One of Chicago’s oldest commuter rail lines, the Metra Electric was built by the Illinois Central Railroad and opened in July 1856 as a connection between downtown and Hyde Park. During the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, part of the line was elevated. It was fully electrified by 1926, and 60 years later the 31.5-mile line was purchased by Metra. All the following properties for sale are within walking distance of a stop on the Metra Electric. The historic train station in Flossmoor, for one, was built by Illinois Central in 1906 when there were only six homes in the community. The area was a weekend getaway for the executives who lived and worked in downtown Chicago, according to the restaurant and brewery that is now located inside the old station. We also have stops in the city, in Avalon Park, Kenwood, Near South Side, and Hyde Park, where there’s a professor’s row house for sale that combines the Prairie School with Tudor detailing.

Photographs courtesy of Zillow

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom Spanish-style villa, with terra cotta roof tiles, was built in 1931 and is located on a half-acre lot close to downtown Flossmoor and the Metra train stop. Described in its real estate listing as having “interior Moorish architectural details,” the dramatic two-story living room has arched front windows and a balcony overlooking the space. It’s obvious they knocked some walls down to create a new open kitchen. There is an enclosed three-season porch, as well as a large outdoor deck in the private backyard that is surrounded by mature trees.

On the market for the first time in over 25 years, this 4,700-square-foot, six-bedroom Queen Anne-style home is a contributing property to the Kenwood Historic District. According to the AIA Guide to Chicago, the residence that is “sheathed in pinkish red slate tiles” with a limestone base was originally built in 1891 by architects Patton & Fisher. Gorgeous millwork and hardwood floors are found throughout the home, which also includes a second-floor sunroom and a cozy third-floor family room. The property is located near the lakefront and the 47th Street Metra station.

This next listing on the near South Side is a tangible reminder of when Chess Records played a significant role in developing electric blues in Chicago. Their most famous location at 2120 S. Michigan Avenue is now a museum, but as the company grew they bought and moved into an eight-story factory building in 1966. That structure was converted to lofts in 2005, which includes this two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft. Spanning just over 1,000 square feet, the condo comes with $636 monthly HOAs, a north-facing balcony, and a deeded parking space. It’s located less than a mile to the 18th Street train station.

Not far from the 79th Street/Chatham stop is this 2,200-square-foot Chicago-style brick bungalow in Avalon Park that has been completely updated inside. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home just sold this past November, so it’s most likely a flipped house — its asking price is nearly a 340% increase. Walls have been removed to open up the interior and what was probably the back porch has been turned into a breakfast area right off the kitchen. I also like the flexible spaces in both the finished basement and attic.

Our final destination is Hyde Park, where we have a 3,564-square-foot, five-bedroom attached residence that last sold in 2013. According to Chicago’s Historic Hyde Park, this beautiful home was originally built by architects Tallmadge & Watson in 1908 for Clark and Winifred Whittier (Clark was a law professor at nearby University of Chicago). I absolutely love the oak and birch woodwork, the former sleeping porch/solarium upstairs, and the reimagined outdoor space that comes with a pergola. The property is about four blocks from the 55th-56th-57th Street stop.