The Chicago area, along with neighboring Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan, is home to many remarkable architect-designed modernist residential designs. While lesser known than their mentors — the likes of Mies van der Rohe and Walter Gropius — these figures played a significant role in the development of the architectural style around these parts. We’re so lucky that the real estate market has been filled with so many gems lately. All of the following properties emphasize the connection between the interior and the outdoors, which is a common feature in most modernist homes. This spacious quality is highlighted by living areas that offer views of gardens, courtyards, and the surrounding landscape. Although some of these listings are contingent, I know you wouldn’t mind drooling at these incredible and pricey architect-designed residences in fabulous locations. The first home reminds me of Cameron Frye’s all-glass car pavilion in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. As with another recent real estate round-up, I suppose I can’t get movies off my mind.

Photographs courtesy of Redfin

Architect Roy Binkley, who lived in neighboring Lake Bluff (his own home was recently on the market), studied under Mies van der Rohe and worked in the offices of Paul Schweikher. According to the Chicago Tribune, he was commissioned in the early 1960s to design this nearly 4,000-square-foot residence for orthodontist Glenn Jackson, who also employed local artisans to craft all the remarkable stone details. The single-story home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a lower walkout level. Is that a fireplace next to the oven, I see? Floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass dining room seamlessly connect the surrounding ravine to the interior, creating an inside-out quality to this incredible design. The outdoor spaces include a large deck, stone patios, multiple balconies, and a fire pit.

According to Crain’s, this weekend retreat, surrounded by the Indiana Dunes National Park with views of Lake Michigan, is for sale for the first time since it was built by the Saks family in 1964. Architect Al Belrose, who was a student of Walter Gropius and worked for the firm of Perkins and Will, designed a number of distinctive modernist buildings across the Chicago area before his death in 2012. Constructed of wood, glass, and cinderblock, the vacation home comes with four bedrooms, one full bathroom, two half baths, and a small galley kitchen. With numerous porches and windows, Belrose took advantage of its site and created an amazing design that is absolutely connected to nature in every way.

On the Michigan side of Lake Michigan you’ll find this 2,700-square-foot residence that, according to its real estate listing, was designed by Keck and Keck in 1943. With rights to a private beach, the multi-million dollar three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has sweeping views of the water from its living room and kitchen. A long walkway next to the side of the house takes you to a fenced lawn and shaded deck, where you can enjoy the lake breezes. The property, located on a corner lot, is adjacent to a creek and Grand Beach Pier. After two months on the market, the seller has accepted an offer, but they’re also accepting backup offers.

This is one of eight known modernist residences located in the suburb of Lincolnshire that was designed by local architect Ralph David Anderson in the 1970s. It is now on the market for the first time in 40 years. In addition to its geometric exterior, what truly stands out about this home is its light-filled interior, which spans 3,115 square feet and features dramatic ceiling heights and multi-level loft spaces. The indoor-outdoor flow, as described in the listing, is reinforced by multiple courtyards and skylights. The half-acre property, situated near the 565-acre Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area with 6.5 miles of walking trails, is currently contingent.

California vibes abound at this nearly 5,000-square-foot midcentury modern residence in woodsy Lake Forest. Designed by Chicago-area architect Arnold Schaffner in 1965, the stone and glass five-bedroom home, last on the market in 2020, has well-preserved details. It has a striking two-story living room, which boasts a wraparound gallery, a hand-built stone fireplace, and 20-foot-high windows. There is an updated eat-in kitchen that opens up a family room, along with a finished basement with an en-suite bedroom. If the four-acre setting with an inground pool and beautiful landscaping isn’t private or serene enough, the property is located right next to the Middlefork Savanna Forest Preserve.