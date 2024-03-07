CBD Oil for Pain: 6 Best CBD Oils to Relieve Pain

CBD oil has been touted as a potential natural option for managing pain, with many people reporting finding relief from chronic pain and other symptoms after using it. However, with so many CBD products available to buy these days, it can be challenging to know which ones are the best for pain management.

This article will look at the best CBD products for pain relief you can buy today based on several criteria, including user reviews and expert opinions. We will look at the pros and cons of each CBD oil to help you decide which one may be right for you. We will also answer some of your most common questions regarding CBD usage and its ability to relieve pain.

Summary of the Best CBD Oils for Pain

6 Best CBD Oils for Pain

What we love

CBDfx Wellness 2:1 Tincture is an incredibly versatile, intelligently formulated CBD oil. This oil contains not only CBD but also CBG, another cannabinoid with pain-relieving benefits. It’s also made with curcumin, the active compound in turmeric that helps relieve both pain and inflammation. As if that’s not enough, CBDfx also adds their proprietary terpene blend to this oil. These potent hemp terpenes further improve the efficacy and absorption rate of the product.

Since this formula is THC-free, it is appropriate for those who are sensitive to THC or wish to avoid it for work-related reasons. CBDfx Wellness 2:1 Tincture is also vegan and gluten-free, so it suits a variety of diets. This CBD oil is medically reviewed and lab-tested, so you can count on it being pure and potent.

CBDfx Wellness 2:1 Tincture receives glowing reviews from customers with a variety of pain conditions. Customers with arthritis pain say it helps keep them comfortable so they can be more active at work and around their family. Customers with menstrual cramps find that it keeps them comfortable, day and night. We also saw positive reviews from customers with carpal tunnel syndrome.

Some take this CBD oil in place of over-the-counter pain relievers and are pleased that it is easy on their digestive tract.

Pros:

Formulated with CBG and hemp terpenes

Contains curcumin for inflammation relief

Vegan and gluten-free

Medically reviewed

Cons:

Strong hemp flavor and aroma may not be for everyone

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 4000 mg, or 6000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

2. Best for Nighttime: CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil

What we love

If you take CBD for pain in the evening, you probably want a product that also helps you relax and drift off comfortably. CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil is that product. As the name suggests, this CBD oil can both ease pain and relax your mind. It is a full spectrum CBD oil, which means it contains plenty of hemp terpenes and other cannabinoids to maximize its pain and stress-relieving benefits.

CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil is made from 100% clean ingredients, including hemp grown in the United States. As with all of their products, CBDistillery tests it rigorously to ensure it contains the right balance of cannabinoids for maximum relief. The label includes lots of detail including dosing instructions, an ingredient list, and supplement facts. So even if you’re new to CBD, you’ll have plenty of information to help you use this product most effectively.

This CBD oil is popular with those who have frequent migraines. They say its pain-relieving and stress-relieving benefits come together to reduce the frequency and severity of their migraines. Customers with chronic joint pain also like this CBD oil. It helps ease their physical discomfort so they can find a comfortable sleeping position instead of tossing and turning.

Pros:

Made with 100% clean ingredients

Rigorously lab-tested

Vegan and non-GMO

Formulated by an expert botanist

Cons:

Only one flavor available

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 500 mg, 1000 mg, or 2500 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

3. Best Organic CBD Oil: Cornbread Whole Flower CBD Oil

What we love

If you’re specifically looking for an organic CBD oil, Cornbread Whole Flower CBD Oil is a top-notch choice. Not only is this CBD oil certified USDA Organic, but it’s also made with whole flower hemp extract, which gives it a floral, earthy taste and high terpene content. Cornbread formulates this CBD oil without any preservatives, and they have it lab-tested to ensure its potency.

Every dose of this CBD oil contains small traces of THC. This is not enough THC to make you feel high, but it is enough to enhance the pain-relieving benefits of CBD via the entourage effect. Cornbread Whole Flower CBD Oil comes with a marked dropper, so you can precisely measure your perfect dose.

Customers are impressed by the potency of this CBD oil. Some say they can use a lower dose of this CBD oil than others. Overall, reviewers seem happy with the flavor. It does taste like hemp, but it’s not overpowering, and the aftertaste does not linger for very long.

This organic CBD oil is popular with those who have food sensitivities. They like that it is free from preservatives and potential contaminants. Some customers use this CBD oil to manage joint pain or muscle pain, but we also saw positive reviews from customers with tooth pain, jaw pain, and tendinitis.

