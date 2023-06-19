Almost two years ago I wrote about kits that were available for purchase in the popular Modern Homes and Honor Bilt mail-order catalogs offered by Sears, Roebuck, and Company. An interested buyer would pick out their “dream home” (usually made affordable by an easily obtained Sears “easy payment” mortgage) and the kit would be shipped to them directly by rail. It is estimated that 70,000 houses, which came with tens of thousands of pre-cut and numbered parts, were sold between 1908-1970. The Chicago-based company would name house models after nearby towns such as Berwyn and Elmhurst, as well as Chicago streets like their top ten seller, the Argyle. Many people are fascinated by these ready-to-build dwellings, so I thought I’d revisit this interesting chapter in residential history by sharing some Sears models currently for sale.Thanks to Lara Solonickne, who runs a blog called Sears Homes of Chicagoland (as well as a Facebook page), for confirming the origins of some of these houses.

In the 1923 Sears catalog, five Dutch Colonial Revival designs were offered for purchase. The listing for this 1920s four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family residence claims it is a Sears kit home. If true, I would guess that it is most likely the Martha Washington model. Not only does this cute house seem perfectly livable, but it comes with a lovely outdoor space that includes a brick paver patio and fire pit. Although the half-acre property in Palos Park just received a price cut to $749,900, that’s nothing compared to when it last sold 25 years ago for $218,000.

Suburban Downers Grove is known for its large collection of Sears Catalog Homes with 24 officially identified on a walking/driving map made available by the village. One of Sears’s biggest sellers was the Crescent model, which is easy to spot due to its gabled front porch supported by columns and entryway with sidelights. This authenticated Crescent built in 1926 is currently contingent. With four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, the single-family residence is unusual for a Sears home in that it has a fully finished basement.

Another best-seller for Sears was the Argyle, a small bungalow with a simple floor plan created by architect Henry Lawrence Wilson. Fully updated but retaining its historic charm, this 1920s two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is currently contingent after just a week on the market with an asking price of $544,000. While the cottage-like home is on the small side, it comes with an expansive deck and a fully fenced backyard. There is extra space in the garage where you’ll find a four-season office and exercise room.

Crossing the state line into Indiana to share another Argyle that recently hit the market for the asking price of $228,300. Located in the historic Morgan Park neighborhood of Chesterton (not far from the Indiana Dunes), the two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow might be small, but it’s big on charm. I love the enclosed front porch, all-brick fireplace, original hardwood floors, and little breakfast nook off the kitchen. It comes with a full basement, a fenced-in backyard, and a matching Little Free Library.