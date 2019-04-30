Five Great Midwestern Food Cities

Where to Eat in Louisville, According to a Local Chef We asked Edward Lee to recommend a day’s itinerary (without including his own place).

Drive time:5 hours

Excuse to go:The annual music festival Forecastle (July 12 to 14) is like Lollapalooza minus the suburban teen invasion. Headliners include the Avett Brothers and Anderson.Paak.

Local expert:Edward Lee, chef-owner of 610 Magnolia, MilkWood, and Whiskey Dry

Con Huevos Photo: Ale Sierra

Breakfast

Con Huevos

Lee’s standby on the Mexican-inspired menu is the huevos rancheros. “The salsas are homemade and delicious,” he adds. 2339 Frankfort Ave.

Royals Hot Chicken Photo: Rachel Waters

Lunch

Royals Hot Chicken

Choose from five heat levels and seven dipping sauces at this Nashville-style chicken institution. “I go for the second hottest, which is plenty hot.” 736 E. Market St.

Dinner

Vietnam Kitchen

“One of the city’s originals — it’s been here more than 25 years.” His usual? Spicy rice noodles with satay broth, broccoli, peanuts, and lemongrass. 5339 Mitscher Ave.

Dessert

Wiltshire Bakery & Café

The baked goods at the catering company–turned–restaurant lean toward nostalgic childhood faves: “They make everything from homemade Pop-Tarts to mini-doughnuts.” 901 Barret Ave.

