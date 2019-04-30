Where to Eat in Louisville, According to a Local Chef
We asked Edward Lee to recommend a day’s itinerary (without including his own place).
Drive time:5 hours
Excuse to go:The annual music festival Forecastle (July 12 to 14) is like Lollapalooza minus the suburban teen invasion. Headliners include the Avett Brothers and Anderson.Paak.
Local expert:Edward Lee, chef-owner of 610 Magnolia, MilkWood, and Whiskey Dry
Con Huevos
Lee’s standby on the Mexican-inspired menu is the huevos rancheros. “The salsas are homemade and delicious,” he adds. 2339 Frankfort Ave.
Royals Hot Chicken
Choose from five heat levels and seven dipping sauces at this Nashville-style chicken institution. “I go for the second hottest, which is plenty hot.” 736 E. Market St.
Vietnam Kitchen
“One of the city’s originals — it’s been here more than 25 years.” His usual? Spicy rice noodles with satay broth, broccoli, peanuts, and lemongrass. 5339 Mitscher Ave.
Wiltshire Bakery & Café
The baked goods at the catering company–turned–restaurant lean toward nostalgic childhood faves: "They make everything from homemade Pop-Tarts to mini-doughnuts." 901 Barret Ave.
