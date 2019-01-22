How to Make Roasted Vegetable Piccata

Johnny Besch, the executive chef at BLVD, has given a bright twist to a classic piccata, subbing in roasted root vegetables for thin-sliced meat or fish and white wine for lemon juice. Add whole-wheat pasta and a sprinkling of Parmesan to turn this side dish into a cozy and healthy vegetarian dinner.

Johnny Besch’s Roasted Vegetable Piccata

Serves:2 (as a side dish or light entrée)

Active Time:20 minutes

Total time:45 minutes

⅔ cup Diced kohlrabi or turnips ⅔ cup Quartered radishes ⅔ cup Diced sunchokes or parsnips ⅔ cup Roughly chopped Broccolini Olive oil Kosher salt Black pepper 4 Minced garlic cloves 2 Tbsp. Butter ½ cup White wine 1 Tbsp. Capers, divided 3 Tbsp. Chopped Italian parsley, divided Coarse sea salt

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss kohlrabi, radishes, sunchokes, and Broccolini with a few teaspoons of olive oil, plus salt and pepper to taste, and spread the vegetables on a sheet pan in a single layer.

Roast, tossing once or twice, until they are tender and browned, about 20 minutes.

Remove from the oven and cover with foil.

Meanwhile, in a small sauté pan, heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute (don’t let it burn).

Whisk in butter, turn the heat to medium-high, and add white wine.

Simmer until mixture has reduced slightly, about 30 seconds, then add half the capers and half the parsley and remove from heat.

Pour piccata sauce over the vegetables and toss to coat.

Serve in bowls, garnished with remaining capers and parsley and a sprinkling of sea salt.

This article appears in the January 2019 issue of Chicago magazine.

