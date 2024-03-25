Baseball season is upon us, with Opening Day officially scheduled for March 28. With news of one Chicago team wanting to move elsewhere in the city, I thought I’d focus on the Chicago Cubs, who have been playing in the same location for more than 100 years. Wrigley Field, opened in 1914 and known for its ivy-covered walls and iconic marquee, is the second-oldest active ballpark. Many Chicago residents have a love-hate relationship with Wrigleyville — especially following the renovations carried out by the Ricketts family. But you have to admit it is a lively, dense neighborhood year-round. But good luck finding a single-family residence around here for less than $1 million. So let’s explore properties currently for sale in the heart of Wrigleyville and the surrounding area, ranging from an elegant Victorian to a greystone just a stone’s throw away from the ballpark.

While this stunning residence is not exactly within the boundaries of Wrigleyville, it is less than a mile from the baseball field. The 6,000-square-foot historic mansion, built in 1899, is pricey but worth every penny. Just look at that impeccably preserved Victorian interior full of gorgeous craftsmanship, such as original woodwork and leaded glass windows. Though a single-family residence, I noticed at least three kitchens — one on each floor — along with a wet bar in the basement. It makes me wonder if the home was once divided into separate units.

On sale for the first time in almost 20 years, this historic greystone features four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. It is located just around the block from the ballpark and the legendary Murphy’s Bleachers. Like the previous listing, the property has been beautifully restored with custom built-ins and exquisite millwork. Plus, it comes with multi-family zoning, offering great flexibility. One potential issue is that you have to get used to the noise and vibrations of the 24-hour Red Line running right next to the home!

Down the same street is an 1,800-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that is already contingent, only days after being listed. Not only is it decently priced for the area, but the floor-to-ceiling windows and open concept floor plan make the interior feel bright and spacious. The property includes a balcony, one parking space, and $277 monthly HOA fees that cover a common rooftop deck — perfect for socializing (which is very much a thing in Wrigleyville). Plus, think of all the Wrigley concerts you’ll be able to hear!

Half a block away from the ballpark in the heart of Wrigleyville is another two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with a reasonable asking price. The exterior of the multi-unit building has vintage charm, while the inside reflects a more contemporary lifestyle. Some great details to notice are a wood-burning fireplace and the 12-foot-high ceilings with skylights. In addition to air conditioning and central heating, the property also includes an in-unit washer and dryer. The $343 monthly HOA fees cover storage, sundeck, water, snow removal, and one covered parking space.

Described by the Chicago Tribune as the “largest and finest apartment building in the city,” this superb example of 1920s Beaux-Arts architecture by architect Robert S. De Golyer is located just half a mile away from Wrigley Field. On the fourth floor, this 2,200-square-foot unit with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms underwent a complete gut renovation five years ago. If security is a concern, there are two doorman-attended lobbies. Although the sale price isn’t too bad, please remember it is a co-op, so the HOA fees are quite high (just over $2,500 per month).