A few weeks back, Dennis Rodkin of Crain’s shared a report on X from ResiClub that analyzes the U.S. housing market. Chicago had the biggest decline in the inventory of homes for sale among major U.S. cities, down 63% from four years ago. As someone who browses the real estate marketplace endlessly, I completely agree with this assessment. There is just not a lot of available housing at the moment, making it difficult to find interesting properties for sale. But that doesn’t mean the well has run dry. So what’s out there? I found five newly listed Chicago homes currently on the market that I think you’ll like (and a couple of them are pretty affordable, too).

A beautiful Victorian home on a double lot in Logan Square has hit the market for the first time in almost 30 years. Beyond the wraparound front porch, the home is full of vintage details such as ornate wood paneling, glass pocket doors, bedroom niches, and a grand staircase. I love the endless possibilities of the large attic with its windows and wide-plank pine wood floors. The 2,566-square-foot single-family residence has four bedrooms and only one bathroom, but there is a lot of potential here. Plus it’s close to Milwaukee Avenue and public transportation.

On a tree-lined street between Lawrence and Montrose in Sheridan Park is a classic six-flat building with a rarely available unit for sale. The 1,765-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo was recently listed for $475,000, a 25% increase in price since it last sold six years ago. The low $245 monthly HOA fee covers water, lawn care, storage, and a basement exercise room. The home comes with a private deck to the rear that’s big enough for built-in corner bench, retractable sunshade, outdoor furniture, and full-sized grill.

The Chateau Le Mans Condominium building stands out for its attractive exterior. But it’s also interesting because of who designed and built it: Emma Kennett, a pioneering woman who owned a construction company, was responsible for over 80 structures in the Rogers Park/West Ridge area — including this one from 1934. Since its sale three years ago, this nearly 1,800-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit had a 44% increase in price with a current ask of just under $325,000. I love all the charming vintage features, especially that barrel-vaulted hallway.

This brick Georgian on the border between the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods was listed for just under $390,000. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located on Longwood Drive, one of the area’s most picturesque streets known for its natural ridgeline and hilly topography. The interior has been freshened up, although the bathrooms look pretty original. But what’s really great about this property is the large backyard where I see lots of potential for any buyers with a green thumb.

Located on the edge of the Irving Park neighborhood is a Dutch Colonial single-family residence that was just listed for $525,000. Not too bad of a price for an older home with modern updates in a desirable location. The 2,500-square-foot four-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling comes with a welcoming front porch, full basement for extra storage, rear deck, and four total parking spaces. While that bedroom off the kitchen might seem a little awkward, a potential buyer can turn it into an office or family room.