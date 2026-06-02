The bungalow is an iconic housing style in the Chicago area. You can find them in historic commuter suburbs such as Evanston and Arlington Heights, and of course there’s the “Bungalow Belt,” a crescent-shaped area that stretches along the outskirts of the city. Here, you’ll find an estimated 80,000 bungalows constructed between 1910 and 1940. The following properties are newly listed and have not been on the market for at least a decade, with the exception of one: That bungalow is located in a quiet, residential district of the city, where many of the homes were custom-built between 1925 and 1935. Just steps away from Legion Park and the North Shore Channel Trail, this tiny wedge of a neighborhood is known as Peterson Woods. It was named after Swedish immigrant Pehr S. Peterson, who owned a landscape nursery on nearly 500 acres there, providing the many trees that would soon shade the city’s new parks and boulevards. It is believed that 60% of all trees planted along public streets following the Great Chicago Fire were grown by Peterson.

Photography: Angelos Varagiannis/Zillow Media Experts

In Chicago’s West Ridge neighborhood, a couple of blocks from Warren Park, a five-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow, spanning 2,700 square feet, has just hit the market for the first time in over 30 years, having last sold in 1994. As I scrolled through the photos, I was struck by how roomy it appears to be. There is a front sunroom with newer casement windows, while the rest of the living room features a restored wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookcases. I love the eat-in kitchen and the skylight above the staircase going up to the second level. A pergola-like deck overlooks the backyard, while there is a patio at the side of the house for al fresco dining.



Photography: Joe Compean/Clear Shot Photo

This 4,000-square-foot bungalow in South Evanston has three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and last sold in 1998. It’s a stunning property, highlighted by the curved bay on the front facade, which showcases original leaded art-glass windows with gold accents. While the brick fireplace and window trim are now white, it’s refreshing to see some unpainted wood, like the doors leading into the bedrooms. The black-and-white galley kitchen appears to be perfectly functional for those who enjoy cooking, but the listing suggests it could be opened up to the dining room for a modern look. Additionally, there is a flexible room in the attic, and you can add your own touch to the unfinished basement for recreation or guest use.

Photography: Chicago Home Photos

This turnkey five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is situated on a tree-lined street in Peterson Woods, surrounded by other Chicago-style brick bungalows. Spanning 3,112 square feet, this extensively renovated home is the most expensive of our five listings, with a 27% increase in asking price since it last sold exactly five years ago. But, like I said, it’s move-in ready. When it comes to interior renovations, I typically expect an open-concept white box. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that vintage elements — the arched doorways, foyer tile work, and fireplaces — have been preserved. I also love the glass doors that separate the rooms, as well as the updated kitchen, the large primary bedroom suite on the upper level, and the finished basement.

Photography: Phil Heigel/Luxe Home Photography

Not far from downtown Arlington Heights, where you can easily walk to its seasonal, pedestrian-friendly outdoor dining area, is this charming 2,200-square-foot craftsman-style bungalow with three possible bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The home maintains its original millwork and arched door casings. The house last sold in 2013 and now features a modern white kitchen with handcrafted cabinetry that beautifully incorporates the historic butler’s pantry, while the bathrooms have a blend of contemporary updates and vintage charm. And speaking of updates, the home has a brand new roof, all new vinyl siding, a new driveway, and new-ish gutters. The shady, private backyard has a separate 2.5-car garage at the rear of the property.

Photography: RealVision

Let’s stay in Arlington Heights, which we recently ranked in the top five of the Best Suburbs. This adorable bungalow, spanning nearly 2,000 square feet, features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a finished basement, and a separate two-car garage. Last on the market in 2003, there have been some updates, including seven Marvin windows with plantation shutters, a roof, vinyl siding, and a back deck. The property is directly across the street from Recreation Park, which features a swimming pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a new playground. Plus, it’s walking distance to both downtown and the Metra train stop.