Nothing befits a festive dinner quite like a roast, and John Manion of El Che Steakhouse & Bar and La Sirena Clandestina has arguably perfected one of the classics — a beef tenderloin. He roasts the meat until it’s crusty outside and super tender inside, then slathers it in garlicky chimichurri. “It’s a crowd-pleaser,” Manion says. “It’s also great as leftovers.” Ask your butcher to trim and tie the meat so it cooks more evenly: “The tenderloin is way too expensive to take any chances with.”

John Manion’s Beef Tenderloin With Chimichurri

Yield:6 servings

Active time:20 minutes

Total time:12 to 24 hours

3 cups Fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves (from about three bunches), finely chopped 1½ tsp. Fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped 6 Garlic cloves, finely chopped ¼ cup Distilled white vinegar 1 tsp. Kosher salt, plus more as needed 1 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed 1 Bay leaf ¾ tsp. Dried red pepper flakes ¾ cup Extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed 1 Beef tenderloin (3 to 4 lb.), trimmed of silver skin and tied

In a medium airtight container, stir together chopped herbs, garlic, vinegar, salt, pepper, bay leaf, and red pepper flakes. Stir in ¾ cup olive oil, cover, and refrigerate chimichurri overnight.

Heat the oven to 475 degrees. Rub tenderloin liberally with salt and pepper, then massage with olive oil.

Place tenderloin on a roasting rack and roast until the center of the thickest part reaches 120 degrees for rare, or 125 degrees for medium-rare, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Remove tenderloin from the oven, cut off strings, and use a spatula to slather it with approximately a cup of the chimichurri. Let rest, covered, for 15 minutes.

Slice and serve with remaining chimichurri.

