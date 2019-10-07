In the Kitchen: Gene Kato’s Red Miso Lamb Chops
For this sumptuous main course, Momotaro executive chef Gene Kato applies a traditional Japanese fish-curing technique to tender lamb chops, marinating the meat overnight in a mixture of red miso, sake, gochujang, and brown sugar, then broiling the chops until they’re caramelized and succulent.
Gene Kato’s Red Miso Lamb Chops
Yield:4 servings
Active time:20 minutes
Total time:1 day
|¾ cup
|Red miso
|2 oz.
|Gochujang (available in the Asian section of most grocery stores)
|1 cup
|Light brown sugar
|1½ cups
|Sake
|½ cup
|Mirin
|2 lb.
|Rack of lamb, cut into 8 individual chops
Whisk miso, gochujang, brown sugar, sake, and mirin in a heavy-bottomed saucepan until blended.
Simmer marinade over low heat and reduce until thick, about 20 minutes. Refrigerate 30 to 45 minutes.
Coat each lamb chop thoroughly with the chilled marinade and refrigerate, covered, for 24 hours. Remove from fridge 30 minutes before cooking.
Heat broiler on high and set oven rack in middle position. Place lamb on a rack set on top of a sheet tray filled a third of the way up with water.
Broil lamb, turning once, until caramelized on both sides and medium rare inside, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from oven and serve immediately.
Share
Advertisement
How to Make Etta’s Delectable Late-Summer Salad
2 months ago
This Summer Sundae Will Leave You Peachless
4 months ago
Make These Avocado and Jalapeño Salsas
5 months ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.