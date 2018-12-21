How to Make Holiday Granola

In a nod to the holiday season, Blackbird pastry chef Nicole Guini packs her chewy go-to granola with festive cranberries, currants, and pecans. It keeps for a couple of weeks, so you can make extra to have on hand for unexpected seasonal guests.

Nicole Guini’s Holiday Granola

Yield:9 cups

Active time:15 minutes

Total time:1.5 hours

2⅓ cups Rolled oats ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. Steel-cut oats ¼ cup Pepitas 1 cup Pecans ⅓ cup Olive oil ½ cup plus 1½ Tbsp. Honey ½ cup Raw sugar ½ Tbsp. Vanilla 1¼ tsp. Salt ⅔ cup Dried currants ¾ cup Dried apricots ⅔ cup Dried cranberries or cherries

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Combine both kinds of oats, pepitas, pecans, olive oil, honey, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl.

Toss well with a spatula, ensuring oats, seeds, and nuts are evenly coated.

Transfer mixture to a parchment-lined sheet pan and bake until browned, 30 to 35 minutes. (It will be quite soupy once the sugar melts.)

Shake the pan gently every 5 minutes so the honey doesn’t burn, and rotate the pan halfway through baking.

Remove the pan from the oven and immediately scatter the dried fruit over the mixture while it’s still hot, mixing with a wooden spoon to evenly distribute the fruit, then let cool in the pan for at least 30 minutes.

Break the granola into smaller clusters with a knife or your hands, or pulse in a food processor.

Serve over yogurt with fruit. It will keep in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

This article appears in the November 2018 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

