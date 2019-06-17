This Summer Sundae Will Leave You Peachless Beatrix’s pastry chef shares a recipe that’s sure to be a hit with the whole family.

If you’re like Beatrix’s pastry chef/partner Yasmin Gutierrez, you’ll probably be overloaded with ripe peaches when they hit their peak in July. Consider making this ice cream sundae. “The rosemary gives it extra freshness,” Gutierrez says. “My kids love it.”

Yasmin Gutierrez’s Summer Peach Sundae

Yield:4 sundaes

Active Time:30 minutes

Total time:45 minutes

1 cup Pecans, roughly chopped ⅛ tsp. Salt ⅛ tsp. Pepper 2 cups plus 2 tsp. Maple syrup 4 Peaches, 1 cut into large chunks and 3 cut into ¼-inch slices 1 Sprig fresh rosemary 1½ Tbsp. Butter, at room temperature 2 pints Vanilla ice cream

Heat the oven to 300 degrees.

Toss pecans, salt, pepper, and 2 teaspoons maple syrup in a medium bowl, then spread pecans on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and bake for 15 minutes, stirring halfway through. Set aside to cool.

Combine the remaining maple syrup, peach chunks, and rosemary in a pot, and simmer until reduced by a third, about 15 minutes.

Whisk in the butter and strain the mixture, discarding the rosemary and peaches. Set aside to cool.

Warm 1 cup of the rosemary-peach syrup in a sauté pan over medium-high heat.

Add the sliced peaches and toss until just tender and starting to caramelize, about 2 minutes, then remove from heat.

Add a big scoop of vanilla ice cream into each sundae dish.

Top with half the peaches and syrup, and add 1 tablespoon of the pecans to each dish. Add another scoop of ice cream to each dish and top each with the remaining peaches and syrup. Top each with another tablespoon of pecans and serve.

