterinarian to get recommendations.

You can easily compare various CBD oils in terms of the following four features.

CBD Content

CBD oil for cats does vary in potency. Some CBD oils, for example, contain 200 mg of CBD per bottle. Others contain 300 mg or 500 mg CBD per bottle. Usually, a stronger pet CBD oil, such as a 500 mg CBD, is better suited to dogs than cats. Cats are smaller than dogs, and they only need a few milligrams of CBD per serving. So, a CBD oil with anywhere from 150 to 300 mg CBD per 30 mL bottle is generally ideal.

Keep in mind that the stronger your CBD oil, the less you’ll need to give your cat to reach the desired dose. Say you’re choosing between a 300 mg CBD oil and a 150 mg CBD oil that both come in 30 mL bottles. You’ll need twice the volume of the 150 mg CBD oil to reach the same dose.

Usually, it is easier to give your cat a smaller volume of CBD oil, which makes the stronger oil a better choice. However, there is a trade-off. Stronger oils tend to have a stronger hemp flavor, which turns off some picky cats. So, choosing a CBD oil with an appropriate potency often comes down to knowing your cat. If they’re picky, a less-potent oil may be a better choice. If they’re less picky, you may be better off with a stronger oil.

Also, consider the dose of CBD you plan on giving your cat. Kitties who struggle with serious, chronic pain or obsessive anxiety behaviors often need more CBD per dose and may benefit from a stronger product.

Flavor

Some CBD oil for cats does not contain any added flavoring and tastes like hemp. Many cats will willingly eat this CBD oil if it is mixed into a smelly wet cat food. However, picky cats may avoid it.

Picky cats often prefer a CBD oil that tastes like beef, chicken, or fish. Another benefit of flavored CBD oil for cats is that your cat may lick it straight out of the dropper, which means you can more easily administer it outside of mealtimes.

Primary Benefits

CBD oil for cats has a long list of benefits including pain relief, inflammation control, stress relief, and improved mobility. To some degree, any CBD product given to cats should provide these benefits. However, some benefits may be enhanced in certain products because of the added ingredients, terpenes, or other cannabinoids those products contain.

It’s always a good idea to read about the benefits the CBD company says you can expect your cat to receive from a certain CBD oil. You can also read product reviews to see which benefits other cat owners notice. See if those benefits line up with the changes you’d like to see in your cat.

For example, if your cat struggles with joint stiffness, look for a CBD product that is specifically marketed for cats with sore, stiff joints. Also, make sure reviewers note an improvement in their cats’ flexibility and fewer pain symptoms after their cats ingest that CBD oil.

On the other hand, if your cat struggles with anxiety, look for a CBD product with noted calming effects. Check to see whether reviewers report a reduction in anxiety behaviors or notice that their cats seem calmer, overall.

Other Ingredients

Most CBD oil for cats has a fairly simple formula. It’s not uncommon to see oils with only three ingredients, which are a carrier oil, CBD, and natural flavorings. Read the product description closely to discern the quality of these ingredients. Are they human-grade? Are they organic? If yes, you can count on them being safe and high-quality.

If your cat has any known food allergies or sensitivities, make sure you select a CBD oil that is free from the ingredients they are allergic to or sensitive to. For example, if your cat is allergic to chicken, avoid CBD oil that contains chicken.

How to Give CBD Oil to Your Cat

There are two primary ways to give CBD to your cat. You can either mix it into their food, or you can give it to them directly out of the dropper. Below, you’ll find some tips to help you better utilize each method.

Adding to Food or a Treat

If you already give your cat wet food, mixing their CBD oil into their food is an easy way to administer it. For best results, use a smelly food, such as one that contains tuna or salmon. This will better mask the hemp flavor in the CBD oil.

If your cat tends to leave some food in their bowl, mix their oil into a smaller portion of food. Wait for them to eat the CBD-infused food before giving them the rest of their meal. This way, even if they leave food behind, they will still be getting their full dose of CBD oil.

Some people prefer to give their cats CBD oil as a cat treat. This tends to work best with hard, crunchy cat treats. Drip the oil onto a treat, and give it time to absorb. This might take a few minutes, depending on the treat, so be patient. Once all of the oil is absorbed, feed your cat the treat.

