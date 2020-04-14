The 50 Most Powerful Women in Chicago
They come from all over the city and from every field, but those who made the rankings have one thing in common: They’ve got clout, and they know how to use it.
Edit Module
How I Found My Power
1
Lori Lightfoot
Mayor of Chicago
Lori Lightfoot
Mayor of Chicago
2
Penny Pritzker
Philanthropist and entrepreneur
Penny Pritzker
Philanthropist and entrepreneur
3
Mellody Hobson
President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments
Mellody Hobson
President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments
4
Mary Dillon
CEO of Ulta Beauty
Mary Dillon
CEO of Ulta Beauty
5
Anne Caprara
Chief of staff for Governor J.B. Pritzker
Anne Caprara
Chief of staff for Governor J.B. Pritzker
6
Toni Preckwinkle
President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners
Toni Preckwinkle
President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners
7
Jeanne Gang
Founder and principal of Studio Gang Architects
Jeanne Gang
Founder and principal of Studio Gang Architects
8
Janice Jackson
CEO of Chicago Public Schools
Janice Jackson
CEO of Chicago Public Schools
9
Laura Ricketts
Co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and member of the National Leadership Council of Lambda Legal
Laura Ricketts
Co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and member of the National Leadership Council of Lambda Legal
10
Kim Foxx
State’s attorney of Cook County
Kim Foxx
State’s attorney of Cook County
11
Helene D. Gayle
President and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust
Helene D. Gayle
President and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust
12
Toi Hutchinson
Senior adviser to the governor on cannabis control
Toi Hutchinson
Senior adviser to the governor on cannabis control
How I Found My Power
Read about what set five of the women in our rankings on their path.
13
Stacy Davis Gates
Vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union
Stacy Davis Gates
Vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union
14
Eve Ewing
Assistant professor at the University of Chicago and author
Eve Ewing
Assistant professor at the University of Chicago and author
15
Jamie Rhee
Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation
Jamie Rhee
Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation
16
Louise Bernard
Director of the museum of the Obama Presidential Center
Louise Bernard
Director of the museum of the Obama Presidential Center
17
Juliana Stratton
Lieutenant governor of Illinois
Juliana Stratton
Lieutenant governor of Illinois
18
Tina Tchen
President and CEO of Time’s Up
Tina Tchen
President and CEO of Time’s Up
19
Lauren Underwood
U.S. representative for the 14th District
Lauren Underwood
U.S. representative for the 14th District
20
Karen Sauder
Vice president of sales and site lead at Google
Karen Sauder
Vice president of sales and site lead at Google
21
Sol Flores
Deputy governor of Illinois
Sol Flores
Deputy governor of Illinois
22
Rebecca Pallmeyer
Chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
Rebecca Pallmeyer
Chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
23
Tammy Duckworth
U.S. senator
Tammy Duckworth
U.S. senator
24
Stephanie Izard
Executive chef at Girl & the Goat and chef-owner at Cabra Cevicheria
Stephanie Izard
Executive chef at Girl & the Goat and chef-owner at Cabra Cevicheria
25
Anna Shapiro
Artistic director of Steppenwolf Theatre
Anna Shapiro
Artistic director of Steppenwolf Theatre
26
Fran Spielman
City Hall reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times
Fran Spielman
City Hall reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times
27
Jennie Huang Bennett
Chief financial officer of Chicago
Jennie Huang Bennett
Chief financial officer of Chicago
28
Jennifer Lyons
Vice president of news for WGN America
Jennifer Lyons
Vice president of news for WGN America
29
Marilynn Gardner
