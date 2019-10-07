In the Kitchen: Gene Kato’s Red Miso Lamb Chops

Photos: Jeff Marini

For this sumptuous main course, Momotaro executive chef Gene Kato applies a traditional Japanese fish-curing technique to tender lamb chops, marinating the meat overnight in a mixture of red miso, sake, gochujang, and brown sugar, then broiling the chops until they’re caramelized and succulent.

Gene Kato’s Red Miso Lamb Chops

Yield:4 servings

Active time:20 minutes

Total time:1 day

¾ cup Red miso 2 oz. Gochujang (available in the Asian section of most grocery stores) 1 cup Light brown sugar 1½ cups Sake ½ cup Mirin 2 lb. Rack of lamb, cut into 8 individual chops

Whisk miso, gochujang, brown sugar, sake, and mirin in a heavy-bottomed saucepan until blended.

Simmer marinade over low heat and reduce until thick, about 20 minutes. Refrigerate 30 to 45 minutes.

Coat each lamb chop thoroughly with the chilled marinade and refrigerate, covered, for 24 hours. Remove from fridge 30 minutes before cooking.

Heat broiler on high and set oven rack in middle position. Place lamb on a rack set on top of a sheet tray filled a third of the way up with water.

Broil lamb, turning once, until caramelized on both sides and medium rare inside, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Chicago magazine.

