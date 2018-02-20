Here’s a reason to go out drinking more often: the Back Room Shakespeare Project. It works like this: A troupe of actors sets up while you’re sipping a beer at your favorite bar—maybe the Radler in Logan Square or the Hideout in West Town, to name two recent venues—and performs one of the Bard’s plays for free. (They do this at least five times a year.) There’s no director, no stage, no fussiness, no shushing. Just bawdy energy and pure poetry, the way Shakespeare would have wanted it. To get on an email list of upcoming engagements, visit backroomshakespeare.com.

This article appears in the March 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







