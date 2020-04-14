 Edit Module

The 50 Most Powerful Women in Chicago

They come from all over the city and from every field, but those who made the rankings have one thing in common: They’ve got clout, and they know how to use it.

By Rachel Bertsche, Amy Cavanaugh, Marcia Froelke Coburn, Aimee Levitt, Jake Malooley, Edward McClelland, Tal Rosenberg, Mike Thomas, and Lauren Williamson

Published today at 5:45 a.m.

1
Lori Lightfoot
Mayor of Chicago
2
Penny Pritzker
Philanthropist and entrepreneur
3
Mellody Hobson
President and co-CEO of Ariel Investments
4
Mary Dillon
CEO of Ulta Beauty
5
Anne Caprara
Chief of staff for Governor J.B. Pritzker
6
Toni Preckwinkle
President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners
7
Jeanne Gang
Founder and principal of Studio Gang Architects
8
Janice Jackson
CEO of Chicago Public Schools
9
Laura Ricketts
Co-owner of the Chicago Cubs and member of the National Leadership Council of Lambda Legal
10
Kim Foxx
State’s attorney of Cook County
11
Helene D. Gayle
President and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust
12
Toi Hutchinson
Senior adviser to the governor on cannabis control

How I Found My Power
Read about what set five of the women in our rankings on their path.

13
Stacy Davis Gates
Vice president of the Chicago Teachers Union
14
Eve Ewing
Assistant professor at the University of Chicago and author
15
Jamie Rhee
Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation
16
Louise Bernard
Director of the museum of the Obama Presidential Center
17
Juliana Stratton
Lieutenant governor of Illinois
18
Tina Tchen
President and CEO of Time’s Up
19
Lauren Underwood
U.S. representative for the 14th District
20
Karen Sauder
Vice president of sales and site lead at Google
21
Sol Flores
Deputy governor of Illinois
22
Rebecca Pallmeyer
Chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
23
Tammy Duckworth
U.S. senator
24
Stephanie Izard
Executive chef at Girl & the Goat and chef-owner at Cabra Cevicheria
25
Anna Shapiro
Artistic director of Steppenwolf Theatre
26
Fran Spielman
City Hall reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times
27
Jennie Huang Bennett
Chief financial officer of Chicago
28
Jennifer Lyons
Vice president of news for WGN America
29
Marilynn Gardner
President and CEO of Navy Pier
30
Kimberly Lightford
State senator for the 4th District
31
Janet Foutty
Executive chair of the board of Deloitte
32
Tracy Baim
Publisher of the Chicago Reader
33
Leslie Bluhm
Cofounder and president of Chicago Cares
34
Susana Mendoza
Comptroller of Illinois
35
Constance Jones
CEO of Noble Network of Charter Schools
36
Betsy Ziegler
CEO of 1871
37
Andrea Zopp
President and CEO of World Business Chicago
38
Amy Campanelli
Public defender of Cook County
39
Naomi Beckwith
Senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago
40
Linda Coberly
Chief of the appellate division at Winston & Strawn
41
Karen Herold
Principal at Studio K
42
Louise Kiernan
Editor in chief of ProPublica Illinois
43
Rebecca Makkai
Novelist
44
Maria Pappas
Treasurer of Cook County
45
Alaina Hampton
Political consultant
46
Suzet McKinney
CEO and executive director of the Illinois Medical District
47
Bridget Gainer
Cook County commissioner for the 10th District
48
Mikki Kendall
Author and activist
49
Marie Newman
Presumptive U.S. representative for the 3rd District
50
Julia Momose
Creative director at Kumiko and Kikko