Direct Dosing

If your cat won’t eat CBD oil in their food, then you can instead squeeze it into their mouth. This is easiest to do with a dropper, such as the one included on most CBD oil lids. For best results, follow these steps:

Hold your cat with their bottom in your armpit. They should be facing the same direction as you. Position one hand gently under your cat’s chin. With your other hand, slide the dropper into your cat’s mouth. Try to position the dropper against their cheek. Squeeze the bulb end of the dropper to release the CBD oil into your cat’s mouth. Tilt your cat’s head backward, which will encourage them to swallow the CBD oil.

If you are using a flavored oil, such as beef or chicken CBD oil for cats, your cat will likely realize they like the flavor after the first couple of doses. Then, they may begin licking the CBD directly from the dropper. You can then begin giving them their CBD oil by slowly squeezing the dropper bulb to let CBD oil seep out while they lick.

Types of CBD Oil for Cats

Three types of CBD can be used to make CBD oil for cats. It’s a good idea to understand the benefits and drawbacks of each type so you can select the option that best serves your cat’s needs.

Full Spectrum

Full spectrum CBD contains more than just CBD. It also contains terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids from hemp. Perhaps most notably, full spectrum CBD often contains traces of THC. Cats are very sensitive to THC and can develop cannabis-induced toxicosis if they consume too much. Therefore, any full spectrum CBD oil for cats must be lab-tested to make sure it contains a safe amount of THC.

The main benefit of full spectrum CBD is that it’s very potent and effective. THC and other compounds in the full spectrum product interact with CBD and may improve its ability to relieve pain, anxiety, and other symptoms.

The downside to full spectrum CBD products is that you need to be very careful with your dosing. While consuming a little extra CBD won’t harm your cat, consuming extra THC can cause side effects like nausea, vomiting, and seizures. So, if you choose a full spectrum CBD oil for cats, make sure you measure carefully and store the product where your cat can’t accidentally get into it and eat too much.

Broad Spectrum

Broad spectrum CBD is essentially full spectrum CBD that has had all traces of THC removed from it. Broad spectrum CBD oil contains terpenes, flavonoids, and sometimes even other cannabinoids like CBG and CBC. So, your cat gets the health benefits from these compounds. However, you do not have to be as worried if your cat ingests a little more than intended as broad spectrum CBD oil is THC-free.

A lot of the best CBD oil for cats is made with broad spectrum CBD. It offers a good balance of safety and potency. Like full spectrum CBD, it does have a potent hemp scent and taste, which can be off-putting to picky cats.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is pure, isolated CBD. If you see a CBD product made with CBD isolate, that oil will not contain any terpenes, flavonoids, or other cannabinoids unless the producer adds those substances separately.

CBD isolate has its own pain-relieving and anxiety-reducing properties, but your cat will miss out on the benefits of other hemp compounds. One big advantage of CBD isolate is that it’s almost flavorless. So if your cat is picky and won’t touch broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD oil, a CBD isolate product is a good alternative.

Other CBD Products for Cats

CBD oil is a simple, widely available, and generally affordable CBD product to give your cat. However, two other types of pet CBD products may be a better fit in some cases.

CBD Cat Treats

CBD cat treats are simply treats that contain a pre-measured dose of CBD. You can find them in full spectrum, broad spectrum, and pure CBD formulas. Some are chewy, and others are crunchy.

The following are a few benefits of CBD cat treats in comparison to CBD oil for cats:

You don’t have to measure CBD cat treats every time you give them.

Most cats love CBD cat treats and eat them willingly.

There are no spills or oily stains to worry about.

CBD cat treats are portable and easy to feed your cat while on the go.

The only downside to CBD cat treats is that they make it a little harder to control your cat’s dose of CBD. Yes, you can break a treat in half, but that’s not quite as precise as measuring your cat’s CBD oil by the drop. CBD cat treats also tend to cost a little more than CBD oils.

CBD Balms

CBD balm is a product that you apply topically to your cat’s skin. While there are also CBD balms made for humans, you must be careful to only use a formula made for cats. Human CBD balms may not be safe to ingest, and they could contain ingredients that harm your cat if your cat decides to lick the balm off their fur.

