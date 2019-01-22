Edit Module
How to Make Roasted Vegetable Piccata

BLVD’s Johnny Besch shares his recipe.

By Maggie Hennessy

Published today at 3:45 p.m.

Photos: Jeff Marini

Johnny Besch, the executive chef at BLVD, has given a bright twist to a classic piccata, subbing in roasted root vegetables for thin-sliced meat or fish and white wine for lemon juice. Add whole-wheat pasta and a sprinkling of Parmesan to turn this side dish into a cozy and healthy vegetarian dinner.

Johnny Besch’s Roasted Vegetable Piccata

Serves:2 (as a side dish or light entrée)
Active Time:20 minutes
Total time:45 minutes

⅔ cup Diced kohlrabi or turnips
⅔ cup Quartered radishes
⅔ cup Diced sunchokes or parsnips
⅔ cup Roughly chopped Broccolini
  Olive oil
  Kosher salt
  Black pepper
4 Minced garlic cloves
2 Tbsp. Butter
½ cup White wine
1 Tbsp. Capers, divided
3 Tbsp. Chopped Italian parsley, divided
  Coarse sea salt

 

Veggies baking

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss kohlrabi, radishes, sunchokes, and Broccolini with a few teaspoons of olive oil, plus salt and pepper to taste, and spread the vegetables on a sheet pan in a single layer.

Roast, tossing once or twice, until they are tender and browned, about 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and cover with foil.

 

Garlic being sauteed in oil

Meanwhile, in a small sauté pan, heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute (don’t let it burn).

Whisk in butter, turn the heat to medium-high, and add white wine.

Simmer until mixture has reduced slightly, about 30 seconds, then add half the capers and half the parsley and remove from heat.

 

Piccata sauce being poured over veggies

Pour piccata sauce over the vegetables and toss to coat.

Serve in bowls, garnished with remaining capers and parsley and a sprinkling of sea salt.

