Last month this publication shared a 1920s Tudor Revival home located in Chicago’s Beverly area that once belonged to the Swift family. It got me thinking about what else the city’s South Side has to offer in terms of impressive properties for sale on the real estate market. The South Side comprises 60 percent of the total size of the city — and if you are one of those people who never go south of Roosevelt, you’re truly missing out on a lot of astounding architecture. Take a look at the following properties for sale, including a magnificent estate on beautifully landscaped grounds, a condo overlooking a private parkway, and a survivor from the glory days of Prairie Avenue.

This 1930s mansion is not only the most stunning property in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, but possibly in all of the city. George W. Reed, vice-president of Peabody Coal, hired architect James Roy Allen to create a home full of old world craftsmanship, which you can see in the grand marble foyer, custom plaster ceilings, and wood-paneled walls. It was later owned and occupied by a branch of the Columban Fathers, a group of Catholic missionaries, then returned to private residential use in 2001. The ivy-covered seven-bedroom, six-bathroom historic mansion is set on nearly one acre of land with mature trees and stone pathways. Plus, the kitchen still has the original Jewett built-in refrigerator — not something you see every day.

Right on the border between Hyde Park and Kenwood sits Madison Park, a private parkway with 80 different types of trees now managed by a homeowner’s association. This four-bedroom, three-bathroom “mansion” condo is part of a mix of single-family homes and multi-unit buildings that overlook the lovely street. Listed at $675,00 with $900 monthly HOA fees, the unit is a perfect blend of vintage charm and contemporary updates. I personally love the spaciousness of the floor plan and the dual-entry cozy sunroom.

In February of 2015, Pullman was designated the city’s only National Historical Park. Railroad car manufacturer George Pullman built his company town in the 1880s with architect Solon S. Beman designing a number of different dwellings for its workers. Located just down the street on Champlain was Pullman’s own brickyard, where clay was dredged to construct the new town’s buildings, including this three-bedroom, two-bathroom row house. While renovated, it does come with original hardwood flooring and crown molding. Currently contingent, the home is listed for just under $185,000.

Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood is this five-bedroom, four-bathroom American Foursquare originally built in 1905. Beyond its imposing brick facade, you’ll find a home with great bones and lots of potential for $555,000. The name of this registered Chicago Landmark District comes from the ridge that formerly overlooked beautiful Jackson Park. When the area was established, its homes were built with large front yard setbacks, 50-foot-wide lots, and no alleys. In addition to the park, this home is also walking distance to the lakefront.

How would you like to reside in the one of only seven remaining old mansions from when South Prairie Avenue was the most fashionable neighborhood in all of Chicago? While the 1880s Queen Anne-style home was originally built for financial trader William H. Murray, it was significantly enlarged by architect Daniel Burnham for Marshall Field Jr. in 1902. Nearly 20 years ago, the red brick and sandstone residence was converted into six condominiums. While it shows no trace of its rich history, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex is bright and airy and perfect for modern-day living.