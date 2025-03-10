After complaining about low inventory on the real estate market these past few months, I am happy to report that there are some incredible — albeit expensive — properties for sale in Oak Park right now. People who are familiar with the town and its architectural pedigree should not be surprised by these pricey listings, which are all grand “estate” homes located in the main historic district. With the exception of one home, the properties were designed by contemporaries of Frank Lloyd Wright, who all contributed to the development of the Prairie Style. As described by architectural historian Stuart Cohen, the residential designs of Tallmadge & Watson, for example, “were mostly stucco with timber trim that banded windows together. Many of their houses had other Prairie Style features such as low-pitched roofs with wide overhangs.” With highly ranked schools, a vibrant downtown, excellent walkability, beautiful architecture along tree-lined streets, and a short train ride to the city, it’s no wonder that Oak Park is a desirable place to call home — if you can afford it.

Photography courtesy of Redfin and VHT Studios

Architect Henry K. Holsman designed this elegant Arts & Crafts-style, six-bedroom home in 1910 for George D. and Jessie Webb. The design was featured in the book titled Country & Suburban Homes of the Prairie School Period, originally published in 1913. The home boasts its original Tiffany light fixtures, oak wood flooring, and gorgeous period appropriate wallpaper, and the 6,100-square-foot interior also contains a year-round sunroom, six fireplaces, a hand-painted “hunt scene” mural in the library, and a large wine cellar in the finished basement. Featured numerous times in the annual Wright Plus Housewalk, the property, which also includes a coach house with an apartment, is for sale for the first time in over 20 years.

Just down the street from the Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio is a nearly 5,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home originally designed in 1900 for John and Mary Hoggins. Instead of commissioning Wright, they chose their other neighbor, E.E. Roberts, who was then Oak Park’s most prolific architect, who ultimately created over 200 buildings of various styles in the area. With its large front porch and contrasting brick and stucco exterior, this historic residence certainly stands out. Inside, you’ll find lots of great details, including a polygon bay, built-ins, and art glass windows. The primary bedroom suite features its own private outdoor space. The property’s asking price was recently reduced earlier this month and is now listed at just over $1.3 million.

Let’s continue further down picturesque Forest Avenue to share a home that just hit the market for the first time in 25 years. This five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence has a historic 1870s Victorian exterior but the inside is fully modernized (including a mini theater room on the third floor). The listing describes the private and spacious backyard, designed by Hulen Landscaping, as “resort-like,” and it certainly lives up to that description. The photos showcase a large deck, fire pit, spa, and in-ground swimming pool. The property is situated kitty corner from Austin Gardens and is within walking distance of downtown Oak Park, the Metra, the Green Line L, and other amenities.

Tallmadge & Watson, an architectural partnership that lasted from 1905 until 1936, created several homes in town, but this one is definitely their most impressive at 7,700 square feet. The 1915 Prairie School design includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and plenty of beautiful millwork and art glass. I really appreciate the repeated geometric ceiling grilles found throughout the home, which has undergone several additions and renovations, showing an attention to detail. There is also a finished basement with a sauna, rec room, and second kitchen — along with an attached two-car garage (a rarity in Oak Park). The current asking price reflects a 30% increase since the property last sold nearly 13 years ago.

Charles E. White, a former employee of Frank Lloyd Wright, designed this brick Colonial Revival-style home for the W.J. Bell family in 1922. This is the smallest of all our listings and located directly across the street from Oak Park and River Forest High School, but the four-bedroom residence with a side entrance is still quite impressive for the average buyer. Spanning just over 3,600 square feet, the home is bright and airy and features a mix of historical elements and modern updates. I like the small details, such as the powder room tucked under the staircase. It also appears that some of the three full bathrooms have been expanded and/or renovated while retaining vintage features. The property was last sold 18 years ago.