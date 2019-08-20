Edit Module
How to Make Etta’s Delectable Late-Summer Salad

By Maggie Hennessy

Published today at 11:49 a.m.

Photo: Jeff Marini

Flavorful late-summer produce demands little manipulation beyond slicing, seasoning, and perhaps a turn on the grill. But sometimes it’s nice to give even the simplest seasonal bounty an extra flourish. For this tomato, squash, and roasted corn salad, chef Danny Grant of Etta does just that, adding a hidden layer of creamy stracciatella cheese.

Danny Grant’s Tomato and Stracciatella Salad

Yield:4 servings
Active time:20 minutes
Total time:25 minutes

2 Ears corn, shucked and rinsed
2 Tbsp. Extra virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
  Salt, to taste
1 lb. Heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
1 Small zucchini or summer squash, sliced into ribbons
2 Tbsp. White balsamic vinegar
12 Mint leaves, chopped
12 Basil leaves, torn into pieces
2 cups Stracciatella cheese (available at Eataly)
  Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
½ cup Arugula leaves, for garnish

 

Grilling corn

Heat a gas grill or prepare a charcoal grill, letting coals ash over fully. Rub corn with some olive oil, and cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides and tender, about 10 minutes. Remove, season with salt, and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice kernels off cob and set aside.

 

Combining salad

In a large mixing bowl, combine the corn, tomatoes, and zucchini. Add the vinegar and 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and gently toss ingredients until well coated.

Fold in mint and basil and set aside.

 

Stracciatella

Spoon the stracciatella onto a large serving platter, using the back of the spoon to spread the cheese evenly to within an inch or so of the edge.

Top with the tomato mixture, covering the cheese completely. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with arugula and serve.

