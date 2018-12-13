Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
I’ve Got a Guy

Where Malika Ameen Gets Her Spices

The chef and author of Sweet Sugar, Sultry Spice: Exotic Flavors to Wake Up Your Baking shares her go-to shop.

Interview by Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 11:31 a.m.

Photo: Courtesy of Malika Ameen

Kamdar Plaza has been in business for over 40 years — I grew up going there with my mom. The spices are always fresh, since turnover is high and the owners travel to India numerous times a year to meet with their purveyors. Jaggery, a type of cane sugar, is a great ingredient to play with in sweet and savory foods. I use it to make spiced caramels and a Pakistani rice dish called gur walay chawal — it’s crunchy, sugary, golden, aromatic, and divine. Kamdar also has some of the best traditional Indian street food snacks on Devon Avenue. My favorite is the papdi chaat. I like them to add a drizzle of sweet-sour tamarind chutney to mine.” 2646 W. Devon Ave., West Rogers Park

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module