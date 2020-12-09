Bake Aya Fukai’s Chewy Ginger Cookies

Aya Fukai, owner of West Town’s Aya Pastry, sells a lot of ginger cookies during the holidays, and no wonder: Hers are loaded with warming winter flavors and have just the right amount of chew. The secret is freezing the dough before baking. “It prevents them from spreading too much,” she says. Since the dough will last in an airtight container in the freezer for up to two weeks, it also means you can have ready-to-bake cookies on hand whenever a craving strikes.

Aya Fukai’s Chewy Ginger Cookies

Makes:18 cookies

Active time:20 minutes

Total time:2 hours 40 minutes

8 Tbsp. Unsalted butter, room temperature ⅔ cup Granulated sugar 3 Tbsp. Molasses 1½ cups All-purpose flour 2 tsp. Ground ginger 1 tsp. Ground cinnamon ½ tsp. Ground cloves 1 tsp. Baking soda 1 tsp. Kosher salt 1 Egg, room temperature 1 cup Turbinado sugar (such as Sugar in the Raw)

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix butter, sugar, and molasses on medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl.

Add egg to butter mixture and mix on medium for 30 seconds. Stop mixer to scrape down bowl, then mix on medium until well combined, about 1 minute.

In a medium bowl, sift flour, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

Pour a third of dry ingredients into mixer bowl and mix on low just until incorporated, about 15 seconds. Scrape bottom and sides of bowl. Repeat process twice until all dry ingredients have been added.

Scoop dough into 18 balls using a small ice cream scoop.

Place on a baking tray and freeze completely, at least 2 hours.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking trays with parchment. Spread turbinado sugar in a shallow dish. Just before baking, remove dough from freezer and roll the top of each cookie in sugar. Arrange cookies 2 inches apart on baking trays.

Bake, rotating trays halfway through, until centers are set and edges have just begun to brown, about 15 minutes. Let cookies rest 5 minutes; transfer to wire racks to cool fully. Store in an airtight container up to 3 days.

This article appears in the December 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

