The first time an Art Deco design garnered significant attention was in 1922 when the Chicago Tribune held a worldwide competition for its new headquarters on Chicago’s Michigan Avenue. The first prize for the new Tribune Tower was awarded to a Gothic Revival design; however, architect Eliel Saarinen’s second prize quickly became the latest architectural trend as Art Deco dominated the 1920s and beyond, with Art Moderne gaining prevalence from 1930 through the 1940s. The latter style emphasized simple geometric massing and stripped-down, austere forms. Cut short by World War II, houses in this specific style are difficult to find; although we are fortunate that the Chicago area has numerous examples from single-family residences to multi-unit buildings. It is not every day that an Art Moderne design hits the market, especially when the property has not been for sale in almost 30 years. That home is one of several buildings constructed by Charles E. Joern in La Grange Park’s Edgewood Park subdivision. He served as president of his family’s business, William Joern & Sons, a real estate firm established around 1900 that was “nationally honored for the highest standards of subdivision practice in land planning and architectural design,” according to his obituary. (If you’d like to learn more, here is a YouTube video presentation.) Sometimes referred to as Depression-era modernism, the Art Moderne style is certainly unique, so let’s step inside these five properties that are currently for sale.

What makes Joern-built residences stand out from the pack is that they were designed in a variety of architectural styles and are renowned for their high-quality construction in the use of concrete and steel. This 1942 Art Moderne design, with rounded corners and geometric patterns, is one of 150 homes that Joerne created in this suburb. While this 2,522-square-foot, four-bedroom residence has undergone some interior updates (just look at that kitchen!), it still retains original elements, such as the doors, windows, hardwood flooring, staircase, gas log fireplace, and the powder room with vintage glass tiles. The blonde brick exterior features curving metal rails, along with square-shaped and glass block windows. Plus, the outdoor space is simply incredible, featuring mature trees and landscaping, a main-floor deck, a flagstone patio, and a fire pit.

Less than a block from Lake Shore Drive In Chicago’s Gold Coast stands a striking condo building that blends International Style and Art Moderne with its corner windows, glass blocks, and streamlined stucco facade. Thanks to architectural historian Max Chavez for providing the history of the building’s remodeling: In 1938, it was announced that Harry A. White and his wife, both attorneys, would alter the early 20th-century structure (no architect was specified) into what was the new modern style of that time period. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex penthouse offers an open, light-filled interior, an updated kitchen, a spacious rooftop deck, and reasonable HOA fees for the area at $562.

Let’s pay a visit to Northwest Indiana. Here is a smaller, more affordable option compared to our first listing. This 2,850-square-foot, three-bedroom residence is located on a corner lot near the state border with Chicago, just across Wolf Lake — which is within walking distance from this home and features numerous walking and biking trails. The interior has been fully updated, with the exception of the stone fireplace and linoleum flooring in the vintage basement. The low, sleek brick and stone exterior with flat roof showcases all the characteristics of the Streamline Moderne style. It’s no surprise this 1940s home looks so good because the original owner was a brick mason.

If any lakefront building exemplifies the Art Moderne style, it is the Marine Drive Apartments in Chicago’s Uptown, designed by architects and developers Oman & Lilienthal in 1939. According to the AIA Guide to Chicago, “six staggered blocks of multicolored stripes of brick and corner windows are arranged to take advantage of lake views and maximize ventilation” for the building’s 200-plus units. As shown in the photos, the structure features a private central courtyard that includes an Art Moderne fountain made of glass blocks. Just under 1,000 square feet, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit offers eastern views. The monthly HOA fees are high at $1,182 but cover 24-hour security (including a doorman), storage, an exercise room, heating, air conditioning, water, and electricity.

As I mentioned last week, the Scarsdale neighborhood in Arlington Heights is filled with charming historic single-family homes, many of which were built between the mid-1920s and 1930s. This 1,800-square-foot residence, showcasing all the hallmarks of the Art Moderne style (including a flat roof, glass blocks, and horizontal brick lines), is back on the market after a contingency fell through. For anyone willing to do the work, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has significant potential. I really like the family room addition with its vaulted wood ceiling. But the best part is that the property is within walking distance of the suburb’s downtown, which boasts a lively restaurant scene, parks, shopping, schools, and access to the Metra.