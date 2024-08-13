As I wrote last week, many of us around Chicago wish for a longer summer — yet we make the most of what we have. For those who want to experience those summer vibes all year round, here are five properties with their own swimming pools, some of which are indoor. While maintaining a pool can be costly and time-consuming, this amenity does offer several advantages: it can enhance a home’s value, transform outdoor spaces, keep you physically healthy, and provide numerous family activities. One such home is a historic house in Lake Geneva with ties to Chicago. The Sturges family, who amassed their wealth in the grain storage industry, owned multiple properties in the area, including this one. And Chicago residents may be familiar with Kate Sturges Buckingham, who used her inheritance to help finance Buckingham Fountain. Just imagine if we converted it into a swimming pool!

Just off the Red Arrow Highway in Michigan’s Harbor Country is a charming Cape Cod-style cottage called Fallen Oaks. It features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a detached three-bay garage. Situated on 1.3 acres, the residence offers nearly 2,000 square feet of interior space, which has been recently reimagined with creative details such as handcrafted birch tree poles that separate different areas. In addition to a three-season room, the home also has a deck perfect for outdoor dining and relaxation. The outdoor area is shaded by trees and features an in-ground pool with a cabana, a private fire pit, and a unique rounded sauna.

According to the Mid Century Modern Real Estate, Chicago Facebook group, this is a modified 1956 design by one of my favorite architects, Edward Dart, who was noted for his modernist brick buildings. The 4,500-square-foot home comes with the possibility of five bedrooms (two in the finished basement), four full bathrooms, as well as an indoor pool and jacuzzi. Not only is that a unique feature for the Chicago area, but there is also a large brick fireplace right next to it. Upgraded with a new multi-color lighting system, the pool can be controlled from the owner’s phone. The beautifully landscaped property sold for $265,000 in 2013 — a third of its current asking price.

In Lake Geneva, it’s hard to believe that this six-bedroom, four-bathroom home is the surviving granite and fieldstone foundation of the Sturges Buckingham estate, once known as Fair Field. Originally built in 1883 and consumed by fire in 1940, the 5,600-square-foot residence features rooms with 11-foot-high ceilings and original woodwork. What truly sets this listing apart, besides its history, are the numerous spaces for relaxation and entertainment: a swimming pool, large screened porch, and veranda. The nearly one-acre property is landscaped for complete privacy, yet it is still within walking distance to town and the lake.

Something you wouldn’t expect from a historic Victorian located near the heart of Wilmette is an in-ground swimming pool. The fully renovated five-bedroom home is perfect for families looking for their million-dollar dream home. The backyard features a large rear deck, perfect for grilling and hosting parties. Next to the pool and hot tub is a covered pool house and outdoor fire pit. Apart from its fun outdoor space, the property is close to Wilmette’s downtown with restaurants and shopping, plus the Metra and Green Bay Trail.

About 20 minutes from Starved Rock State Park is a historic brick home located on a corner double lot in Ottawa’s East Side. What makes the property truly unique is its indoor pool room with vaulted ceilings. Not only is there a 20-by-40-foot swimming pool with a new heater, filter, and pump, but also a separate hot tub, sauna, and bar. In addition to the pool area, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence offers 4,265 square feet of living space. If the pool isn’t enough, the home is close to Heritage Harbor and other marinas, providing easy access to the nearby Illinois River.