CBD balms work well for cats with itchy skin, and also for those with arthritis pain. The CBD is absorbed through the skin and helps relieve pain and inflammation in the underlying tissues. However, if your cat is wiggly or nervous, you may have difficulty applying a CBD balm to their skin.

FAQs

Is CBD oil legal?

Yes, CBD can be legally produced, sold, and used in the United States. However, to be legally compliant, CBD products must be made from hemp that contains less than 0.3% THC.

Is CBD oil safe for cats?

Yes, CBD is generally safe for cats. Some cats experience mild side effects, such as nausea and dry mouth, after being given CBD. However, these side effects usually go away as soon as the CBD wears off. Using a smaller dose of CBD or switching to CBD isolate may stop your cat from experiencing these side effects in the future.

If you’re giving your cat a full spectrum CBD product, you do need to be careful about dosing. Full spectrum CBD oil contains traces of THC, and if you give your cat more than is recommended, your cat may consume more THC than their body can tolerate. This can cause a condition called cannabis-induced toxicosis, for which your cat will need veterinary care.

Also, make sure the CBD product you choose has been lab-tested. This testing verifies that the oil does not contain any pesticide residues, heavy metals, mold, or bacteria that could harm your cat. Most reputable CBD companies share their lab reports on their websites. You may see them mentioned as Certificates of Analysis.

How much CBD oil should I give my cat?

To determine how much CBD oil to give your cat, you may have to do a little math. The generally recommended dose of CBD for cats is anywhere from 1 to 5 mg CBD per 10 pounds of body weight. So, for example, if your cat is 10 pounds, they will need anywhere from 1 to 5 mg of CBD. If your cat is 15 pounds, they’ll need somewhere between 1.5 and 7.5 mg CBD.

It’s always best to start at the lower end of your cat’s dosage range and work your way up. If they respond well to the low dose, there is no need to increase it. On the other hand, if you do not notice the benefits you’re seeking, you can give them a little more next time. Keep titrating the dose upwards a little at a time until your cat appears calmer and more comfortable.

As for the exact volume of oil to administer, that will depend on the concentration of your CBD oil. This is usually listed on the product label. For instance, the label may say “5 mg/mL.” Divide your desired dose of CBD in mg by the concentration of your oil to determine how much oil to give your cat. For example, if your oil is 5 mg/mL and you want to give your cat 2.5 mg of CBD, divide 2.5 mg by 5 mg/mL. The result is 0.5 mL. You should give your cat 0.5 mL of this CBD oil for a 2.5 mg dose.

How fast does CBD oil work?

Before CBD oil can start working, it has to pass through your cat’s stomach, into their intestines, and into their bloodstream. For this reason, even the best CBD oil for cats takes about 30 minutes to start working. The effects will continue to build from there.

If you are giving your cat some CBD before a specific event, such as a car trip, keep this timeline in mind. Play it safe and give your cat the CBD at least an hour before the stressful event.

Can I give my cat hemp seed oil instead of CBD oil for cats?

You can give your cat hemp seed oil, and some cat owners do give their cats hemp seed oil for various reasons. However, hemp seed oil is not the same as CBD oil. Hemp seed oil is extracted from the seeds of hemp, whereas CBD oil is primarily pressed from the green plant matter. Therefore, hemp seed oil does not contain CBD or offer the same benefits as CBD products for cats.

You may sometimes see CBD oil referred to as hemp oil. Generally, the terms “hemp oil” and “CBD oil” are interchangeable, but the term “hemp seed oil” refers to a different product.

Does CBD make cats high?

No, CBD oil for cats does not make cats high. It does not make humans high, either, for that matter. While CBD does have some calming and relaxing effects on the mind, it is not intoxicating like THC or alcohol.

Conclusion

CBD for cats has a variety of amazing benefits. It can help stressed-out cats stop over-grooming, anxious cats stop pacing, and arthritic cats enjoy greater mobility. No matter your reasons for giving your cat CBD, it’s important to make sure you buy a lab-tested, safe, and effective product. We are confident that the best CBD oil brands featured in this article will give your cat much-needed relief. Read a little more about them, and purchase the one that best aligns with your cat’s needs. These oils are truly something to purr about.