Pros:

USDA Organic

Does not contain any preservatives

Comes with a marked dropper for precise dosing

Made from whole hemp flower

Cons:

Only one flavor currently available

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 375 mg, 750 mg, 1500 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

4. Best for Joint Pain: GreenIVe Relief CBD + CBC

What we love

Joint pain can be difficult to manage because it often has an inflammatory component. However, if you can find a remedy that reduces both the pain and inflammation, you can often find relief. GreenIVe Relief CBD + CBC offers the perfect blend of pain and inflammation control. It’s formulated with CBC, another cannabinoid that can enhance the effects of CBD and deepen your relief.

GreenIVe Relief CBD + CBC only contains three ingredients: MCT oil, full spectrum CBD oil, and CBC isolate. This simple formula is great for people with food sensitivities. GreenIVe recommends taking one to two mL per day, as needed. Customers do find this CBD oil most effective when they take it every day.

Many customers who use GreenIVe have arthritis in one or more joints and find this CBD oil is helpful to manage pain. We saw positive reviews from those with arthritis in their hips, knees, hands, and even feet. Customers often find that if they take this CBD oil before bed, they wake up feeling less stiff and with reduced joint pain. Some mention that their joints seem visibly less swollen a few hours after taking GreenIVe Relief CBD + CBC.

Pros:

Contains CBD for to manage pain and inflammation

Made in a GMP-compliant facility

Simple, 3-ingredient formula

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Only available in one strength

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 1000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Natural

5. Best for Neuropathic Pain: Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Oil

What we love

Conditions like multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, and even carpal tunnel syndrome can cause neuropathic pain that is difficult to treat. If you struggle with this kind of pain, we recommend trying Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Oil. This CBD oil contains a potent 133 mg CBD per 1 mL dose, making it one of the strongest CBD oils on the market. It’s formulated by physicians to help relieve both agitation and discomfort. So if your neurological pain comes with some stress or anxiety, this CBD oil can help manage those symptoms, too.

Aspen Green Relief Organic CBD Oil is Certified USDA Organic. It’s also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, so you can feel good about your purchase from an ethical standpoint. Aspen Green also includes turmeric extract, ginger extract, black pepper essential oil, and black cumin seed extract in this product. These herbal ingredients have their own pain-relieving properties and serve to increase the oil’s effectiveness.

Customers love the Cherry flavor of this CBD oil. They say it helps make the hemp flavor less prominent without being too overpowering. Reviewers also like that Aspen Green shares their lab reports on their website. These reports show that the product is free from contaminants such as bacteria, pesticides, and mold.

This CBD oil receives great reviews from customers with multiple sclerosis. They say it not only dulls their nerve pain but helps combat some of the tingling they experience in their hands and feet. Customers with carpal tunnel syndrome find this product effective, too. Some take it every morning before work to keep wrist and hand pain under control.

Pros:

USDA Organic

Vegan and non-GMO

Formulated with turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and other herbs

Physician-formulated

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 30 mL

Strength: 4,000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Cherry

6. Best Tasting: Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Drops

What we love

Most CBD oil naturally tastes like hemp. If you find this hemp flavor unpleasant, then you may prefer to use a flavored CBD oil. Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Drops are an excellent option. They come in two flavors, Citrus and Mint Chocolate, both of which receive glowing reviews from customers. Medterra sweetens this CBD oil naturally with stevia extract, making it a good choice for those on low-sugar diets.

Flavor is not the only great feature of Medterra True Full Spectrum CBD Drops. They are made with organic hemp and have a beneficial, 5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids. Medterra recommends taking one dropper of oil one or more times per day. They advise customers to put the oil under their tongue for optimal absorption.

Reviewers say the Citrus flavor of this oil tastes fresh and a little bit tart. They find the Mint Chocolate flavor balanced and indulgent. We saw positive reviews from customers with a variety of pain conditions including neck pain, back pain, and headaches. Many people like to take this CBD oil before bed as they find it helps them relax and unwind.

Customers who are new to CBD products appreciate that this oil is sold in small, 15 mL bottles. This gives them a chance to try it before purchasing a larger bottle.

Pros:

5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids

Made with organic hemp

Sweetened with stevia extract

Cons:

Must close the lid tightly to prevent leaks

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum CBD

Size: 15 mL, 30 mL, 60 mL

Strength: 1500 mg, 3000 mg, or 6000 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Citrus or Chocolate Mint

How Did We Choose Our Best CBD Oils for Pain?

Making a list of the best CBD products for pain was not easy. There are hundreds of CBD oils on the market today and no shortage of CBD oil companies willing to make bold claims. In order to find the CBD products that actually lived up to the hype and were worth your time, we had to do a lot of sorting and digging through all the noise.

We first made a list of the CBD products that came from companies with reliable track records and were able to maintain positive relations with their customers. After that we were able to take a closer look at the CBD oils offered by each CBD brand and see which ones were made with the proper safety standards and who offered things like third-part lab reviews.

