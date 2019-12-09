In the Kitchen: Beef Tenderloin With Chimichurri
Nothing befits a festive dinner quite like a roast, and John Manion of El Che Steakhouse & Bar and La Sirena Clandestina has arguably perfected one of the classics — a beef tenderloin. He roasts the meat until it’s crusty outside and super tender inside, then slathers it in garlicky chimichurri. “It’s a crowd-pleaser,” Manion says. “It’s also great as leftovers.” Ask your butcher to trim and tie the meat so it cooks more evenly: “The tenderloin is way too expensive to take any chances with.”
John Manion’s Beef Tenderloin With Chimichurri
Yield:6 servings
Active time:20 minutes
Total time:12 to 24 hours
|3 cups
|Fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves (from about three bunches), finely chopped
|1½ tsp.
|Fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped
|6
|Garlic cloves, finely chopped
|¼ cup
|Distilled white vinegar
|1 tsp.
|Kosher salt, plus more as needed
|1 tsp.
|Freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
|1
|Bay leaf
|¾ tsp.
|Dried red pepper flakes
|¾ cup
|Extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
|1
|Beef tenderloin (3 to 4 lb.), trimmed of silver skin and tied
In a medium airtight container, stir together chopped herbs, garlic, vinegar, salt, pepper, bay leaf, and red pepper flakes. Stir in ¾ cup olive oil, cover, and refrigerate chimichurri overnight.
Heat the oven to 475 degrees. Rub tenderloin liberally with salt and pepper, then massage with olive oil.
Place tenderloin on a roasting rack and roast until the center of the thickest part reaches 120 degrees for rare, or 125 degrees for medium-rare, about 25 to 30 minutes.
Remove tenderloin from the oven, cut off strings, and use a spatula to slather it with approximately a cup of the chimichurri. Let rest, covered, for 15 minutes.
Slice and serve with remaining chimichurri.
