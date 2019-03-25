How to Make Tanta’s Pollo a la Brasa

This Peruvian-inspired roast chicken from Tanta chef Giancarlo Valera achieves the holy grail of crisp, burnished skin and succulent meat thanks to a saltwater brine and a flavorful marinade combining soy sauce, cola, and a paste made from fiery ají amarillo chiles.

Giancarlo Valera’s Pollo a la Brasa

Serves:4

Active Time:25 minutes

Total time:6 hours 40 minutes

2 qts. Cold water 3 Tbsp. Kosher salt 1 Amish chicken (about 3 lbs.) ¼ cup Ají amarillo paste (available in the international section of most grocery stores) 4 Garlic cloves 3 oz. Soy sauce 1 tsp. Dried oregano ½ tsp. Cumin ½ tsp. Freshly ground black pepper 3 oz. White vinegar 2 oz. Coca-Cola 2 oz. Lager or Pilsner beer

Combine water and 2½ tablespoons salt in a large, deep bowl. Stir to dissolve the salt. Add the chicken.

Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Rinse the chicken with fresh water and pat dry.

Purée ají amarillo paste, garlic, soy sauce, oregano, cumin, pepper, vinegar, and remaining salt in a blender until smooth.

Stir in cola and beer. Place chicken in a gallon-size resealable freezer bag, add the marinade, and seal.

Massage it all over the bird, set it in a large bowl, and refrigerate for 3 hours.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and pat dry. Place the chicken on a sheet pan, breast side up.

Roast for about 1 hour, or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the thigh. Let the chicken rest, tented with foil, for 15 minutes before carving.

