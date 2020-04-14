The 50 Most Powerful Women in Chicago

Senior adviser to the governor on cannabis control

President and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust

Co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and member of the National Leadership Council of Lambda Legal

Founder and principal of Studio Gang Architects

President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners

Chief of staff for Governor J.B. Pritzker

President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments

How I Found My Power

Read about what set five of the women in our rankings on their path.

13

Stacy Davis Gates

Vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union

14

Eve Ewing

Assistant professor at the University of Chicago and author

15

Jamie Rhee

Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation

16

Louise Bernard

Director of the museum of the Obama Presidential Center

17

Juliana Stratton

Lieutenant governor of Illinois

18

Tina Tchen

President and CEO of Time's Up

19

Lauren Underwood

U.S. representative for the 14th District

20

Karen Sauder

Vice president of sales and site lead at Google

21

Sol Flores

Deputy governor of Illinois

22

Rebecca Pallmeyer

Chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

23

Tammy Duckworth

U.S. senator

24

Stephanie Izard

Executive chef at Girl & the Goat and chef-owner at Cabra Cevicheria

25

Anna Shapiro

Artistic director of Steppenwolf Theatre

26

Fran Spielman

City Hall reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times

27

Jennie Huang Bennett

Chief financial officer of Chicago

28

Jennifer Lyons

Vice president of news for WGN America

29

Marilynn Gardner

President and CEO of Navy Pier

30

Kimberly Lightford

State senator for the 4th District

31

Janet Foutty

Executive chair of the board of Deloitte

32

Tracy Baim

Publisher of the Chicago Reader

33

Leslie Bluhm

Cofounder and president of Chicago Cares

34

Susana Mendoza

Comptroller of Illinois

35

Constance Jones

CEO of Noble Network of Charter Schools

36

Betsy Ziegler

CEO of 1871

37

Andrea Zopp

President and CEO of World Business Chicago

38

Amy Campanelli

Public defender of Cook County

39

Naomi Beckwith

Senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

40

Linda Coberly

Chief of the appellate division at Winston & Strawn

41

Karen Herold

Principal at Studio K

42

Louise Kiernan

Editor in chief of ProPublica Illinois

43

Rebecca Makkai

Novelist

44

Maria Pappas

Treasurer of Cook County

45

Alaina Hampton

Political consultant

46

Suzet McKinney

CEO and executive director of the Illinois Medical District

47

Bridget Gainer

Cook County commissioner for the 10th District

48

Mikki Kendall

Author and activist

49

Marie Newman

Presumptive U.S. representative for the 3rd District

50

Julia Momose

Creative director at Kumiko and Kikko