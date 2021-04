How to Make Pink Salt’s Grilled Chicken Satay Sandwich

Palita Sriratana’s sandwich is a take on the satay skewers you’ll find in Bangkok. “Typically you get pork or chicken skewers, ajat cucumber relish, and toast to dip in the peanut sauce,” she says. If you want to make extra marinade, go ahead: “It’s perfect for baked chicken.” Read the full recipe here, and our guide to Chicago's best sandwiches here. (Video sponsored by Turano Baking Co.)