After all that we had a much more manageable list of good CBD products we could really compare and contrast. We got samples, ran tests, and wrote out all the benefits and drawbacks of the CBD oils and allowed our teams to come up with the order that they preferred. In the end we were left with a very solid list of the top CBD oils for pain relief.

How to Choose the Best CBD Oil for Your Needs

Even though we made a list of what we think the best CBD products for pain relief are, ultimately, the best CBD oil for you will come down to your personal needs and choices. Those with muscle pain may need something different from those with arthritis pain, and the method of application may even change too.

For example many choose to apply CBD oil in a topical fashion for some arthritis pain while they will ingest it for other pain relieving benefits. Using CBD for pain relief really does come in many forms.

You may need to do some experimentation to decide what CBD brand, how much CBD oil, and what application method is best for your unique pain relief needs. You may also find that the best CBD oil for your needs may change over time.

CBD Isolate vs Broad-Spectrum CBD vs. Full-Spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum CBD may be better for pain management than CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD, although the effectiveness can vary depending on the individual and the type of pain they are experiencing. This is because full-spectrum CBD oils contain all of the compounds that naturally occur in the hemp plant, including CBD, other cannabinoids (such as THC, although at very low levels), terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial plant compounds. This combination of compounds working together is known as the entourage effect, which is believed to enhance the overall therapeutic benefits of the plant.

Some studies have suggested that full-spectrum CBD oils may be more effective at reducing pain and inflammation than CBD isolates, which contain only pure CBD without any other compounds. This may be due to the fact that the other compounds in full-spectrum CBD work together to enhance the pain-relieving properties of CBD.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil tries to bridge the gap between these two types by removing the THC but keeping most of the other natural aspects of the hemp oil extract. Broad-spectrum CBD oil products are very popular amongst those who are very sensitive to the psychotropic effects of THC as well.

How Does CBD Oil Help the Body Manage Pain?

Taking CBD oil or other parts of the hemp cannabis plant has been a method of pain management for centuries. This is because CBD oil works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a complex cell-signaling system that plays a role in regulating various functions in the body, including pain sensation. The ECS is made up of cannabinoid receptors, enzymes, and endocannabinoids (which are naturally produced by the body).

CBD interacts with the ECS by binding to and activating certain receptors that are primarily found in the central nervous system and the brain. When CBD triggers these receptors, it can help to reduce inflammation and modulate pain signals, which can help to alleviate pain. CBD may also interact with other receptors and neurotransmitters that are involved in pain sensation, such as serotonin and TRPV1 receptors.

In addition to its interaction with the ECS, taking CBD oil may also help to reduce pain by decreasing anxiety and improving sleep quality, both of which can contribute to pain and discomfort.

What is the Endocannabinoid System (ECS)?

The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a system within mammals that regulates various physical and mental processes. It consists of endocannabinoids, cannabinoid receptors, and enzymes that work together to maintain balance, or homeostasis, in the body.

Endocannabinoids are molecules similar in structure to the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, but they are produced naturally in the body.

Cannabinoid receptors are located throughout the body, in various organs (including the brain), tissues, and immune cells. The two primary receptors are CB1 receptors, mainly found in the nervous system and the brain, and CB2 receptors, located in the immune system and peripheral tissues.

Enzymes are responsible for breaking down endocannabinoids once they have fulfilled their signaling function. The main enzymes involved in the ECS are monoacylglycerol lipase (MAGL) and fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH).

The ECS plays a vital role in regulating many physiological processes, including mood, pain, appetite, sleep, and immune function. The discovery of the ECS has led to new research into the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and other compounds that target the ECS for the treatment of various health conditions.

How Do I Use CBD Oil to Manage Pain?

CBD oil is becoming a popular alternative for pain management, and you should know a few things about using it.

Three things you will need to do to take CBD oil for managing pain properly:

Find a good CBD oil for your needs: Not all CBD oils are created equal. Choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality ingredients and has been tested by a third-party lab. The list you are reading today is a great step.

Not all CBD oils are created equal. Choose a reputable brand that uses high-quality ingredients and has been tested by a third-party lab. The list you are reading today is a great step. Decide on the best method of use: CBD oil is taken in various ways, including under the tongue, in food or drinks, or applied topically. The method that will work best will often depend on the type of pain you are experiencing. For example, localized muscle pain may benefit most from a topical application of a tincture, oil, or cream.

CBD oil is taken in various ways, including under the tongue, in food or drinks, or applied topically. The method that will work best will often depend on the type of pain you are experiencing. For example, localized muscle pain may benefit most from a topical application of a tincture, oil, or cream. Determine the proper dosage: Start with a low dosage and gradually add more over time until you find the dosage that works best for you. The optimal dosage will vary depending on your body type, the severity of the pain you are experiencing, and several other factors.

