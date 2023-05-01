Musician John Mellencamp once sang about “little pink houses” in the 1980s, which got me thinking how we never see colorful buildings anymore. Today’s decorating trends tend to be dominated by a black, white, and gray palette. Even many San Francisco’s famous colorful homes have been turned into what’s called “gentrification gray” by The Guardian. But fear not, I was able to find some colorful homes for sale — specifically in shades of pink. Yes, the exterior of a house is all cosmetics and can easily be changed to a more subdued color to fit your personal tastes (unless it’s a multi-unit building, then you’re out of luck). But if bold colors are your thing, I hope you get a kick out of the following pink-hued listings. Whether it’s the sunset pink Edgewater Beach Apartments or a pink stuccoed beachside residence in Indiana, there’s a blush tone for everyone.

In the early 20th century, the eastern part of Lake Bluff was once an artists’ colony, where painter William Penhallow Henderson built his home and studio in 1914 (the same year he was commissioned by Frank Lloyd Wright to design murals for Chicago’s Midway Gardens). A few years later he packed up to New Mexico due to the ill health of his wife, poet and editor of Poetry magazine, Alice Corbin. Though it has an interesting provenance, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house had a bit of an HGTV makeover since the property last sold almost six years ago. Yet it’s hard to beat the location, just a block from Lake Michigan!

Obviously the best known pink building in all of Chicago is a surviving structure from the long-demolished Edgewater Beach Hotel complex. Built in 1928, the 20-story neoclassical structure stands out for its pink-colored stucco facade. Architect Benjamin Marshall created a clever X-shaped design to guarantee light and views for its residents. Priced at $250,000, this 1,195-square-foot condo has been freshened up with a new kitchen and bathroom. The co-op’s monthly expenses cover property taxes, heat, cable, internet, gas, water, and access to the building’s amenities, including an indoor pool, your own garden box, and a private park with gazebo.

A month ago I wrote about properties for sale in the Indiana Dunes. Let’s go back to that state and move farther east along the lakeshore to the town of Long Beach, where you’ll find a very pink house for sale at almost $1.9 million. The six-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family residence is move-in ready but there are a lot of options to personalize the interior (and exterior) space. While not everyone will be a fan of its colorful facade, you can’t beat those amazing water views and access to the beach.

This next property is a controversial choice as I soon found out on Twitter. No one could agree on the exterior color of Fulton House, the oldest surviving downtown building on the Chicago River. Is it salmon pink? Dusty rose? Or has the weathered red paint on the masonry made it look lighter than it actually is? Whatever its exact color, you can’t beat the river views from this two-bedroom corner unit on sale for $349,000 (with $861 monthly HOA fees). There’s even an elevated seating area to take in the boat rides and scenery from the comfort of your own home.

This last listing isn’t a pink house, but I’m sure the bright pink front door caught your attention. One of the latest trends in residential design is giving your home’s entryway a pop of color. Located on almost a half-acre of land in East Kenilworth, this 100-year-old brick colonial with five bedrooms and four full bathrooms is currently listed at just under $2.4 million. It’s very traditional with formal rooms, but there is a lot to love here with two sunrooms and several bluestone patios. Plus there’s a very pink bedroom in the attic.