President and CEO of Navy Pier
Marilynn Gardner
President and CEO of Navy Pier
30
Kimberly Lightford
State senator for the 4th District
Kimberly Lightford
State senator for the 4th District
31
Janet Foutty
Executive chair of the board of Deloitte
Janet Foutty
Executive chair of the board of Deloitte
32
Tracy Baim
Publisher of the Chicago Reader
Tracy Baim
Publisher of the Chicago Reader
33
Leslie Bluhm
Cofounder and president of Chicago Cares
Leslie Bluhm
Cofounder and president of Chicago Cares
34
Susana Mendoza
Comptroller of Illinois
Susana Mendoza
Comptroller of Illinois
35
Constance Jones
CEO of Noble Network of Charter Schools
Constance Jones
CEO of Noble Network of Charter Schools
36
Betsy Ziegler
CEO of 1871
Betsy Ziegler
CEO of 1871
37
Andrea Zopp
President and CEO of World Business Chicago
Andrea Zopp
President and CEO of World Business Chicago
38
Amy Campanelli
Public defender of Cook County
Amy Campanelli
Public defender of Cook County
39
Naomi Beckwith
Senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
Naomi Beckwith
Senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
40
Linda Coberly
Chief of the appellate division at Winston & Strawn
Linda Coberly
Chief of the appellate division at Winston & Strawn
41
Karen Herold
Principal at Studio K
Karen Herold
Principal at Studio K
42
Louise Kiernan
Editor in chief of ProPublica Illinois
Louise Kiernan
Editor in chief of ProPublica Illinois
43
Rebecca Makkai
Novelist
Rebecca Makkai
Novelist
44
Maria Pappas
Treasurer of Cook County
Maria Pappas
Treasurer of Cook County
45
Alaina Hampton
Political consultant
Alaina Hampton
Political consultant
46
Suzet McKinney
CEO and executive director of the Illinois Medical District
Suzet McKinney
CEO and executive director of the Illinois Medical District
47
Bridget Gainer
Cook County commissioner for the 10th District
Bridget Gainer
Cook County commissioner for the 10th District
48
Mikki Kendall
Author and activist
Mikki Kendall
Author and activist
49
Marie Newman
Presumptive U.S. representative for the 3rd District
Marie Newman
Presumptive U.S. representative for the 3rd District
50
Julia Momose
Creative director at Kumiko and Kikko
Julia Momose
Creative director at Kumiko and Kikko
Photography: (BAIM) GLITTERGUTS; (BECKWITH) NAHAN KEAY; (BERNARD) CLARISSA BONET; (BLUHM) SHERI WHITKO PHOTOGRAPHY; (CAMPANELLI) ZBIGNIEW BZDAK/TRIBUNE; (CAPRARA) CLARISSA BONET; (COBERLY) CHRIS HARALAMBIDIS; (DAVIS GATES) CLARISSA BONET | HAIR AND MAKEUP FOR DAVIS GATES: DENISE MILLOY/MAKEUP MAGIC INC. (DILLON) JAMES C. SVEHLA/FOR THE TRIBUNE; (DUCKWORTH) STACEY WESCOTT/TRIBUNE; (EWING) NOLIS ANDERSON; (FLORES) JOSE M. OSORIO/TRIBUNE; (FOUTTY) STACY GOLDEN; (FOXX) KIICHIRO SATO/AP; (GAINER) KRISTAN LIEB/FOR THE TRIBUNE; (GANG) ERIN HOOLEY/TRIBUNE; (GARDNER) JAMES C. SVEHLA/FOR THE TRIBUNE; (GAYLE) KRISTAN LIEB/FOR THE TRIBUNE; (HAMPTON) STACEY WESCOTT/TRIBUNE; (HEROLD) ERIC KLEINBERG; (HOBSON) JAMES C. SVEHLA/FOR THE TRIBUNE; (HUANG BENNETT) PATRICK L. PYSZKA/CITY OF CHICAGO; (HUTCHINSON) ZBIGNIEW BZDAK/TRIBUNE; (IZARD) TIMOTHY HIATT/GETTY IMAGES; (JACKSON) BRIAN CASSELLA/TRIBUNE; (JONES) LAURYN R. SCOTT; (KENDALL) ALLY ALLMORE; (KIERNAN) KYLE BONDESON; (LIGHTFOOT) THOMAS CHADWICK; (LIGHTFORD) ANTONIO PEREZ/TRIBUNE; (LYONS) AMY AIELLO PHOTOGRAPHY; (MAKKAI) JOHN J. KIM/TRIBUNE; (MCKINNEY) COURTESY OF SUZET MCKINNEY; (MENDOZA) ERIN HOOLEY/TRIBUNE; (MOMOSE) MICHELLE KANAAR/FOR THE TRIBUNE; (NEWMAN) ANTONIO PEREZ/TRIBUNE; (PALLMEYER) ABEL URIBE/TRIBUNE; (PAPPAS) KRISTAN LIEB/FOR THE TRIBUNE; (PRECKWINKLE) E. JASON WAMBSGANS/TRIBUNE; (PRITZKER) KRISTAN LIEB/FOR THE TRIBUNE; (RICKETTS) JOHN J. KIM/TRIBUNE; (RHEE) STACEY WESCOTT/TRIBUNE; (SAUDER) CLARISSA BONET; (SHAPIRO) JOHN J. KIM/TRIBUNE; (SPIELMAN) CLARISSA BONET; (STRATTON) STACEY WESCOTT/TRIBUNE; (TCHEN) ANTONIO PEREZ/TRIBUNE; (UNDERWOOD) TERRENCE ANTONIO JAMES/TRIBUNE; (ZIEGLER) ABEL URIBE/TRIBUNE; (ZOPP) TAYLOR GLASCOCK/FOR THE TRIBUNE;
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.