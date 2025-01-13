January is typically the slowest month for real estate, with fewer homes listed on the market and colder weather making it less likely for people to go house hunting. While sellers often wait until spring or summer for a better chance of finding a buyer, that doesn’t mean new properties haven’t hit the market as we begin 2025. So what’s available right now? In addition to a couple of homes in high-cost Glen Ellyn (according to payscale, the median home price in this suburb is just over $1 million), I discovered two reasonably priced options in Aurora and Chicago’s South Side. Lastly, there is a property for sale in Fort Sheridan, the former historic military base nestled in Highland Park. With construction beginning in 1888, the buildings and grounds were designed by the architectural firm of Holabird and Roche and landscape architect O.C. Simonds, the superintendent of Chicago’s Graceland Cemetery. This location offers a beautiful living environment, situated on a high bluff on the lakefront with a public beach, but also surrounded by forest preserves on both sides filled with trails, ravines, and woods.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

Let’s begin with this 4,665-square-foot contemporary design in Glen Ellyn that went up for sale on January 8. Constructed approximately five years ago, the sleek single-family residence features a built-in water feature on the front porch and includes five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two family rooms, and a roof deck. The most striking feature of this property is the four-season sunroom, which boasts pinewood walls, vaulted ceilings with skylights, heated floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. I can definitely see why its asking price is so high. Located only a block from the Prairie Path and near the historic downtown area with its Metra station, I anticipate that this property will not remain on the market for long.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

At the moment, there are two neighboring properties for sale (if you’re interested, here is the other listing) in the Barracks at Fort Sheridan, which officially shut down in 1993 and was converted into residences in the late 1990s. Located right next to the historic water tower and parade grounds, this loft-style condo has 25-foot ceilings, wooden trusses, and exposed brick walls. At just over 1,500 square feet, this property has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a gas log fireplace, and a south-facing rear balcony. The $840 monthly HOA fees cover storage, snow removal, and one parking space in the heated garage.

Photo courtesy of Redfin

In Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood, we have this darling 1920s Tudor brick cottage designed by Jacques J. Kocher, a local architect who is best known for his terra cotta commercial buildings. The 2,700-square-foot home features five bedrooms and two full bathrooms, along with an unfinished basement that offers numerous possibilities for customization. Its appealing exterior showcases a diamond brick pattern in the large cross gable above the front bay window, as well as what appears to be a slate roof (which was recently replaced according to the listing description). Just two days after hitting the market, the asking price of this “sold as-is” property was reduced by nearly $20,000.

Photo courtesy of Redfin and Creative Light Studios

If you are seeking a charming and cozy property at an affordable price, consider this newly listed 1,588-square-foot home in Aurora — the perfect starter home. The updated residence features three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and an all-season room. It also has a new roof, driveway, windows, and HVAC system. The outdoor space includes a paver patio with a koi pond. Located directly across the street from Aurora University and in close proximity to the downtown area, the city has a lot going for it. (Be sure to check out the recommendations of Jim Corti, the artistic director of the Paramount Theatre.)

Photo courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

Returning to Glen Ellyn to share a home that has hit the market for the first time in nearly 30 years. Spanning over 4,100 square feet with five beds and three full baths, this midcentury design was built in 1968 and offers an open-concept floor plan with lots of natural light. A spacious family room seamlessly flows into the chef’s kitchen. Can I just say that I love the built-in banquette? The finished basement comes with an additional fireplace (there is one upstairs), a wine room, a workout area, and offers plenty of flexibility. Situated on a cul-de-sac near Lake Ellyn and Glenbard West High School, the property boasts an incredible backyard — an ideal place to hang out and entertain with its sizable patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire table.