Remember to be patient as CBD oil for pain may take time to work, so be patient and consistent with your dosage. It’s best to use it regularly to get the most benefit.

Pay close attention to the CBD brand you are using and whether or not you are using an isolate, a broad-spectrum CBD oil, etc. It may take some experimentation to find a blend that works for you.

Taking CBD oil for chronic pain management is often a journey you must regularly walk, more than a final destination.

How Long Does CBD Oil Take to Kick In?

The amount of time you will need to wait to feel the effects of your CBD can vary a bit depending on a few factors, such as the method of ingestion and the individual’s metabolism.

Here are some general guidelines on how long it might take to feel the effects of CBD oil.

Sublingual consumption: When CBD oil is placed under the tongue, it is absorbed into the bloodstream more quickly than when ingested through the digestive system. Generally, the effects can be felt within 15-30 minutes or less.

When CBD oil is placed under the tongue, it is absorbed into the bloodstream more quickly than when ingested through the digestive system. Generally, the effects can be felt within 15-30 minutes or less. Ingestion: If you ingest CBD oil in the form of capsules, edibles, or beverages, it will take longer to feel the effects because it needs to pass through the digestive system first. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to feel the effects.

If you ingest CBD oil in the form of capsules, edibles, or beverages, it will take longer to feel the effects because it needs to pass through the digestive system first. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to feel the effects. Topical application: When applying CBD oil topically, such as on the skin, it may take longer to feel the effects because it does not enter the bloodstream. The effects can take up to an hour or more to be felt.

It’s important to note that the effects of CBD oil can vary from person to person, and it may take some experimentation to find the right dosage and method of ingestion that works best for you.

Additionally, the effects of CBD for chronic pain may be more subtle and gradual compared to traditional pain medication. It’s best to start with a low dose and gradually increase it until you find the right dosage for your needs.

What Other Potential Benefits Does CBD Oil Offer?

CBD oil has been studied for its potential therapeutic benefits for a variety of health conditions. While more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness, some potential benefits of CBD oil include:

Pain management: CBD oil may help to alleviate chronic pain, such as arthritis, neuropathic pain, and inflammation.

Anxiety and depression: CBD oil may have a calming effect and can potentially help to reduce anxiety and symptoms of depression.

Neuroprotective properties: CBD oil has been studied for its potential to protect the nervous system, including reducing the risk of neurological disorders like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Skin conditions: CBD oil may have benefits for certain skin conditions, such as acne and psoriasis, due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Sleep disorders: CBD oil may help to improve sleep quality and duration, particularly for those with insomnia.

Addiction recovery: CBD oil may help people recover from addiction to substances like opioids by reducing cravings and symptoms of withdrawal.

These potential benefits may also differ depending on the base oil being used. Some oils use an MCT base, while some use hemp seed oil. Some people respond better to MCT oil, which is thought to help absorption, while others prefer hemp seed oil since it keeps the product sourced to a single plant. This is another option to weigh when debating your long-term CBD brand for pain management.

What are the Side Effects of CBD?

CBD oil is generally considered safe and well-tolerated by most people, but like any supplement or medication, there can be potential side effects. Here are some of the possible side effects of CBD oil:

Dry mouth: CBD can reduce saliva production, resulting in a dry mouth sensation. Drinking water or other fluids can help alleviate this side effect.

CBD can reduce saliva production, resulting in a dry mouth sensation. Drinking water or other fluids can help alleviate this side effect. Lack of energy or drowsiness: After taking CBD, some people may experience tiredness or a lack of energy, especially when taking higher doses.

After taking CBD, some people may experience tiredness or a lack of energy, especially when taking higher doses. Nausea or gastrointestinal issues: In some cases, CBD can cause nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

In some cases, CBD can cause nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Appetite changes: CBD may affect appetite, causing some people to feel more hungry while others may experience a decrease in appetite.

CBD may affect appetite, causing some people to feel more hungry while others may experience a decrease in appetite. Mood changes: CBD may cause changes in mood, such as increased anxiety or agitation.

CBD may cause changes in mood, such as increased anxiety or agitation. Interaction with medications: CBD may interact with certain medications, so it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before adding CBD to your regimen.

It’s important to note that the side effects of CBD oil are generally mild and temporary.

Are You Ready to Try the Best CBD Oils for Pain?

CBD oil has shown promise as a potential natural option for managing pain. It may help to alleviate chronic pain, reduce inflammation, and modulate pain signals by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system. While more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness, many people have found relief from pain and other symptoms after using CBD oil.

If you are considering using CBD oil to relieve and treat pain, it’s essential to speak with a healthcare professional, start with a low dose, and choose a high-quality product from a reputable brand that a third-party lab has tested.

