With rising housing costs, limited new construction, and record-low inventory, it appears that Illinois is moving closer to banning single-family zoning across the state. While it may sound dramatic to the average person; there is no need for concern: This potential change simply expands the possibilities for future development. Essentially, it means that more than just single-family homes can be constructed in a specific area, allowing for multi-unit buildings to be legal anywhere. Introduced in late January by State Representative Bob Rita, along with five co-sponsors, this latest proposal aims to amend the zoning division of the Illinois Municipal Code. House Bill 1814 states “…for all new development after January 1, 2026, each city with a population of 25,000 or more shall allow the development of all middle housing types on lots or parcels with a total area greater than 5,000 square feet and that are zoned for any type of residential use.”

Exactly one year ago, State Representative Kam Buckner introduced a similar bill, the Single-Family Zoning Ban Act, aimed at increasing density in cities with populations exceeding 100,000 by prohibiting zoning areas exclusively for single-family use. If both bills were to pass, single-family zoning would be eliminated in Illinois, leading to the construction of a wider variety of more affordable housing options, such as duplexes and townhouses, as I wrote about last week. With all this discussion about single-family residences, let’s check out some new listings in Chicago that have just hit the market — in some cases for the first time in decades.

Anyone who has spent time in the Old Town Triangle District has likely seen “The Yellow House,” one of several historic gems in the area built shortly after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. This 2,800-square-foot, three-bedroom home is on the market for the first time in 26 years. A three-time winner of the City of Chicago Garden Contest, the property boasts a secret garden behind a charming white picket fence. This outdoor space, filled with plants and antique bricks, has also been a staple of the garden walk during the annual Old Town Art Fair. According to Crain’s, the original owners, John and Ida Waldo, salvaged materials from the fire, which is apparent in the burn scars on the basement wood. The current owners have added their own spin on the interior, with numerous stained glass pieces and a stone fireplace in the family room.

This custom-built, all-brick home — one of seven on the same block in Uptown designed by architects Edward Raap & Associates — has been listed for the first time since its construction in 1990. Situated on an almost double lot (a rare find in the city), this 3,285-square-foot, three-story residence features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a south-facing kitchen, a large roof deck, and an attached two-car garage. Due to its prime location, the property is within walking distance of all the amenities one is looking for in the city: the lakefront trail, Montrose Beach and Bird Sanctuary, entertainment venues such as the Aragon Ballroom, restaurants along the Argyle Corridor, and various public transportation options, including the Red Line and two express bus routes to downtown.

With the same owner for over 40 years, this home in Sauganash certainly fits with the theme of our other listings. The 1930s Tudor Revival design features a striking brick exterior adorned with multiple gables and a prominent chimney. Described as “carefully maintained” in the listing, the nearly 1,500-square-foot home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, and a partly finished full basement. Some notable interior features include a vintage pink-tiled bathroom and a wood-paneled sunroom. The property is conveniently located close to I-94, a Metra stop, Whole Foods, and LaBagh and Forest Glen woods.

In the West Lawn neighborhood, there is a brick Cape Cod-style residence, built circa 1949, that would be ideal for any buyer seeking historic character at an affordable price in the city. I could not find any sales history for this 1,600-square-foot home, which has the possibility of four total bedrooms. It is evident from the photos that someone lived here a considerable amount of time, but there is plenty of potential for renovation. According to the listing, preserved hardwood flooring lies beneath the carpet “ready to be exposed.” One of the three bathrooms features vintage cream-colored tile, plus there’s a linoleum floor in the basement, which would be the perfect space to set up a man cave or bar area.

Let’s finish up this real estate round-up in the Irving Park neighborhood with this updated three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow that is for sale for the first time in almost 10 years. Originally built in 1911, the nearly 3,000-square-foot residence has been completely renovated, now showcasing a modern, open-concept interior. In addition to a gourmet kitchen and primary bedroom suite, the fully finished basement features a spacious recreation area and a laundry room. There is also a fully insulated, heated two-car garage. The modern upgrades are clearly reflected in the current asking price, which represents a 42% increase since it was last on the market.