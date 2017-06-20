Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

The Rice Krispies Treat Goes Postmodern

This classic dessert isn’t just for kids anymore.

By Carly Boers

Published today at 10:56 a.m.

Six varieties of rice krispies treats
Photo: Jeff Marini

1. Salted and Buttered Popcorn

A savory blast of movie-theater-style popcorn is marshmallow’s ideal match, producing easily the best flavor combo of the bunch. $3. Summer House Santa Monica, 1954 N. Halsted St.

2. Pork Floss and Seaweed

Consuming a sweet snack shot through with pork floss, seaweed, and sesame seeds and topped with fish-sauce-flavored caramel and fried shallots sounds like a dare. But leave it to the Fat Rice crew to make the taste oddly alluring. $6. Bakery at Fat Rice, 2951 W. Diversey Ave.

3. Confetti with Buttercream

The ooey-gooiest specimen is loaded with sprinkles, then slapped with a thick layer of Sweet Mandy B’s signature buttercream frosting. It’s cereal treat meets cake—meets sugar coma. $4.50. Sweet Mandy B’s, 1208 W. Webster Ave.

4. S’Mores-Like

Graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow (even whole ones sprinkled on top for good measure) are all accounted for. A heck of a lot easier than building a fire. $4. Goddess and Grocer, multiple locations, goddessandgrocer.com

5. Citrus Brown Butter

When pastry chef extraordinaire Dana Cree gets in on a trend, you know it’s the real deal. Her rich, well-balanced treats are flavored, variously, with lemon, grapefruit, tangerine, and orange zest. $3. Publican Quality Meats, 825 W. Fulton Market

6. Raspberry and White Chocolate

One way to glam up the characteristically homely snack: Pack it with housemade raspberry ’mallows, freeze-dried berries, and white chocolate chips. $3.50. XO Marshmallow, 6977 N. Sheridan Rd.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module