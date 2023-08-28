The western suburb of Glen Ellyn once advertised itself as a health resort after mineral springs were discovered there in 1890. Chicago residents would hop on the train and escape the heat of summer by staying at the large hotel or weekend cottages situated around picturesque Lake Ellyn. This once-sleepy village that was founded by the Babcock Brothers in the 1830s became the hot vacation spot, but Glen Ellyn quickly transitioned to the leafy and affluent suburban community we know today. All the following homes for sale are located within a short walking distance to the town’s charming Main Street full of shops and restaurants, as well as the Metra station, Prairie Path, and Lake Ellyn.

This 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family residence is located directly across from Lake Ellyn, which has a large shady park, walking path, and other amenities. According to the town’s architectural survey, the contemporary design was done by local architect Ernest E. Ternovits Jr. in 1989. Listed for sale with an asking price of $915,000, the house takes advantage of its site full of tall mature trees and oasis-like backyard. You’ll find two-story-high windows and vaulted ceilings with skylights. The outdoor-indoor feeling continues in the sun room with its own deck while the upstairs flex space has a balcony.

Last week I wrote about Craftsman-style homes for sale, including one located in Glen Ellyn. Well, here’s another well-preserved example that was recently reduced in price to $475,000. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow built in 1911 has timeless details. The newly finished basement offers extra space, while the delightful backyard is full of perennials, a flagstone patio, and gazebo. Plus, the Prairie Path is just steps away.

The spectacular 1892 Queen Anne known as “Birdwood” is a designated local landmark full of vintage elements like decorative glass and fretwork. It’s in a great location — close to the lake and the main commercial district — but the home has struggled to sell over the last year. It was built for Lawrence C. Cooper, a native of England, who was an attorney, village historian, and manager of Glen Ellyn’s first baseball team who once played a game against the future Chicago Cubs. If you’re familiar with Glen Ellyn, Cooper is responsible for the “S curve” just north of the railroad tracks. He paid for the extension of Park Blvd but thought it would be more graceful to have a twist than a straight-lined street.

It wouldn’t be the Chicago area without finding a charming 1920s brick bungalow for sale, even in a place like Glen Ellyn. Last sold almost 30 years ago, the 1,860-square-foot home was fully restored by its owners with an updated kitchen and bathrooms that are sensitive to the time period of construction (just look at that beadboard ceiling!). The rear heated sunroom has a rustic touch with all that wood, and I love the natural no-grass front yard.

Last but not least is another magnificent home on a lush piece of property. (If you haven’t noticed by now, Glen Ellyn has a lot of trees.) The unique five-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family residence comes with a price tag of $845,000. Although it’s an older building that dates from the 1950s, it’s pretty close to today’s open-concept trend. The interior gives the impression of being in a treehouse with all the windows framing the tree trunks and leaves outside. Other great details include the second floor’s long and narrow flex space, as well as the private backyard.