If pot pie is the cozy sweater of meals, then the version at Spinning J in Humboldt Park delivers comfort with style. Chef Dinah Grossman fills a buttery pie crust with saag paneer, the classic Indian mixture of spinach, spices, and cubes of paneer, a mild, creamy Indian-style cheese that miraculously holds its shape and texture when baked. You can find it fresh or frozen at Metro Spice Mart or Cermak Fresh Market. See the full recipe here.