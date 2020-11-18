Recipe: Sahil Sethi’s Brussels Sprouts Foogath

Photos: Jeff Marini

Brussels sprouts are a holiday table mainstay, but this year, why not take a page from Sahil Sethi of the West Loop’s Rooh and give the vegetable an Indian twist? Sethi loves foogath, a popular southwest Indian dish usually made with coconut and cabbage or French beans, and swaps in Brussels sprouts. The coconut remains in his rendition, and Sethi also layers in heat and complexity with green chiles, black mustard seeds, curry leaves, and asafoetida (a plant resin that amps up flavors). You can find all the ingredients online or at local stores like Patel Brothers and Metro Spice Mart.

Sahil Sethi’s Brussels Sprouts Foogath

Makes:4 servings

Active time:30 minutes

Total time:90 minutes

2 Tbsp. Dried chana dal, soaked for 1 hour and drained 2 cups Shredded Brussels sprouts 4 Tbsp. Coconut oil 2 tsp. Black mustard seeds Generous pinch asafoetida powder 2 Indian green chiles or Thai chiles, chopped 10 Fresh curry leaves ¼ cup Diced onion ½ tsp. Turmeric ⅔ cup Shredded fresh coconut (if frozen, defrost for 10 minutes before using) ¼ tsp. Kosher salt, plus more to taste 2 tsp. Lemon juice

Cook chana dal in boiling water until tender-crisp, about 15 minutes, then drain and set aside. Meanwhile, prepare a large bowl of ice water and bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch the sprouts by boiling them for 15 seconds, drain them in a fine mesh strainer, and plunge the strainer into the ice bath to stop the cooking. Drain the sprouts and pat with a clean kitchen towel to remove excess water. Set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium-high and add the coconut oil. Sprinkle in the mustard seeds and let them sizzle and release their fragrance, about 1 minute. Reduce heat to medium. Add the cooked dal, asafoetida, and chiles.

Sauté, stirring occasionally, until dal is golden, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the curry leaves and allow them to crackle, 30 seconds. Add the onions and continue cooking, stirring often, until they begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir in the turmeric and the reserved sprouts. Cook until sprouts start to brown in spots, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the coconut and salt and stir well to combine.

Remove skillet from heat and mix in lemon juice. Taste and add more salt if desired. Serve immediately.

This article appears in the November 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







