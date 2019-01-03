How to Make Hot Buttered Rum
Watch Chicago’s Carrie Schedler make this recipe from Sparrow
Here’s a recipe for a hot spiced drink from Sparrow’s Peter Vestinos that’ll keep the good cheer flowing all season long. The trick? A dough-like base — made with butter, brown sugar, and baking spices — that you can prep ahead of time and keep in the fridge for the many holiday cocktail gatherings to come. “It’s a bit of work initially,” says Vestinos, “but not much more than making cookies.”
Peter Vestino’s Hot Buttered Rum
Makes enough for 16 cocktails
For the butter base
|1
|Stick unsalted butter, softened
|1 cup
|Lightly packed light brown sugar, broken up to remove clumps
|2 tsp.
|Ground cinnamon
|1½ tsp.
|Ground nutmeg
|1½ tsp.
|Ground allspice
|¾ tsp.
|Ground ginger
|1½ tsp.
|Vanilla extract
|¾ tsp.
|Molasses
|Pinch
|Salt
For the drink
|1 heaping Tbsp.
|Butter base, brought to room temperature
|1½ oz.
|Aged dark rum, like Appleton Estate Reserve
|5 oz.
|Hot water
|1 piece
|Star anise
Mix all the butter base ingredients in a standing mixer until well creamed.
Pack the butter base into a container, cover tightly, and refrigerate. (It will keep for up to three months.)
Combine butter base, rum, and hot water in a heatproof mug.
Stir until butter base is fully dissolved.
Garnish with star anise.
