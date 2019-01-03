How to Make Hot Buttered Rum

Here’s a recipe for a hot spiced drink from Sparrow’s Peter Vestinos that’ll keep the good cheer flowing all season long. The trick? A dough-like base — made with butter, brown sugar, and baking spices — that you can prep ahead of time and keep in the fridge for the many holiday cocktail gatherings to come. “It’s a bit of work initially,” says Vestinos, “but not much more than making cookies.”

Peter Vestino’s Hot Buttered Rum

Makes enough for 16 cocktails

For the butter base

1 Stick unsalted butter, softened 1 cup Lightly packed light brown sugar, broken up to remove clumps 2 tsp. Ground cinnamon 1½ tsp. Ground nutmeg 1½ tsp. Ground allspice ¾ tsp. Ground ginger 1½ tsp. Vanilla extract ¾ tsp. Molasses Pinch Salt

For the drink

1 heaping Tbsp. Butter base, brought to room temperature 1½ oz. Aged dark rum, like Appleton Estate Reserve 5 oz. Hot water 1 piece Star anise

Mix all the butter base ingredients in a standing mixer until well creamed.

Pack the butter base into a container, cover tightly, and refrigerate. (It will keep for up to three months.)

Combine butter base, rum, and hot water in a heatproof mug.

Stir until butter base is fully dissolved.

Garnish with star anise.

This article appears in the December 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







