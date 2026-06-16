Cape Cods, the popular and long-lasting style, date all the way back to 17th century New England, when the Puritans quickly realized they needed to adapt to their new, harsh winter conditions. They created a simple, symmetrical design with a steep roof that got rid of snow and rain and protected the overall structure, while the central chimney heated the home. The style, which was associated with coastal communities in Massachusetts for centuries, later experienced a massive revival in the 1930s and ’40s as part of the Minimal Traditional housing trend. In Chicago, Cape Cod–style homes are typically compact and simple designs, constructed of brick with a front gable and pared-down detailing. Yet, as the following properties for sale demonstrate, there is a bit more variety across the suburbs and in Harbor Country, Michigan. But one thing they all have in common is that these homes are simply adorable — it’s no wonder this style has endured.

Photography by Next Door Photos

At nearly 2,200 square feet, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom storybook-style Cape Cod is located on 2.83 acres at the end of a circular gravel drive. The home’s ivy-covered exterior, behind a white picket fence, is absolutely charming. The property is described in its listing as feeling similar to an “English country estate,” which could be true if one is willing to imagine New Buffalo, Michigan, has been magically transported to England. As a getaway retreat, it of course includes an in-ground pool with a patio, lush gardens, and a screened porch with a wet bar. This place is perfect if privacy is your thing.

Photography by Phil Goldman

In Highland Park, we have a 2,276-square-foot home that comes with four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a partially finished basement, and an attached two-car garage. It was originally constructed in 1938 and remodeled about 20 years ago. I really like the covered front porch, as well as the screened porch off the second-floor primary bedroom suite, which overlooks the professionally landscaped backyard. Speaking of the rear outdoor space, it includes a brick paver patio and a fire pit, which would make an ideal hangout for listening to music coming from the nearby Ravinia Festival.

Geneva was recently ranked in the top 10 of our Best Suburbs list. Located just north of Geneva’s desirable downtown and close to the Fox River Trail, this nearly 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom residence with an interesting side-by-side two-car garage underwent a major renovation in 2018. Updates included new HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and insulation. Inside, walls were removed to create an open-concept interior, and a family room with vaulted ceilings and a mudroom were also added. The property last sold in 2022 for $248,000. But that 142% increase in asking price reflects its location and overall improvements.