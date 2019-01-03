Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

How to Make Hot Buttered Rum

Watch Chicago’s Carrie Schedler make this recipe from Sparrow

By Maggie Hennessy

Published today at 2:18 p.m.

Photos: Jeff Marini

Here’s a recipe for a hot spiced drink from Sparrow’s Peter Vestinos that’ll keep the good cheer flowing all season long. The trick? A dough-like base — made with butter, brown sugar, and baking spices — that you can prep ahead of time and keep in the fridge for the many holiday cocktail gatherings to come. “It’s a bit of work initially,” says Vestinos, “but not much more than making cookies.”

Peter Vestino’s Hot Buttered Rum

Makes enough for 16 cocktails

For the butter base

1 Stick unsalted butter, softened
1 cup Lightly packed light brown sugar, broken up to remove clumps
2 tsp. Ground cinnamon
1½ tsp. Ground nutmeg
1½ tsp. Ground allspice
¾ tsp. Ground ginger
1½ tsp. Vanilla extract
¾ tsp. Molasses
Pinch Salt

For the drink

1 heaping Tbsp. Butter base, brought to room temperature
1½ oz. Aged dark rum, like Appleton Estate Reserve
5 oz. Hot water
1 piece Star anise

 

Butter base

Mix all the butter base ingredients in a standing mixer until well creamed.

Pack the butter base into a container, cover tightly, and refrigerate. (It will keep for up to three months.)

 

Combining the butter base with rum

Combine butter base, rum, and hot water in a heatproof mug.

Stir until butter base is fully dissolved.

Garnish with star anise.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module