Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Five Great Midwestern Food Cities

Where to Eat in Louisville, According to a Local Chef

We asked Edward Lee to recommend a day’s itinerary (without including his own place).

By Alina Dizik

Published today at 8:00 a.m.

Edward Lee
Photo: Dan Dry Photography

Drive time:5 hours
Excuse to go:The annual music festival Forecastle (July 12 to 14) is like Lollapalooza minus the suburban teen invasion. Headliners include the Avett Brothers and Anderson.Paak.
Local expert:Edward Lee, chef-owner of 610 Magnolia, MilkWood, and Whiskey Dry

Con Huevos
Con Huevos Photo: Ale Sierra
Breakfast

Con Huevos

Lee’s standby on the Mexican-inspired menu is the huevos rancheros. “The salsas are homemade and delicious,” he adds. 2339 Frankfort Ave.

Royals Hot Chicken
Royals Hot Chicken Photo: Rachel Waters
Lunch

Royals Hot Chicken

Choose from five heat levels and seven dipping sauces at this Nashville-style chicken institution. “I go for the second hottest, which is plenty hot.” 736 E. Market St.

Dinner

Vietnam Kitchen

“One of the city’s originals — it’s been here more than 25 years.” His usual? Spicy rice noodles with satay broth, broccoli, peanuts, and lemongrass. 5339 Mitscher Ave.

Dessert

Wiltshire Bakery & Café

The baked goods at the catering company–turned–restaurant lean toward nostalgic childhood faves: “They make everything from homemade Pop-Tarts to mini-doughnuts.” 901 Barret Ave.

Edit Module

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module