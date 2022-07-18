Over the last month I’ve shared properties for sale where Chicagoans typically spend the holidays or have second homes, like in Lake Geneva or Harbor Country. Or places that are like living on a permanent vacation (who wouldn’t want their own private beach?). We’ve officially entered the dog days of summer. So with that in mind, I’m staying with the theme of warm, sunny days by sharing five Chicago-area real estate listings that come with swimming pools (including the rare indoor pool within Chicago city limits). And they are not just any old home, the following properties all fall under the midcentury modern tag. If you’re going to daydream about real estate, why not pretend to be sipping a cocktail next to the pool in a 1960s ranch house?

In Chicago’s Forest Glen, not only is this nine-bedroom, four-bathroom residence a unique midcentury design — but it also has an interesting feature that is hard to find in the city: an indoor pool. If that’s not enough for you, the property also comes with a sauna, roof deck, greenhouse, five-car garage, and guest apartment. The interior has been modernized, including an updated kitchen and bathrooms. Some of the midcentury elements survive in their original condition like the breeze blocks, slate flooring, and lower-level recreation room. It last sold in July of 2015 for $485,000 but is currently listed for $950,000.

This sprawling ranch built in 1950 is in the Ravinia section of Highland Park. With soaring home prices in today’s real estate market, this property has seen a nearly 50% price increase since it sold three years ago, going from $485,000 to its current listing of $715,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was recently gutted, giving it a bright and modern open floor plan. It has a functional kitchen, nice-sized bedrooms, and ample parking. Although it’s located on a busy road, the half-acre property comes with a beautifully landscaped backyard full of tall mature trees. Lots of privacy for anyone using the in-ground pool.

74 Riverview Ct, Oswego, $439,900 Photo courtesy of Redfin and Magiik Media

This 1960 ranch in Oswego has a lot going for it. With its magnificent views of the Fox River and a decent price at $439,000, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is walking distance from the downtown of this fast-growing suburb. I love the exterior details like the angled roof line and Eichler windows. Inside is a large, bright living room and updated kitchen. In the backyard is a tiered patio with an in-ground pool, hot tub, and fire pit, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The sellers are leaving the pool equipment, patio furniture, storage sheds, and pool house.

Now here’s a time capsule! For anyone interested in a rehab project, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch in Oak Lawn has hit the market for the first time ever. While the 1,611-square-foot home greatly needs some updates inside, this is a great opportunity to make it your own. Listed for $250,000, I think the price is a pretty good deal. The primary bedroom is where the garage was once located. There is enough room to get rid of the two storage sheds and build a one-car garage. The property is perfect for parties with its large outdoor deck, in-ground swimming pool with slide, and pool house.